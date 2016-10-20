Coping Skills: Mix-Tape Vol. 5

It is important that awake people be awake—William Stafford

For reasons I can’t convincingly offer you or myself, I continue to pay for a membership to a popular, name-brand gym that I avoid at all costs.

It’s not that I dread working out, loathe sweating or disdain the corny and oddball “gym culture.” It’s not even the way all the big, bold-faced positivity quotes decorating the walls sends my snark-o-meter rocketing off the charts.

It’s all those televisions—at last count, at the particular gym I frequent, 19. As a runner, it doesn’t help that I’ve never made peace with the treadmill either. As I’ve shared with friends, I’d much prefer mid-January’s razor-sharp air cutting through my nostrils and lungs, those sub-zero temperatures numbing my fingertips and earlobes as I run along the coastal trail, instead of hopping onto the treadmill lot and facing the nonstop assault of FOXCNNMSNBC at the gym. Yes, there’s always a TV showing “Law and Order” or “CSI,” a couple channels tuned to sports or a food show. Still, for my constitution, I absorb all that televised political-themed stimuli and always feel like I’m about to explode á la Anchorman’s Brick Tamland, shouting: “LOUD NOISES!”

I only enlisted in the hamster wheel workout when Anchorage stopped having winter a couple years ago—though by “winter,” I really mean “a reliable accumulation of snow.”

While it took me a few years after moving to AK to acclimate and learn to appreciate Alaska’s winters, once I did, our winters here took a strange turn. Where I’d learned to happily bear the cold and dash along the snow-packed coastal trail, or to don the Yak-Trax and bolt through the neighborhood streets, the last couple winters have proven more wildly unpredictable than years’ past. And warmer throughout all of Alaska, apparently, as major news and scientific sources have reported.

When I proposed and launched this column, I shared that most of the songs resonating for me this fall tend towards the “low key” side of listening. The songs this week, meanwhile, possess a little more pep. Maybe I’m mentally preparing myself for another winter of ice-glazed trails and roads. The kind that I always try to run on anyway, and then only wind up falling, with all four limbs splayed across the slick ground like Bambi. It’s always one too many of those spills that sends me glumly back to the gym, waving my surrender flag, sighing.

So, I pray again for snow this coming winter, and lots of it. I appeal to the gods with even more urgency than I have the last couple years, because—I swear to you—this year I’ve had way more Trump and Clinton, and Wolf Blitzer, O’Reilly, Maddow, Hannity, Fox and Friends et al. than any one person will ever need. And then some.

“Ohm”—Yo La Tengo

Sometimes the bad guys come out on top

Sometimes the good guys lose

We try not to lose our hearts, not to lose our minds



In 1997, days apart and from opposite sides of the country, two now-wildly successful rock musicians told me that I needed to add Yo La Tengo’s I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One to my library, pronto. Even though it was the Jersey band’s eighth album, it was the first I’d ever heard of them, but I soon made the purchase and it proved one—rather, two—of those recommendations I’ll never forget. There are albums you buy on a whim or on the strength of one song you hear at a party or on the radio that can change the course of your listening life for years to come. Meanwhile, there are albums friends have recommended over the years that have only led me to question how well I thought that person knew me. Then, there are records that are a leap of faith, that you buy on—as in this case—the source or strength of a recommendation, something in the way a friend’s eyes sparkled when he or she testified to its effect and brilliance. Every once in a rare while you slip an album of that variety into the player, you press “Play,” and then know you’ve caught a glimpse, heard an echo of something in the mix that says you’ve found a new tribe or maybe even just reliable stability for a few moments.

I Can Hear the Heart was one of those for me. From its opening instrumental track—clocking in at under two minutes and a hypnotic swell of sugary, distorted guitar noise and melodies—I knew I’d locked onto something special.

“Ohm,” the YLT song for this playlist, does not come from that record, but from the band’s very recent 2013 album, Fade. It is, however, a song bearing all the signature trademarks of what I adore in a YLT rock song; Georgia Hubley’s always mystifying work behind the drum kit and husband Ira Kaplan’s frenzied, distorted and multi-layered guitar-wizardry in a dazzling fireworks display up front.



“Ohm” is also a solidly uplifting blend of lyric, noise, and rhythm as you strive to make it over the final push of these weeks before the election, for bounding over that last rise. Whether your steep climb ahead is a literal one blinking on your treadmill or Stairmaster incline marker, or the proverbial one—such as when you’re mired or freighted from watching or listening to the most recent Presidential debate and craving an adrenaline-packed release.

If any song in this expanding playlist most closely resembles a fist-pumping anthem, this is the one. However, there’s a good chance you either haven’t heard it or—if you have heard it—you could use it right now. Don’t worry, no candidate’s ever going to coopt this one for their campaign theatrics. Their PR teams still think we live and die by classic rock radio anthems, that we don’t know how to crave or seek out anything fresh and new.

“Emmylou”—First Aid Kit

Things just don’t grow

If you don’t bless them with your patience

This song, by the two young sisters from Sweden known as First Aid Kit, features one of the most silky smooth pedal steel riffs and delectably honey sweet vocal arrangements I’ve heard in any single tune released this century. Note, too, that the chorus offers a shout-out to an artist appearing in our first week’s song list, Emmylou Harris:

“I’ll be your Emmylou and I’ll be your June,

You’ll be my Graham and my Johnny too ...”



As a songwriter, it’s hard not to envy the duo’s spin on love and longing: By referring to the fabled romances of two of country/rock’s most adored duos, the listener’s straightaway attuned to the stakes in this narrator’s appeal. If you ever sank into, lived inside the music of Johnny Cash and June Carter, and/or Graham Parsons and Emmylou Harris—if you ever revelled in the soaring heights these pairs achieved in their performances together—then the full import of “Emmylou” may land on you with more considerable impact. Either way, however, if you bear any connection to the singers she’s acknowledging or not, you can’t help being walloped by the implicit gravity of the song’s proposal.

For example, there’s that last tag at the end of the song’s chorus—that home run:

“I’m not asking much of you -

Just sing little darlin’, sing with me.”

In a song asking you to play Johnny Cash to her June, Parsons to her Emmylou, the invitation to sing together leads you off the trail towards the campfire singalong and hand-in-hand down the darker, more terrifying one labeled “Intimacy.”

I’m old enough to be First Aid Kit’s stingy, crotchety uncle but “Emmylou” sends me back to school, reminds me a songwriter is always a student, and that there always remain new, enviable ways to see and describe our hopes and longing in every new songwriting effort.

“Emmylou,”start to finish—a hook-laden beauty and full of life—sounds as fresh and delightful at the end of 2016 as it did when I first heard it in 2012. And it will continue to sound that way years from now, too. No doubt.

“One Foot in the Grave”—Pernice Brothers

I know a heavy load that drags me down, but who doesn’t?



“Are you alive? Are you alive? Or are you just sleeping—in the calm, in the storm, in the radio?”

Joe Pernice wants to know. And, thanks to him, so do I. I believe now more than ever that—as the poet William Stafford wrote in A Ritual to Read to Each Other—“it’s important that awake people be awake,/or a breaking line may discourage [us] back to sleep.”

Pernice offers good questions to ponder in this pop nugget, and it’s helped over the years, in my personal ongoing efforts at “coping” and at “staying sane,” to keep this piece of ear-candy regularly on hand in a variety of playlists. Since the song’s release in 2003—it was one of the better upbeat, driving rock songs you didn’t hear that year—“One Foot in the Grave” continues to remind me to keep dialing into the crucial demands of existence: staying aware, remaining attentive and returning over and over again to your individual life’s most essential questions.

There’s not much I can add or say about the lyrical content of the song that Pernice, songwriter and frontman for the group, doesn’t already invite the listener to consider. Well, except that where his concerns circle around the redundant drivel of “monotone love songs” always ticking along your radio dial, you could also add TV, Internet, social media, Spotify playlists and the 24-hour news cycle to the expanding list of reliable soul-numbing agents.

On the treadmill, on the trail, in the office, in the car, on my computer or making dinner at home—anywhere, everywhere—“One Foot in the Grave” welcomes a return to the good, tough questions, though at the pace of a jaunty, power-pop rhythm.

Engaging tough inquiries proves the necessary task required of each of us right now. As Stafford concludes in his poem:

“[The] signals we give—yes or no, or maybe— should be clear: the darkness around us is deep."



And for reasons no one—least of all any politician in this current race—seems intent on satisfactorily addressing right now, that darkness appears to be growing deeper and deeper around us at an alarming rate.