This photo is one of my favorites for so many reasons, not least of which was the journey to get there. This star-laced scene was taken back in early November of 2016 from behind the Mint Hut in the Talkeetna Mountains. The Mint Hut is operated by the Mountaineering Club of Alaska and takes about eight miles to get back to on foot. Even with Alaska’s short days, an 8-mile hike during the winter shouldn’t be too bad most of the time.

However, we left late and late in Alaska is rarely good.

We arrived at the trail three hours later than intended. This left us hiking in the dark. We hiked back into the valley, climbing over snow-covered boulders, trying to locate a hut that only one of the members in our group had been to before. After two hours of this, group moral was low. We debated and tried to rationalize lefts and rights and which way seemed to be best. We eventually relied on the knowledge of one group member instead of where the GPS said. It was left and he was right.

After a box of wine was finished, I went outside to take this photo. My feet were still numb from the cold, but numb enough for me not to care–thanks to the wine. I don’t think I’d ever seen the Milky Way as clearly in Alaska as it was to me that night.

I think that my favorite shots aren’t the ones that I plan. My favorite shots are the ones where I’ve just blindly thrown myself into situations outside and happened to catch nature doing what it does while we’re stuck inside avoiding the cold.

In more recent years, I’ve tried to make a habit of getting out of cell phone reception for my birthday. In 2015, I decided to go to Reed Lakes with my older brother, Jake. as we passed semi-frozen beaver dams, the sun made its way over the top of the mountains. We were wearing layers, but were in no way prepared for all the fresh snow. By the time we made it to the boulder field that’s suspended over a creek, the entire landscape was covered in snow–the transition from fall colors to freshly laid winter ones seemed sudden.

We crept across the boulders, being careful to not accidentally trip and began our slog up toward Reed Lakes in the wet snow.

By the time we made it past Lower Reed Lake, the snow was up to our knees. The new accumulation was getting deeper with every step we climbed up into the valley. Still, we trudged on. My brother took the

Cale Green is an independent videographer, communications specialist and photographer based in Anchorage. He largely specializes in commercial and adventure multimedia production. Follow him on social media: @green_cale on Instagram, @cale.green on facebook or @cale_h_green on twitter