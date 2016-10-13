Letters to the Editor 10/13

Dear Editor,

TRUMP AND NEW SOCIAL NORMS FOR AMERICAN = DANGEROUS SOCIAL CONTROL

A Trump presidency would establish new social norms for our society that could very well cause mass unrest at levels equal to those of America's first Civil War and leave our country wide open to unprecedented attacks from our enemies. Fate must not allow this to happen. Economic, race and gender disparity would bring America to its knees in wake of a new form of fascist government.

In the end, America would have no choice but to re-establish social controls that sent Japanese-American citizens to camps, and now incarcerate people of color at disproportionate rates.

Perhaps this is the “radical social change” America must experience to realize what we've taken for granted, or, it is our “wake-up” call to act now, come together to preserve America—over 400 years in the making—to avert mass social digression.

Will you help?

Thank you,

Kenneth Alexander

Anchorage