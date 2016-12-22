Changing the Sacred Ground

I was standing outside of the Petersen Tower in downtown Anchorage, surrounded by people protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline and the related events happening in North Dakota. This was not the first protest in Anchorage regarding the the DAPL; there had been two others within a week before. But this particular group of protestors had a very specific focus, as a well as a series of demands.

“Lisa Murkowski take a stand!” was one among many chants heard over the course of the six-hour protest.

It was a very cold Friday when around 50 people came to protest Senator Lisa Murkowski. Hand warmers and gloves were being passed around, and some people were going inside and out of the tower to warm up and get hot drinks. Signs were held up decrying the senator’s silence on the pipeline, along with signs calling for climate change action, further rights for Indigenous Americans and testifying that water is life.

Among the protesters was Marie Francis, a 19 year-old UAA student studying electrical engineering and sustainable energy. She was the director and primary organizer of the protest, which had a very clear goal in mind.

“Senator Lisa Murkowski has accepted over $40,000 from the ETE,” Marie said. “And she has not made a statement on the pipeline.”

According to Federal Election Commission documents, Murkowski has indeed accepted $40,700 from different executives of the Energy Transfer Equity (ETE). This includes $5,400 from Kelcy Warren, the CEO of the Energy Transfer Partners. The ETE is a master limited partnership which owns the distribution rights of the Energy Transfer Partners, and the primary financier of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Considering Murkowski is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, it is not surprising that she would be the recipient of these donations.

In a press-release, the protesters specifically asked that Murkowski make a statement regarding the DAPL, that she utilize her role in the Senate Committee to order a more thorough environmental assessment of the regions affected, that she address the needs of Alaskan communities affected by climate change, and that she begin to work for a comprehensive sustainable energy plan for Alaska.

By the end of the day, Murkowski’s staff would deliver a message to protestors, giving a rough outline of the Senator’s views on the issue of the DAPL, the protests and the violence committed against the water protectors in North Dakota. But according to members of the protests in front of Murkowski’s office, it was not enough.

“It was a non-position,” Francis said in a later interview. “She did say that she supported consultation with Native American tribes in North Dakota, but we have not seen this consultation.”

For protestors, the concerns with Murkowski’s limited voice on the issue of the DAPL were multifaceted. Namely, Murkowski’s muted concerns on the DAPL suggested an impartial attitude towards the threat of climate change, an issue that Murkowski still does not fully accept to this day. Secondly, Murkowski’s willingness to accept campaign funds from oil lobby executives threatens her representation on part of her constituents.

But her inability to fully consider the needs of First Nations seemed to be the most pressing issue amongst protestors.

“What bothers me about Lisa Murkowski is that she gets so much Alaskan Native support and takes money from ET[E].” said Ryan McCord, another protester. “And the Alaska Native people do like her a lot, but I do look at her a little different now."

Ryan is from Tyonek, a predominantly Alaskan Native community in Cook Inlet. For him, the fight against the DAPL was more than a fight for the rights of the Standing Rock Sioux, but a fight for the rights of First Nations people across the North American continent. The future of Alaskan Native people were connected to the same issued that the Standing Rock Sioux faced.

“What got me into the ‘No DAPL’ movement was that my home land might be mined on in the near future and I kind of felt the same feelings about this project with the big money hungry companies coming in and polluting our ancestral grounds.” McCord is referring to the Chuitna Coal Project, a proposed mine around 45 miles southwest of Anchorage. The area is a significant fishing ground for coho salmon for the people of Tyonek. “This company that wants to mine on our land wants to tear through 14 miles of a salmon rich river and dump millions of gallons of wastewater into it daily. This is going to destroy that salmon habitat forever.”

On Sunday following the protest against Murkowski, news broke that the Army Corps of Engineers has denied an easement for the pipeline. The news triggered celebrations for many across the nation, especially for Indigenous American groups. But for many protestors, the news only proved how much further action was required.

“You want my honest opinion?” Francis said in response to the news. “I think the Army Corp of Engineers is a ploy by the United States government to shift the DAPL to the upcoming administration. The media is showing a celebration for Standing Rock protestors, but reports are coming in that construction will continue under the river, while accepting the fine. It’s a distraction. That’s all it is.”

Marie Francis was not alone in her concerns. McCord expressed issue over developments within Alaska which threaten Alaskan Native self-determination and resources.

“When I first heard the Army Corp of Engineers denying the easement I was happy but still very skeptical,” McCord said. “They still have all those blockades and barb wire fences down there. I'm thinking maybe they just said that to get the protestors to all go home.”

The pipeline is in the process of being rerouted. Concerns are still being raised about environmental damage that may be done to other bodies of water in the region, but the water of the Standing Rock Sioux is no longer at risk.

Considering the massive amount of support and activism that was gathered across the nation against the DAPL, further organizing may be on the horizon for other projects which threaten First Nation self-determination and resources. For some Alaskans, it is clear that this was the beginning of a larger movement.

For Francis, the journey forward looks to be a very challenging one, but there is certainly momentum.

“I think Standing Rock has brought a lot of public attention to the energy and environmental issues that are affecting Native Americans and Alaska Natives. Being faced with a Trump administration, promoting sustainable energy in the face of the fossil fuel industries will be an uphill battle.”

Worries have been raised that the Trump administration will bring pipeline construction back to the Standing Rock area. Though Standing Rock is being considered a major victory, it is not entirely certain that the project is being moved. Ryan McCord is one Alaskan who recognizes this as a possibility.

“We also have Trump in office now who has interests in this pipeline, so it's way too early. I'm hoping they reroute.”

In any case, there is still much to be done for Alaska Natives and environmental activists.

Environmental action, in regard to fossil fuel industries, are often seen as threatening to Alaskan workers. For backers of oil, gas, copper and coal industries, the economic impact is too much to ignore. The Chuitna Project is estimated to bring several thousand jobs to Alaskans. According to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, Senator Murkowski supports the Chuitna Project.

But this does not outweigh the damages that need to be considered according to protesters. There is a lot at stake in the future of Alaska and for many Alaska Native communities, the debate is not merely economic or environmental, but culturally existential.

“This proposed Chuitna Coal Mine can take take one of our sources of salmon away forever,” McCord said. “Our grandkids are going to be the ones cleaning it up in the future. So let's not make mistakes.”