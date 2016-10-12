Coping Skills Mix Tape, Vol. 4

It’s that time of year when I feel like I’m competing against the swift arrival of evening—when I’m pressed to catch as much light as I can before day goes dark. Sometimes it’s hard not to run at a low-level panic, a restless drive to go be out in the light before it’s swallowed by night.



But “low-level panic” doesn’t suggest distress or dread. No, the anxiety I’m referring to more accurately corresponds to the butterflies fluttering between your chest and stomach in the early stages of a blooming romance. My buzz is driven by a dizzying affection for what the light does with and to the landscape throughout October in Alaska. Being confined indoors—working late at the office, stuck in traffic or having to make dinner in the kitchen while I see it all happening out a window—feels entirely unacceptable, almost criminal.



Photographers refer to this time of day as “the golden hour,” the period of time just before sunset or sunrise when the sun hangs lower in the sky and its light lands softer, visually warmer and more diffuse than during the bold glare of midday. A photographer’s possibilities and play during this brief window of time loans to other, interchangeable names for it, terms like “magic light” and “the magical hour.” This time of year in Alaska the golden hour proves slippery, wily—a trickster: Blink and it’s gone. Dilly dally and she vanishes, darts and disappears over the hills. And when I miss her, I miss her madly.

This week’s songs and artists represent, as the old song bellows, “a few of my favorite things.” The golden hour is one of these, and so are pressed leaves found in old paperbacks, and the poems of Rainer Maria Rilke and the wise, beautiful souls who’ve composed these songs.



“You Are the Everything” (Live, 11/10/89)—REM

I think about this world a lot and I cry

And I've seen the films and the eyes

But I'm in this kitchen

Everything is beautiful

And she is so beautiful

She is so young and old

I look at her and I see the beauty

Of the light of music …

It’s my favorite song.

Rather, as my son, Sam, used to say when he was a toddler and needed to emphasize a thing’s importance: “It’s my favorite—of ever.”



So, I’ll say as much (because it is), though I also know I can’t actually—won’t/don’t know how to—elaborate on it here.

Let’s maybe discuss this one over a glass of something marked “spirits.”

But it’s my favorite song.

Of ever.

“Come on Up to the House”—Tom Waits

“Come down off the cross, we can use the wood”

In the spring of 2011, in the turbulent weeks that my sons’ mother and I made the decision to end our marriage, I stood in an old friend’s kitchen in Philadelphia and quoted a Tom Petty lyric: “Which way to forgiveness? Which way do I go?” I shared that current circumstances had lodged that line in my mind, where it seemed to play on a perpetual loop. “Twelve years in a private Christian school,” I confessed, stupefied, “and nearly 20 years of hauling off to church two or three days of the week: And I still have no idea what the word forgiveness means.” I had barely concluded my thought when tears sprang to my eyes and a knot exploded into my throat. I turned to face his cupboards and counter, frightened by the sudden surge of unexpected emotion.



I feel a similar bewildering rush of confusion and grief whenever the media or a friend notes the unblinking, horrifying support that a polled and noteworthy-proportion of the evangelical Christian right are throwing behind Donald Trump. Trying to wrap my head around professed “Christians’” allegiance to Trump takes me back to sitting stunned in Sunday school as a boy and trying to understand and accept that God will wallop anyone who won’t believe in him.



And where years ago I strived to understand and build a bridge to try and dialogue about the differences and views that separate me from the Christian right in some freighted and difficult ways, I don’t feel inclined to engage in the effort anymore. Especially now.



A big reason for this is that their world, as Waits roars here, “is not my home.” It took me entirely too long to recognize and understand the full import of that truth.



So, I’ve packed a bag, and I’m following Tom Waits out the door. We’re leaving the town’s chaos and skipping out on church this Sunday, and probably for longer, too. We’re gonna head home instead. We’re gonna go up to the house. Come along. Lay your troubles down. Quit your crying. Tom’s here. Let’s go.



Tom Waits, the gruff, avuncular patron saint of your soul’s most pitiful and messy spaces—of your scuffed, chipped and cracked heart, of your dusty wine bottles full of tears—he’s here to escort us up over the hill of our mounted woes, beyond the rise you can’t see over for your puffy eyes and all that sobbing.



His hand, when you grasp it, is as rough as his voice. But when you take it, you know he’s leading you to your tribe. You can leave the churches and politicians to their suffocating, soulless self-interests; leave them to accept and prefer and ignore and vote for whoever they want; to lord their judgments and what all the hell else over anyone who elects to stick around. You get to let go now. Finally. You finally get to let go.

We’re going up to the house with Tom. And, strange as it is—and as he is—that’s only ever good, good news.

“Favorite Time of Light” (Acoustic Version)—Over the Rhine

“Be careful what you speak into this stillness”



In her memoir, Just Kids, Patti Smith describes a critical moment in Robert Mapplethorpe’s development as an artist and photographer.



Through a connection at the Met, Patti and Robert—struggling, starving artists coming of age in a fabled, long gone bohemian New York City—are invited to explore the museum’s extensive photography collection.



“Being allowed to … actually touch [the photographs] and get a sense of the paper and the hand of the artist,” she writes, “made an enormous impact on Robert. He studied them intently—the paper, the process, the composition, and the intensity of the blacks. ‘It’s really all about light,’ he said.”



It’s really all about light.

On one hand, it’s so elegant that it’s hard to emphasize its significance, but when I read it a couple years ago I sat upright in bed and may have experienced what my teachers hoped would occur between me and a Bible or in a church when I was a child.

It’s all about light. All. Light.

And isn’t it? Isn’t everything? Is that too far out to share?

Over the Rhine’s love song to the golden hour and everything we find there expresses it better than I ever could. The best songs always do.

There are a couple different versions of the song available, and this fall I incline toward this spare, acoustic version—a bonus track from 2011’s Long Surrender album. The tone Karin and Linford strike here perfectly echoes the feeling of staggering, limping across the threshold of your living space after a long workday, after retrieving the kids from sports and aftercare and making that bewildering crawl across town—the hour when everyone’s stupid, lethargic and hangry.

Karin’s gentle vocal and the soft-spoken guitar and piano accompany you into that space in time where you afford yourself an adult drink and sort out how to make it to the kids’ baths and bedtime without tumbling headfirst onto the floor asleep and useless.

But when you see the day’s last light tumbling through a window and splashing across the kitchen table, you can’t not go. Impossible to ignore the invitation, that pull—that timeless longing. You drift out the front door—helpless in that sway—into the yard and through the woods out back.

It’s then around the lake, then to the field, and into the grove of trees and blankets of leaves, where nothing is happening now that hasn’t happened in these spaces every night for who can say how long—bird song, swaying limbs, lengthening shadows. And yet, even still, the light shines always new in every day.



The golden hour. That short window of time when—despite the non-existent money that’s due and the unforgiving institutions you’ve passed through during the glaring work day, after hours staring into a faceless computer screen—our troubles slide off until morning and any wild thing you can dream or hope for under that lucky old sun seems entirely possible. Even an ocean in Ohio.



Over the Rhine recognizes that space for the ordinary, every day gift it is. No more, no less and yet everything, too. God knows that many days we’re fighting to recall how the other hours were spent. But somehow we’re granted this “affordable beauty” at day’s end, and it’s worth whatever struggle it takes to arrive there, to be caught so raw and exposed but dearly held.



“Love is not consolation,” wrote Simone Weil, “it is light.”



Over the Rhine reminds us that in our day’s last and best light—while we might not know anything about outcomes or where we are or where we’re headed‚ we are only, always held in love.

“River Man” (Live in Tokyo)—Brad Mehldau (Nick Drake)

After coffee, this song’s become my other favorite reason for waking early—well ahead of the consumer buzz, the workaday rush. Sometimes I go to bed looking forward to hearing it the next morning the way that I’m already looking forward to the morning’s first cup.



“River Man” gently emerges the way that the October sun yawns back to life each new morning. The day starts cloudy, hazy. It’s chilly, inside and out. You can wake from troubled sleep or you wake rested and hopeful, without concern. You can wake in your wealth or poverty. It doesn’t matter. Mehldau’s meditative path through Nick Drake’s song doesn’t discriminate—it finds you where you are.



You wake up to the world alive another day, and—without turning on or looking at a TV—you slip on your jacket and shoes and quietly slip out the door and into morning’s dark. Mehldau’s piano says don’t even look at your phone yet—you have to entirely ignore that phone. Sometimes you have to leave the phone on the table before slipping outside. Life won’t wait, but that’s ok. It really is.



Mehldau’s “River Man” is the mist on the lake in those quiet moments before the day unfolds. It’s the sound of a few random leaves clattering to the ground around you as you walk. It’s your feet on the gravel. It’s the sound of the water as the ducks gently slide in and away on your approach; it’s the sound of them cutting smoothly through and along the water.



You’ll shiver, see your breath on the air. You’ll get hungry.



A low light forms and glows just behind then along the top of the Chugach mountains.



You’ll turn towards home.



There’s snow on the mountains and frost on the windshield.

Winter is coming, yes, but autumn—thank goodness—is still here.