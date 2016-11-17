Letters to the Editor 11/17

Dear Editor,

Home is a place where we should all feel safe and secure. Anchorage is our home. Whether we are from a village upstream from where our city now sits, or a war torn community half-way around the world. Whether we came here for work or were born here of generations and ancestors from long ago. Anchorage is our home.

When Anchorage became part of “Welcoming America” in 2014, we became part of a movement to acknowledge and activate the diversity we have come to know so well. We know that being “welcoming” is a character and value that defines our city and all who call Anchorage home. We are welcoming because we understand that being far away, tucked up here in the northern corner of the U.S., we need each other, especially when times are tough and we face an uncertain future.

As Alaskans, what matters is our willingness to extend a hand, not what color or political persuasion or sexual orientation may be on the other end of that hand. What counts is our promise to our state and to each other.

And so we recommit to being a welcoming community. We stand together in kindness and grace. We are grateful for being welcomed into this incredible land by those who came before us, and we are eager to welcome all who are committed to ensuring a safe and happy home for generations to come.

Mara Kimmel

First Lady of Anchorage

Dear Editor,

Election night haiku

The shelves were empty

Fred Meyer freezer section

Ice cream therapy.

Gail Heineman

Anchorage

Dear Mayors Koelsch, Berkowitz and Matherly,

I am writing to you, the mayors of Alaska’s three largest cities, to affirmatively denounce hate and white supremacy in our State and to reaffirm that you will not aid or abet Donald Trump’s threatened “mass deportations” of immigrants and refugees from your cities.

Since the election of Donald Trump to the Presidency last week, there has been a sharp increase in hate crimes and acts of race and ethnic based violence all over the country. All Alaskans, regardless of their political beliefs and regardless of who they voted for, should be appalled at these developments. They threaten not just their targets, but each and every one of us and our entire concept of democracy and equality.

I have lived in Bethel, Palmer, and now Juneau since 2006. Alaska has long been a haven of liberty, individual freedoms, and diversity. Urban Alaska has large immigrant and refugee populations who are surely feeling a great deal of fear and anxiety in the country’s current hostile climate.

I recognize that Alaska voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump, but this is not a political issue. It is a human rights issue.

Therefore, I ask two things of each of you at this time: (1) That you issue a formal and public statement denouncing and condemning any and all verbal and physical attacks on the residents of your cities based on their race, ethnicity, gender, or immigrant status; and (2) That you join the mayors of New York, Chicago, Providence, and Seattle in committing to resist Donald Trump’s promised efforts to separate families, deport children, and otherwise expel from our State hard-working, law-abiding, and essential members of our communities.

I look forward to your prompt and public response on this dire issue.

Sincerely,

Libby Bakalar

Juneau

Dear Editor,

Hillary won the popular vote? C'mon grow-up and get a life Clintonites, says your fellow 40+ years very active leftist! No one in the 2016 election won the "popular" vote; over-all vote tally yes, but saying America overwhelmingly wanted Hillary? Get real! What is really difficult to dispute though, is that the vast majority of Americans would have way preferred Bernie over Trump, except Bernie simply could never have delivered on almost any promise he made. Hey guys, he ran for president against a rigged status-quo, not for dictator.

The true popularity contest in this election was really who we most hated and/or were most afraid of. Subtract those reluctant really against Trump/Hillary votes, and what percentage of “popularity” does that leave? Polls have already shown that the majority of Americans did not want Hillary; those polls are believable!

Instead of the Electoral College, let's all petition Trump to honor his acceptance speech promise that he truly wants to hear from and consider guidance from those who were opposed to him. Petition Trump to appoint Bernie as chief unify-America-strategist-adviser to Trump, as a real and paid position for to how best to heal the wounds that divide us; Bernie will represent us to Trump and then be so much stronger for 2020. Alaskan's for Bernie? Let's take the high road and stage a huge potluck where we do all the work, and invite any and all Trump backers to come to the podium where we will listen to them with sincerity—after which we will respectfully answer their questions. What was Hillary's slogan now? “America: Stronger—Together!"

Rich Nevitt

Wasilla

Dear Editor,

America should be ashamed for electing Donald Trump. He is not my president and he does not represent my America. This election left me heartbroken. Everything I was taught that America stands for—truth, compassion, fairness, integrity—was ridiculed, stepped on then thrown away. The world looks to America as the best of what it means to be human. It should be an honor to be called an American, to represent what America stands for. By electing Donald Trump Americans have disgraced this honor and thrown dirt on it.

The one glimmer of light is that you're not old as long as your heart can be broken. The true spirit of America is one of youth, decency and optimism. To mend the hearts broken by this election Americans must stand for everything Donald Trump does not and be everything that he is not. The world will forever look to America for hope. Americans must rise above this election and continue to give the world that hope.

Thomas H. Morse,

Anchorage