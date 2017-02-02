Track By Track

In the local rap scene, people come and go. I guess that's just music in general. One minute they're here, the next minute they're not. The hottest rapper this year may be a distant memory in three years. If they’re lucky they’ll get to put out a couple albums before either family life, a career, other hobbies or prison separates them from this rap life.

I was fortunate enough to get into the local rap circuit during its infancy. I’ve witnessed the entire history of Alaska hip-hop unfold and evolve into what it is today. If there’s been one constant, it's that Josh Silva, better known as Alaska Redd, is the hardest working man in the local hip-hop scene. Since day one, that hasn’t changed. Trust me, I would know.

In December of 2016, Redd dropped "Snow Suits & Bunny Boots." In my opinion, it’s his greatest body of work to date. And it was released at what could be considered the peak of Redd’s nearly 20-year career. I went and visited my friend of 17 years at his studio in Fairbanks–Redd Dott Studios–and together we listened to his masterpiece, an album that took over 5 years to make.

While we listened to SS&BB, Redd broke down some of the important tracks and behind the scenes stories.



Alaska Redd. Courtesy photo

Intro (featuring Marsh B.)

"The Gonz made this beat. He produced a lot of records on this album. I had the beat forever. This was the absolute last record I did for the album. I had a deadline and I finally got Marsh B [a local Fairbanks veteran emcee] to record his part at the last minute. He knocked it out and it was exactly what I needed. So, I didn't even put a verse on it. I just left it like that."

So Cold (featuring Josh Boots, Jared Moehlin, Apostle Gabriel Cross and Katie Baum)

As one of my favorite records on the album, I mentioned to Redd how fond I was of young Fairbanks emcee Jared Moehlin's verse and his overall flow––which has gotten better over the last few years. When talking about Jared, Redd says, "He intrigued me. He was so different, coming out of Fairbanks, and his caliber at his young age. I really think he's going to be something. He just put out his first album. I've always tried to show love to the new talent. I love working with locals."

Believe (featuring Rio The Renegade)

"This was one of the early records with Rio. 2011 to 2012. This song almost set the tone for what the entire album was going to be. The political aspect… tracks like 'Free-Dumb.' Shout out to Rio The Renegade."

Sweet Songs

One of the more popular songs off the album, "Sweet Songs" showed a slightly different side of Redd, stylistically. The beat, produced by The Gonz, is unlike anything I've heard Redd rap over, but they meshed beautifully. This record, when initially released, indicated a growth from Redd's usual hyphy/Bay Area sound.

"The Gonz is from Minneapolis, but happened to be in Alaska working, and [he] reached out to me. I checked out his work online and initially wasn't really feelin’ it. However, a month or two later, we were listening to his music again in the studio and I started freestyling over some of his stuff and the way I was flowing over his beats… I called him up and said, 'Hey, you need to come over and see me, man. I need to talk to you.' I ended up getting a ZIP file of his work. Dude's a great guy."

I Got It (featuring E.P.H.E and E-40)

"Rest in peace to E.P.H.E [a local lifelong Fairbanks local emcee]. This was originally his record. When he passed, I reached out to his wife. I didn't know what came of the record. I believe this was originally made in 2009. I wanted to give E some love on this album, so his wife blessed me with the record. E had already laid the hook, so we threw E-40's verse on there and I laid a verse. I was going to manipulate the chorus, but that's all we had left of E, so I couldn't mess with it. This is E's song. I'm just a feature on this one."

Propane (featuring Muldoon Manny)

"This one's produced by Raw. Shout out to Raw Beatzz. Shout out to Muldoon Manny. When he was in Fairbanks for a show, he came through and laid this down with me. It's funny because Josh Boots heard this and he had mentioned there was a clash on the record between Manny's wildness and my verse. Boots is such a respected individual. I'm not going to lie, it kind of fucked with me. I almost took it off the album because of that (laughs), but I decided, ‘no, I'ma keep it on here.’”

Blood In The Water (featuring Obie Trice)

"Obie is a wild one, boy. You got to brace yourself when dealing with that guy (laughs). You got to be ready for that dude."

According to Redd, Obie's quite the partier and if you've listened to any of his albums, you know he enjoys a drink or twelve. "He lives that shit, bro. Soon as he touched down in Fairbanks, he wanted to go ham and he didn't want to stop (laughs)."

When recording his verse, however, Redd says Obie's process was definitely on a different wave. "He didn't write anything. It was like Jay Z. He'd go in the booth, freestyle a few bars, change it, spit something else, record a few bars––with a fifth of Henny in his hand––and punch out. He did that repeatedly for a couple of hours and that's how his verse was made."

Free-Dumb

On one of his most political records to date, Redd spits with a message over an aggressive instrumental by The Gonz.

"I heard the beat and, the way it broke down in sections, I knew I was going to put sound bytes in there. And then I just came up with the hook, 'Free-Dumb! Free-Dumb!’ and knew where I was going with it. This is one of the only songs where I had the hook first. I'm a real big conspiracy theorist so… (laugh)."

Spaceships (featuring Rio The Renegade)

"I was kind of iffy about putting it on the album. It has an old Outkast vibe to it and it's kind of directed at the females. I'm weird about songs like those, but I figured that's what this album is about, me opening up. My boy John Shewfelt did the electric guitars on there. I fucked up on the album credits because I was under such a time crunch and his name wasn't mentioned. I felt bad, so shout out to John Shewfelt."

Louder (featuring Paul Wall)

This is one of my favorite tracks on the LP. It was produced by a good friend of Redd and mine, E.Whit. And it features a verse by Houston legend Paul Wall.

"Paul was such a cool guy. The only reason this track and those shows [featuring Paul Wall] came together was because of him. Dude's truly a good guy. We would take his manager to McDonald's, drop him off at the hotel and Paul would just come back to my place and just kick it and listen to music. He put me onto a lot of game regarding the music industry, like getting involved in the Grammy's. He even called me a month later and sent me the paperwork for the Grammy's. Such a cool cat."

Everybody Move (featuring Sluggz and Money Mann)

"The track originally had a third verse from E.Whit, but I was on the fence about the record and Money Mann was doing his thing and poppin’ off, so I put him on the last verse because it's kind of like a Money Mann style record, and it worked out."

AK To The Bay (featuring B-Legit)

"I was very apprehensive about putting this song on the album. My verse was messing with me. I'm very critical of myself, but at the last minute, at crunch time, the album had to be sent to press, so I said screw it."

I'm glad he did because this is one of my favorite cuts on the album, for sure.

"The guys that I grew up looking up to and listening to, I'm now doing songs and rocking stages with." Redd's referring to the Snowsuits & Bunny Boots promotional tour that he starts in a couple of weeks with B-Legit. "I've reached the pinnacle of this… whatever you wanna call it. I did pretty much everything I wanted to."

Tim's Skit/Dedication (featuring Tubby and Apostle Gabriel Cross)

"We're about to get into a Barbara Walters moment."

For those in the local hip-hop scene, particularly in Fairbanks, the name Tim Dawg holds an incredible amount of weight. To say the man was a local legend would be an understatement. He was pivotal in not only Redd's career, but mine as well. An extremely close friend, peer and mentor to most local emcees in Fairbanks, Tim was without a doubt one of the most beloved men in all of Fairbanks. He passed a few years ago and Redd was able to put a skit of Tim, in his production studio, on to the album, along with a heartfelt record featuring yours truly.

"When we recorded this song, I didn't tell you about the skit in the beginning. That was my surprise for you," Redd tells me. I'm not going to lie, it took a lot to fight back the tears when Redd said that to me. A very special moment that I will never forget.

On "Dedication,” there's a gentleman singing over the Tim Dawg-produced record who's also featured throughout the album. Redd explained: "Apostle Gabriel Cross is a gospel singer from Fairbanks. A very church-driven gentleman. I met him through Bishop Slice. I've known Cross for years and we eventually linked up and got to work on some music." (Note: I haven't been to church in a while. That explains it.)

Go On

"This was another one I was apprehensive about. This one's very personal. I had quit drinking for a couple years because I was losing friends to that shit. This was during that time. I talk about my mom being a hippie, she loves this one (laughs)."

Four Seasons (featuring Josh Boots, Phonetic, Marsh B, Apostle Gabriel Cross)

Conceptually, this record is one of the major standouts on the SS&BB. Featuring a local all-star line up, Redd breaks down the song concept for his current favorite track on the album.

"These are all guys I respect, musically. This one came together like a puzzle. I thought it out. I wanted each rapper's verse to represent a season, but we're talking about changing in life. I told them that initially. Phonetic is spring, Boots is summer, Marsh B is fall and I'm winter. So, when you listen to it in that respect, you pick up a lot of cool things, lyrically. Also, everyone on this song are seasoned men, in their thirties. I plan on putting together a visual for this one. I can already see it. This song has brought grown ass men to tears. It's a dope song."

Lyrical Stickup (featuring Rio The Renegade)

One of the older tracks on the album, this record has been out for a while, along with a music video.

"I had to put this song on here. It's such a hip-hop track. The video was fun to make with my compadre Rio. It's one of my favorite songs to perform."

The Committee (featuring Bishop Slice)

"This was the second to last song recorded for the album. This was at crunch time. I called Bishop and told him he needs to get on the album. This is one of the newer records. That was for the lil homies coming up, right there. The up-and-comers."

When the album finished, we discussed the artwork. It was done by lifelong Fairbanks local, and well-known airbrush artist, Melo. He used to make customized airbrush shirts for kids in Fairbanks. When I was a kid, he made one for me. Redd showed me the original painting that inspired the album cover.

Redd explained the concept behind Snow Suits & Bunny Boots.

"It was really strange how this album came together. I had been piecing it together for years. People know I love the Bay Area, the hyphy sound. That's my shit. That's where SS&BB was originally headed, musically. I got B. Legit on here. I worked with J. Stalin, E-40, so it was going to be this Alaska/Hyphy/Bay Area style album. But as time went on and certain tracks and layers were peeled back, and taken off, there became a more sultry feel to it. And, ultimately, I want my stuff to progress, not regress."

After listening to the album for a couple of hours, we talked about hip-hop and life in general. I asked my longtime friend and mentor if the rumors were true, if this was in fact his final album. He looked at me with a grin, shook his head and replied "No, but this is probably my last CD."

I guess I already knew the answer: He'll never stop working. Trust me, I would know.