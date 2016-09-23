Coping Skills

In late July, during a trip to Philadelphia, my 12 year-old son, Sam—a newly-crowned and already diehard Queen fan—began crooning “We Are the Champions” in the presence of company. He was not long into it when my friend informed him that he might not want to sing that one for a while, as only a week earlier the song preceded Trump ahead of his GOP Nomination acceptance speech. It wasn’t the real-estate mogul’s first time co-opting popular rock songs during his campaign, after also seizing on songs by REM and Neil Young earlier in the year.

Seems in every election since, oh, I’ll wager Ulysses S. Grant vs. Horatio Seymour, that one or another of the self-important presidential candidates has used popular, fist-pumping, adrenaline-charged rock songs for rallying constituents along the campaign trail.

But while the politicians reliably fall on the tried and true classic rock anthems, the songs speaking and reaching to a more accurate, emotional space in my mind in recent months have evaded the “fist-pumping” or anthemic variety altogether.

This year, I’m plumb tired of pomp. And, really, that stadium-rocker-specific adrenaline rush is the last thing I have any desire to experience just now. By all means, go burn a trail with Bono to “Where the Streets Have No Name” if you want; keep “Rockin’ in the Free World” with Neil. “Don’t Stop …” with the Mac AND Journey. Go tour the “Promised Land” with the Boss. I’m gonna hang back for this one—I’m laying low. This autumn, you’re more inclined to find me hiding on the porch or walking around Cheney Lake relocating my wits and breath with Kurt Vile’s lush, dreamy “Goldtone” in my earbuds or Coltrane ballads or Radiohead ambience.

Maybe you find yourself in a similar headspace. If so, then I’m building a playlist for you, for us—or, if you fall in my demographic, a mix tape—for those of us whose heads and hearts rest far the other direction of the 24-hour news cycle’s addictive clamor, who may crave or need to seek retreat from the insanity of this year’s political theater in the curious, timeless comfort provided by songs.

There’s not an anthem or fist-pumping rocker in the lot. My fists are tired. They’ve been clenched for too long, too many hours of the day. Right now, I’ve no fists left to pump.

Over the next few weeks—until the election is behind us—I’ll be sharing selections from a survival playlist I’ve spent this election year slowly building. A lot of the songs qualify as “low key.” Most are concerned with ordinary matters of the heart, and not with victory or with conquering or even proving anything. I call it Coping Skills, for what I hope you’ll see are obvious reasons.

Here are three tracks:

“Love is Blindness”—Cassandra Wilson

“Want to wrap the night around me.”

Words can’t describe the understated warmth and beauty of jazz-singer Cassandra Wilson’s cover of the closing track from U2’s Achtung Baby. Her plaintive, world-weary spin on the song strips U2’s version of its fraught tension and distorted clatter and turns it into the perfect soundtrack for a late night slow-dance that then turns into a fumble with your lover’s clothes.

There’s a long day’s weariness wending through the song—the cornet solo emerges as if out of a dream—as if to suggest that after it all, after a frantic bombardment of bad news from any source anywhere, there’s still a space in the day that we haven’t considered, there’s a place where we can retire, gather and collect ourselves. It’s in the slowing and quieting down. And in then huddling close. And tuning in to that distant, melancholy horn.

It’s in this spirit and frame of mind that you can in fact spin Wilson’s entire 1995 album, New Moon Daughter. Her cover of “Strange Fruit,” the opening track on the record—the song made famous by Billie Holliday and based on a 1930 lynching in Indiana—feels unfortunately and eerily timely, too, in the 21st century, though for other, more somber reasons than the U2 ballad.

I turn towards and welcome darkness this fall, incline my attention towards nighttime and its cover. Cassandra Wilson’s voice finds you there and affords you a needed moment’s rest, a sane but tired few moments free from the race always in motion beyond your front door.

This season, when the kids get to bed, find me swaying in the living room with the lights off, or lying on the floor, red wine somewhere nearby, as I listen, as I rest in the lull of Cassandra’s hypnotic, melodic trance.

“Friends”—Francis and the Lights (feat. Bon Iver & Kanye West)

“Don’t have to be dead right

‘Cause dead right can go wrong.”

(Listen to the song, but then watch the video. In fact, the next time the sound of a candidate’s voice starts aggravating that sensitive, inflamed area in your gut, advance straightaway to this video. Trust me.)

In 1999, in the closing moments of the eighth episode of NBC’s West Wing series, Deputy Chief of Staff, Josh Lyman—ruminating on the political in-fighting and backbiting inside and outside the program’s fictional Democratic party—worries aloud to Martin Sheen’s President Bartlet. “We talk about enemies more than we used to.” In other words, where politics always, historically has featured strong disagreements and fevered debates, Lyman echoes a now too-familiar sentiment: Now we talk (and behave) as though we’re at war with each other. A war boasting, “Take no prisoners.”

Fast forward from 1999 to an even more grim, rage- and fear-fueled political climate in 2016.

Meanwhile, Francis and the Lights possesses a pretty outrageous notion: We could be friends.

In part because it’s too easy for me to feel wildly discouraged at the moment, Francis and the Lights’ song “Friends” has proven nearly medicinal for me since its July release.

“We could be friends,” frontman Francis Farewell Starlite and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon chime over and over in the song’s chorus. We can, right? You and me? I used to want to believe we all can, but do I really believe that now? I can’t say for sure, but in my better moments I’m foolish enough to imagine we can. But how? Can we sanely cut through our differences anymore? Respectably engage and hazard honest friendship? Vulnerably extend hands across the aisles today?



“I’m Francis,” announces the artist in the second verse, over echoing snaps and claps. These soon enough become layered with yummy keyboard-laden ear-candy, after which he croons, “Still dreaming of a glory—something new.”

Can you relate with that sentiment the way I do right now?

Francis follows his self-intro confessing, “I can’t remember what it’s like to never want to let go.” Me either. I wonder who comes to mind for you when you hear him admit that? Whoever it is, you probably need to find him or her, and go bear hug that person, pronto.

In my self-designed, 21st-century echo chamber—composed as it is of my attachments to a sleek, lustily glowing smart phone, my headphones, my self-selected TV stream and my ultra-curated social media profiles—I constantly forget about all the ways that we, despite our opinions and affiliations and preferences, remain interconnected—you and me, and you and the stranger seated next to you or across from you as you read this paper, and me and that stranger, too. Meanwhile, I also hear enough of these two wildly wealthy candidates tell me their version of the way things are or can be or are going to be, and I always turn away only feeling flustered, lethargic and isolated.

After it all, there’s you and there’s me. Who are you? According to Francis, we can lock eyes on a freeway and “we could be friends.”

The gaze, that moment breaks, however, and then we’re back on our way. Back in or off to our isolating echo chamber of Self.

In the video, the possibilities and confessions abounding in his first two verses seem to send Francis bursting, nearly exploding off the soundstage in a sudden fit of spazzed out, cathartic dance moves. In that moment, in every repeat viewing over the few weeks since I first watched it, everything knotted inside me goes loose.

After the singer’s dance-eruption, he regains his composure, returns to the soundstage and the camera goes to a closeup headshot. Head to chin, he takes a few breaths. The camera pulls back and reveals Bon Iver’s head of state, Justin Vernon, beside him. It’s my dearest hope, reader, that when those two begin their shy, adorable synchronized series of dance moves that you’ll be in belly-laughs as much as we’ve been at my house. I hope you want to imitate them too, the way me and my boys try to do—further adding to our self-induced and Francis-inspired hilarity and love-fest. Closing out the song, the pair resemble the adult version of two cool geeks in any Anthony Michael Hall tribe in your favorite John Hughes 1980’s rom-com.

Pop music was born for songs like these and for the intricate, gorgeous moments that can comprise them. The song came out in July but remains the best song I’ve heard since then. At this rate, it may stand to prove my favorite song released this year.

“Wrecking Ball”—Emmylou Harris

“We’ve got nowhere to hide, we’ve got nowhere to go.”

Each time Neil Young joins Emmylou on this song’s chorus, I wonder why the two haven’t released an album together. Emmylou’s version of Neil’s song, appearing on her 1995 album of the same name, proves one of the few occasions a cover song, for me, soars far and away beyond the original. This is in large part due to the lush, ambient tones producer/musician Daniel Lanois brought to the entire endeavor, along with—of course—well, Emmylou being Emmylou. Recently encountering the Emmylou/Lanois pairing again after years away from the album makes me want to pull the plug on wifi till at least mid-November, and to send all the electronic devices to the closet till then. In the midst of all the high-pitched vitriol and trash-talking during this presidential race, I can effortlessly slip on “Wrecking Ball” and disappear into a trance in which my face feels flushed from sharing good wine with a loved one, his/her arm in mine as we walk the streets in autumn; it’s just chilly enough to see our breath on the evening air. You walk close to each other. Politics and the future of the free world are the absolute furthest matters from our minds. With Wrecking Ball, the only thing in mind has one arm wound through mine, and we’re in conversation together. On the record’s title track, Emmylou, Neil and Lanois take me there, to that space. And good on them for that.

I’ll return with a few more songs for the mix next week. In the meantime, you can hear these songs, if you’re interested—along with others I’ve referenced here—at my blog, www.inbetweenthehours.com.