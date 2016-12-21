Bankstown Gods

Generally, Alaskan rappers have an identity crisis. They don’t rap about their immediate environment. Instead, they tell stories that belong to other climates. Less inclement ones. Maybe it’s a reaction to mainstream music, an attempt to emulate what has mass appeal. Because it’s easy to recreate–it requires less thought. Michael Cofey, aka Starbuks, and Julian Lillie, aka Bishop Slice, are not those kinds of Alaskan rappers.

“The west, east and south all have a sound,” Slice says, “but so does the north. We're just not recognized yet, but we're closer than ever. I wanted [Gold Kingz] to help other artists be true to where they're from and never think that they have to sound like everybody else to be accepted.”

Gold Kingz is an album you can listen to when you’re freezing your bag off, waiting for the cab of your truck to heat up. It’s a product of its environment. Of Cushman Street and Rickert Street. Of the Northern Lights Hotel and the Fairview Manor Apartments. In part, it’s a report from the streets of Fairbanks–the city Slice and Starbuks grew up in. Not the Fairbanks that exists in the daytime hours, but the one that opens its bleary eyes after the adults turn in for the night. “I’m rollin’ with some females / And we jump from bar to bar / My dick’s all up in a Native bitch’s gut like R&R,” Slice raps on “Ester Dome/Flat Top.”

Another verse, this one by Starbuks off the album’s lead single “I’m From Fairbanks,” drops straight into an unapologetic 16. “I’m from Fairbanks, nigga / We can do it here or we can do it outside, nigga / It don’t really matter, I’m a Southside nigga / You ain’t from around here, you a Outsider nigga.” About midway through the verse, he repeats, “Shout out to the Fairbanks 4 / I said shout out to the Fairbanks 4.”

For forty minutes, Slice and Starbuks guide us through a mindset influenced by the streets of Fairbanks. Past and present coalesce to form a story that’s celebratory, grimy and present. At no point do you imagine that any of this takes place anywhere but Alaska. “Gettin’ head under Northern Lights / Nine months of dark / Three months of sun / And Thunderfuck in my lungs,” Slice raps on the hook of “I’m From Fairbanks.”

When Slice was two, he started banging on the drums. At eight, he picked up a guitar. By the time he was twelve, he was rapping. “Music saved my life in a sense,” he says. “It was always there for me, from my broken childhood all the way to my 6-year bid in prison” In prison, Slice met Starbuks’ Uncle Boe, who died in 2012. “Boe wrote a hook for a song that him and I did when we were locked up and I wanted that hook to be the bridge for ‘I'm From Fairbanks,’” Slice says, “and I thought it would mean more if someone from his family said it, so I reached out to [Starbuks].”

Uncle Boe was the guy who introduced Starbuks to rap. NWA and Too $hort. “Blowjob Betty” sticks out. “I started writing raps when I was in high school, secretly, and I used to rap them on the toilet in the bathroom,” Starbuks laughs. “My cousin, who my mother raised, said he thought I was crazy because he thought I was in the bathroom talking to myself for hours at a time.”

In a place like Alaska, where it seems like everyone is only separated by one degree, it’s no surprise Slice and Starbuks met. It’s even less of a surprise they decided to collaborate. Slice’s high-speed raps and Starbuk’s calculated flow compliment each other over beats engineered to match Alaska’s climate. “We wanted this to be an Alaskan album,” Slice says. “This is where we're from, we're proud of this beautiful place.”

And if you don’t know what “Gold Kingz” means by “Bankstown Gods,” the final track on the album, Slice and Starbuks included a tl;dr for you: “Gold Kingz,” a deep, echoing voice says. “Gold represents the sun; it symbolizes the highest ranks; it’s the color of the stars on the Alaska flag. Gold is the crown that rests on the king’s head. King: male ruler of the independent state. One who inherits position through right or birth, exercising leadership over self, over other people and other situations. Gold Kingz.”