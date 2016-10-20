Opportunity Knocks

When music classes were axed in Seward due to school budget cuts in late 2014, J.W. Frye and his friends in the band Blackwater Railroad Company—which Frye manages—wondered how they could help the community’s kids who were looking for a musical education.

“What started out as, ‘How do we supplement music education because classes are being cut?’ became, ‘Well, instead of just teaching kids how to play a tuba, let’s actually show them how to play the instruments they want and the kind of music they want,’” Frye says. “Let’s let them see successful musicians so they can model their path based on people who are making it in the industry.”

Andy Zamarripa, bassist and vocalist for Blackwater Railroad Company, filled in as a substitute teacher in Seward, and later, Frye says, “the kids took the initiative and created their own afterschool music club.” Frye and his friends started a concert series for youth in Seward as well, so the kids had a music scene to relate to.

Those were the beginnings of the Alaska Music Project for Youth, or AMP for Youth, of which Frye is the executive director. “The mission of AMP became: If you want to learn an instrument, but don’t have one, let’s get you an instrument; If you have an instrument and don’t know how to play it, let’s teach you; If you have an instrument and you know how to play it and you wanna make music let’s show you how to write music; and If you have your own music, let’s show you how to record it. To meet you wherever you are on your musical journey and allow you to become a professional working musician,” Frye says.

Now AMP for Youth is expanding its ambitions, working to install six mobile recording studios in rural fly-in areas across the state. All of the proceeds from a benefit concert featuring Blackwater Railroad Company at Williwaw on Saturday, October 22 will go toward the endeavor.

AMP for Youth is using the studio and instrument lending library at the Mountain View Boys & Girls Club as a model, and has partnered with them to provide music education. The goal is to install iPads fitted with an iRig setup (with instrument interfaces and plug-ins, beat-making stations, keyboards, etc in community centers across the state, where young people can not only record their music, but also use the iPads for long-distance music classes and build a library of video resources from those interactions.

AMP for Youth is partnering with the Alaska Native Professionals Association in this endeavor, and they’ve identified Wrangell, Unalakleet and Bethel as likely locations for the mobile recording studios. Frye expects the first to be installed by May of next year, with hopes that the first wave of six will be in place by November 2017 (the overarching goal, he says, is to have 18 of the studios in place by 2018).

Frye and his cohorts, including members of Blackwater Railroad Company and Adele Wiejaczka of Live Large Designs, have another event at Williwaw on October 22, besides the AMP for Youth benefit concert. In the early afternoon, beginning at 1 p.m., auditions will be held for “The Stars We Are,” a 10-week, seven-event singing competition.

At the open auditions on Saturday, 12 people will be chosen for the competition, which will launch on Thursday, November 3 at Williwaw, with contestants eliminated week by week every Thursday—except for Thanksgiving—until December 15.

Judges for the singing competition include Blackwater Railroad Company frontman Tyson Davis, Hannah Yoter of the Hannah Yoter band and promoter Arthur Stevens. The winner will get to perform at the Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s New Year’s Eve event downtown and receive two round-trip plane tickets anywhere in the country. As contestants are eliminated, they’ll also be featured on KTVA Channel 11’s DayBreak morning news program.

“Much like AMP, we’re providing the next step for people,” Frye says. “‘The Stars We Are’ is just for adult musicians.”

Blackwater Railroad Company headlines the AMP for Youth Benefit Concert at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 at Williwaw (609 F St.). Tickets are $13 and available in advance at etix.com.

Auditions for “The Stars We Are” will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 also at Williwaw. Those who want to audition are encouraged to register in advance at thestarsweare.com.