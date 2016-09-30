The Election-Year “Coping Skills” Mix Tape, Vol. 2

At this writing, I’m a few hours away from a conversation with a friend about the incidents in—this week, most recently—Oklahoma and North Carolina. There are no noteworthy insights to report: We’re two average, barely distinguishable American white guys born and raised in a pile of privilege—working and lower middle-class privilege—but, by global standards—still gobs and gobs of privilege. We both hold master’s degrees and a boat load of student debt to complement them. We were seated in a strip mall Vietnamese restaurant on an uneventful Saturday evening in Alaska, talking about feeling helpless, terrified and outraged.

He’s watched the videos that have been released of the shootings; I don’t have the nerve to attempt that yet. Someone I know joined the protests in North Carolina. Meanwhile, we sat at the top of the globe, heads racing with questions and concerns about the country we call home; watching from the wings and wondering how to help or be of use in a time of struggle.

I’m aware that by the time this column goes to print, those incidents may have already become yesterday’s news—though, sure, there may be another shooting or two that erupts into the news cycle by then.

It’s in this spirit—bewildered, wanting but not always capable of articulating exactly what—that I’ve recently leaned on these few songs in my “Coping Skills” playlist.

I’ll ask you as I ask friends from time to time: What about you? How are you staying sane? More specifically though, I’m curious here about the songs we use to aid in the sanity-preservation effort, too. Send me your songs. We can use all the help we can get.

“1000 Deaths”: D’Angelo

“When I say ‘Jesus,’ I’m not talking about some blonde-haired, blue-eyed, pale-skinned … cracker Christ.” (— Preacher sampled on ‘1000 Deaths’)



I said I wouldn’t stack this playlist with anthems and fist-pumping rockers, but I never said you won’t need to shake your booty now and then.

D’Angelo’s 2014 surprise release, Black Messiah does the trick, packed as it is with gorgeous grooves and delectable beats, while lyrically proving a challenging record to live into and absorb. Some critics have considered it the What’s Going On of this era.

Initially slated for a 2015 release, D’Angelo dropped the record following a grand jury’s decision not to indict the officer responsible for Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, MO. The singer, reeling from the verdict, shrugged off the PR machine, telling one of his managers, “The only way I speak out is through music. I want to speak out.”

So, in December, 2014, D’Angelo quietly dropped his first album in 14 years. Once it appeared on the radar, the critical response proved overwhelming.

In “1000 Deaths,” the sampled voice of a charismatic minister over a shuffling backbeat erupts and preaches a sermon until D’Angelo’s narrator emerges, terrified and seeking strength to confront his struggle from the center of an escalating conflict. He appeals in prayer for strength and ponders how it’s even possible to find himself in his position. He asks what it means to prove courageous from his place in a battle beyond his control.

Between the minister’s charge and D’Angelo’s anxious prayer, I’m reminded that in 1963 Martin Luther King penned an open letter to religious leaders from his prison cell in Birmingham. Those religious leaders were speaking out in the media about his movement and protests; they had a bone to pick with his tactics, his means of handling blatant and legislated injustice and they addressed their concerns in the media. In responding to them, MLK penned “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” an essay that today remains one of the 20th century’s enduring, superior illustrations of rhetoric and well-crafted argument.



It’s impossible not to see parallels today, and “1000 Deaths” compels us to consider them. The most recent, recorded spate of minority deaths at the hands of law enforcement has inspired protests by otherwise powerless individuals around the country questioning what justice means in our century. Meanwhile, a majority of polled individuals identifying as Evangelical Christians have pitched their support behind an unstable and blatantly racist presidential candidate. What does it mean, in fact, when recognized spokesperson for the religious faction James Dobson goes on record describing their volatile candidate as a “baby Christian,” “tender to things of the spirit?”

Every time I hear or read of these sad and infuriating contradictions, I imagine the right-wing, white Christ nearly rolling over in his grave. Then, I recall, hear and dial up D’Angelo’s shuffling backbeat and funky guitar.

“1000 Deaths” is a perfect sample of Black Messiah’s larger sum, and, while packed with danceable grooves, it proves a difficult but striking work of art addressing a number of the challenges currently facing us. In that way, it’s gospel.

“The Way It Is”: Bruce Hornsby & The Range

“Did you really think about it

Before you made the rules?”

When I learned that Bruce Hornsby is coming to Anchorage (October 1), I couldn’t help embarking on a little nostalgia trip. A quick search led me back to his classic, breakthrough 1986 hit, “The Way It Is.”

Hearing it now, I’m first of all struck that Hornsby—from his first record—succeeded in defining a unique sound for himself, derivative of no one. Take a look at so much that littered the airwaves in that tacky and earnest era, and Hornsby’s song still stands beautifully, confidently on its own two legs.

It’s worth noting, too, that in recent weeks—since obtaining select pieces of Hornsby’s back catalogue all over again—my young sons have been repeatedly requesting his Greatest Radio Hits record over every and any other album, of the 30 or so strewn around our car. They’re too young to self-consciously label this a retro trend, and still open enough to intuitively appreciate a song simply because they enjoy its sound.

As I consider current events and this election year, “The Way It Is” makes me wonder how much music and the arts served to influence my development in my youth. “The Way It Is,” for example, is a civics lesson dressed in intelligent pop music. In the year I first heard the song, I was beginning to emerge from the conservative Christian bubble (and private high school) of my youth. Add to that an otherwise typically-developing adolescent’s brain and its need to push on its boundaries, and the release of “The Way It Is” found me uneasily beginning to navigate a world proving more infinitely complex and less black and white than I’d grown up learning it was.

In “The Way It Is” Hornsby addressed poverty, challenged racist sentiments and wouldn’t settle to resignedly shrug off injustice as par for the course. He wouldn’t accept that our social ills are simply “just the way it is.”

As if to bolster anyone else struggling to keep engaged amidst complacency, Hornsby added one of the more memorable tag lines in pop music, urging listeners: “Don’t you believe them.”

For me, that “Don’t you believe them” rolled out like a charge—a melancholy, beleagured charge (the pathos in his delivery still resonates today as it did 30 years ago)—but a charge nevertheless.

Years later, in my young adulthood, I would read Rilke’s invitation to “Live the Questions” and feel like I’d been granted permission to live into my life—to become who I need to become. Now, in hindsight, I hear in Hornsby’s “Don’t you believe them” encouragement and permission bearing echoes of Rilke’s invitation.

Don’t settle. Push at the boundaries of your comfort zones. Turn and face the beasts.

And rest in some music as you’re able.

“Holocene”: Bon Iver

“And at once I knew I was not magnificent."

It only just occurred to me during last week’s vernal equinox that I returned to Alaska to live and work five years ago this fall. A couple weeks after I returned here in 2011—solo and separated from my wife of 10 years—my boys’ mom sent our son to Alaska from Pennsylvania to live with me in order for him to attend school here while she wrapped up some things in the Lower 48 before moving here.

Some music is so mysteriously potent and seared into memory, it becomes etched into our DNA; coded in our muscle memory, printed across our skin as an invisible tattoo. In this way, it’s impossible to separate my memory of Sam’s arrival in Alaska from the release of Bon Iver's self-titled album, and especially his second single from the record, Holocene. The song was released on September 5th of that year. Sam and I watched the video for the first time (of many times since then) together that month, and we sought out Bon Iver’s live performances of the song on social media over the months following its release.

Since the songs cast its spell on us five years ago, I’ve maybe sought out the lyrics … twice? Listening, I’ve only ever grasped one or two lines, but I’ve never cared to know the words or what the song is about. That is, the content of what Justin Vernon is writing about or sharing will always prove secondary. The song is—as the best songs prove to be—another thing entirely for me, for us in our home. “Holocene” will always be the signpost, the soundtrack, and the balm for that wildly complicated, bewildering, transitional year in our lives and much of the year that followed. ( … I could see for miles miles miles … ) In every fall since then, our tribe inclines toward Bon Iver, along with one other band that I’ll write about next week. Bon Iver’s new record will land on September 30, and while we're definitely looking forward to it, this song still remains a shelter that warrants frequent revisiting.

Do you have a song that possesses a similar degree of import? What is it? Leave your “coping skills” song titles in the comments section of the online version of the article, at my links to the article on social media, or at my complementary post to this piece—where you can also stream the songs I’ve listed here—at my blog inbetweenthehours.com.



Have a good week.