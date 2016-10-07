“Coping Skills” Election-Year Mix Tape, Vol. 3

My boys and I moved into a new apartment a few weeks ago located in a part of town where I have no history and little familiarity. A couple weeks after we settled in, a friend wrote and told us she lived on our street when she first moved to Anchorage in the 1970s and that she used to disappear into the woods directly behind our building and pick the high-bush cranberries there.

I took that as an invitation. I’ve been back there. I’ve been picking cranberries, biding my time, disappearing from the theater, the drama everywhere, but there as much as possible. I’ve emerged only to reveal the plain honest truth about the forest, and what you likely already know in spades, Alaska: Give Mama Nature a foot in the door of your troubled, inconsolable circumstances, and she’ll take yards and yards of your time, worries and attention and weave it into stillness. It might not be lasting, abiding peace, mind you, but for a moment it’s something. And it’s priceless.

It was in one of these recent escapes out back that I found myself stuck at a logjam in my head and worrying myself into knots when I heard a swiftly rushing, “whooshing” sound beating a path in my direction. I wasn’t looking over my shoulder, but I detected a presence, and for a quick, unthinking moment I expected to find a moose charging in my direction.

And so I turned but found only a swath of leaves spilling, dropping arrhythmically sky to the ground from tree to tree to tree, and at a time signature I’m too ignorant to name.



But the leaves spilled, clattering and striking branches along the way, and at such random but perfect intervals that it was impossible not to note a musical quality of it all.



What song were they playing?

Two of the songs this week feel like hymns to the season, the time of year we find ourselves in. Then, as with Bon Iver last week, Pennsylvania’s Innocence Mission proves one of those “autumnal” bands that I incline towards every year at this time, too. If you’re needing a soundtrack for the season—for fall, for autumn, election or not—these songs continue a good work, year after year after year ...

“Autumn Leaves”—Keith Jarrett & the Standards Trio

I’m partial to the nearly 27-minute version appearing on a six-album box set documenting his Standards Trio’s performances at The Blue Note in 1994. The trio’s journey through the song feels like a walk through the entire season, featuring mystified sauntering through awe inspiring corridors of trees, and head down charges through a windy rainstorm that turns your umbrella inside out and blows your hat into oblivion.

I first heard the song in Japan in October, 2008, where my family and I were then living and where I was teaching English. During the lead-up to that year’s presidential election, I was entertaining questions daily from my students about both Senator Barack Obama and Alaska’s Governor, Sarah Palin. (In Japan, there is a village named Obama, and Palin’s trendy eye-wear was designed by a Japanese fashionista.)



The song arrived to the iPod stereo device on shuffle one evening as I bustled around the apartment and readied to leave for a tutoring session across town. I rounded the corner into the living room and found my youngest, not yet a year old, grasping the bookcase on which the stereo rested, standing wobbly and staring up at the stereo. His diapered butt bounced up and down and his legs swayed and blue eyes gazed longingly towards the place from where the song traveled. I stopped in my tracks, captivated.



When he noticed me noticing him, he grinned and pointed upwards and in a wide smile erupted with garbled baby gibberish.



Until then, the song had only ever served as background music. I had never dialed into it—certainly not in the way he was doing then. My son’s attention to it bookmarked it in my brain and I was out the door.



I dialed it up on headphones the following morning while seated on a silent commuter bus, a pale ginger sardine jammed in a tin full of dark suits blowing along a series of streets dressed and sparkling in jeweled Japanese maple trees.



I’ve never stopped listening.



Some people don’t feel the Christmas spirit until they hear “Silent Night” or “Jingle Bells,” or until one of the kids pops “Elf” into the DVD player.



Election season or not, it’s never autumn in my home until I’ve dialed up Jarrett and company’s romp through “Autumn Leaves.”



Consider or seek out the rhythms that make children bounce and dance. You might need these, too. I did.

"When the One Flowered Suitcase"—The Innocence Mission

Let’s stay in our old clothes

and walk around this known and dear life,

and carry each other through these forests,

through these long buildings, up every stair flight.

It’s difficult for me to objectively discuss or consider the work of the Innocence Mission. The Pennsylvania group’s songs, composed by Don and Karen Peris, have remained some of my longstanding, reliable coping mechanisms for close to twenty years.



On an episode of NPR’s All Songs Considered program a few years ago, Sufjan Stevens echoed familiar sentiments about the band’s work and influence on him, citing their ability to make “careful observations about every day life” that are both “moving and profound.”



“What is so remarkable about Karen Peris' lyrics,” notes Stevens, “is the economy of words, concrete nouns—fish, flashlight, laughing man—which come to life with melodies that dance around the scale like sea creatures. Panic and joy, a terrible sense of awe, the dark indentations of memory all come together at once.” While a reflection on one song in particular, Sufjan’s insight illustrates a nearly-definitive “thesis” extending the length of the band’s career, in a catalogue comprised of odes and ruminations where “everyday objects … [possess] tremendous meaning."



Between Don’s unassuming and hypnotic guitar sounds and Karen’s delicate piano melodies and vocals, you might consider the Innocence Mission the shy and unacknowledged caretakers of the songwriting craft and vocation. Like monastic contemplatives attending to a day’s menial, unremarkable tasks—tending to the garden, caring for the children and meeting any in the never-ending list of domestic demands—Don and Karen offer a mindful and gentle recognition of the low-key, less glamorous spaces comprising one’s ordinary life.



At day’s end, tired and spent, you want to gather with people like Don and Karen over hot tea or along a nearby trail. They won’t clutter the remaining hours with unnecessary words or noise. On the contrary, their songs create rooms where you’ll feel permitted to confide and reveal the lonelier, unacknowledged corners of your heart. In this way, Don and Karen Peris have invested their soft-spoken songwriting careers crafting a body of unadorned poems that feel to me like some of the safest and most reliably soulful spaces in America.

Let’s say we are tired

from getting our hopes up again,

let’s say we are tired.

Yes, it’s alright, yes, it’s alright I hear you.

Yes, it’s alright, yes, it’s alright I’m near you.

Yes, it’s alright, yes, it’s alright I’m with you.

“Remember the Mountain Bed of Leaves”—Woody Guthrie/Wilco/Billy Bragg

“I see my life was brightest where you laughed and laid your head.”

At a concert in 1980, Bruce Springsteen introduced a cover of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” as “just about one of the most beautiful songs ever written.” In an alternate universe somewhere, Guthrie’s “Remember the Mountain Bed of Leaves”—which was not recorded or released in his lifetime—is as widely known as “This Land,” and recognized as at least as beautiful as that song, too, if not more so.



The song’s lyrics are one of thousands drawn from an extensive archive overseen by Woody’s daughter, Nora—a wealth of material that she opened to artists Billy Bragg and Wilco in the 1990s as part of an effort to bring new life, music and audiences to Woody’s work and legacy. The songs that Bragg and Wilco selected and recorded together became a series of recordings now known as Mermaid Avenue.



Released in 2000, the song still strikes me as one of Wilco’s finest moments, though more for the song’s subtleties and the restraint the band exercises than for any of the cutting edge, experimental soundscapes we might associate with them. It remains, too, one of the most tender and gorgeous vocal deliveries of Jeff Tweedy’s career.



The song dances a barely distinguishable line between a love song and a hymn to autumn. Leaves and trees feature nearly everywhere among the song’s nine verses. Thick groves of trees, he recalls, “held us in on all four sides,” and below them on the mountain “grew clumps of trees” and “families of trees.”



The sun is bright and hot. His love’s cheeks seem “part of the sky” as her fingers play with the moss and her feet play with “mountain roots.” They chew on twigs and he covers her body with leaves and notes the smells of eucalyptus and pine. As romances go, this one plays like every tree-hugging, nature-loving outdoors couple’s dream date in song.



In fact, you’d be forgiven—though I’d encourage you, actually—if, after the song’s finished, you burst from your self-enforced captivity anywhere indoors and retreat to the nearest patch of woods for a romp through the trees and fallen leaves. And if you need to go roll around on the good ground with a lover the way Guthrie does here, then by all means, go honor that impulse, too. And then some.



Perhaps, too, more than any single Guthrie recording I heard before the release of the Mermaid Avenue sessions, “Remember” fittingly reveals Guthrie as the integral bridge or puzzle piece connecting two of America’s best-loved poets and visionaries, Walt Whitman and Bob Dylan.



The latter, as many fans know, credited his earliest efforts to the impact of Guthrie’s work on his life at a critical juncture in his development as an aspiring songwriter and musician. Following his move to New York City from the midwest, the young Dylan made a pilgrimage to visit Guthrie in the state hospital and then visited his ailing hero as often as he could before Guthrie’s untimely death in 1967.



We’re a month from the election. By that time, most of these trees will have shed their colors and stand naked. It’ll be getting near time for a long winter’s nap, too. So, I’m going to keep ducking into the trees out back as the madness escalates, lifts, wanes, and plays; going to disappear into the clumps of trees, the families of trees …



It can work wonders. Give it a try.