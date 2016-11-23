Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

My name is Geewon Anderson and I own Urban Sushi in downtown Anchorage. I am trying to co-exist with Brown Bag Sandwich Company (BBSC). After I read your November 10, 2016 article about Brown Bag, I am disappointed and concerned with the message your reporter, Aurora Ford, is sending to the community. Our dispute with Brown Bag has escalated to the point that it has become hideous.

On numerous occasions we have tried to communicate our concerns and they agreed and promised to follow through. BBSC’s position has remained the same; either we do not have the evidence that the problematic patrons are BBSC customers, or the neighbors are not accepting the fact that this is a new culture and we need to accept this as normal behavior. Once the neighbors provided evidence, one of the owners, Brynn McLeod, dismissed us; “Our patrons are not much different than other bar establishments with a liquor license,” she said. Simply because the McLeod’s have sold their home and invested a large sum of money into renovating a bar, does not grant them the right to allow illegal activities. The property owner, Mr. Swalling, proudly announced that the McLeod’s are the best tenants he has ever had. Of course they are, he is collecting rent again. Meanwhile, other property owners are not able to find renters to fill up the empty spaces.

BBSC’s accountability is shot at this point. They have caused the problems with immediate neighbors, but the neighbors must “embrace” new culture that is now on 3rd Avenue. They claimed that their kind offers were denied many times. They tried to clean their mess with someone else’s water. No genuine offer was ever made to any neighbor. I suggest that BBSC simply clean up their own garbage.

I agree that we need to invite young, responsible professional citizens in Anchorage. The only way to attract quality clientele is to provide a quality professional atmosphere, which is what we expect living and working downtown Anchorage. The video footage clearly reflects what type of young people are attracted to the current BBSC atmosphere. This atmosphere invites a young generation with no morals and no public edict, people who feel comfortable urinating in public. Not only do downtown business owners have a desire to attract locals, but we also have to provide an attraction that is safe and inviting to the tourist industry as well.

I agree with Ms. Ford’s solution. Personalities have never been an issue, being nice or not nice was never questioned. The BBSC owners have intentionally disguised real issues that they are facing and Ms. Ford is validating this deception. The only topic I wish to discuss is whether or not BBSC is following municipal laws.

Geewon Anderson

Anchorage

Dear Editor,

Lament for a Lost America

Donald Trump, “The Donald,” is not a nice bloke

I wish he weren’t serious, just a really bad joke

He’s a racist and a bigot, a groper and a jerk

There’s nothing, less than nothing, behind his smirk

But people go for his bluster; they love his sass

They don’t see he’s an idiot, just a nasty jackass

He won the Electoral College but not the vote

Just thought I’d say that; it’s worthy of note

Now he’s “elected” as President, the world will pay

With a nuclear winter, another Great Depression, day upon misbegotten day

He’s a charlatan and a liar

His pants are on fire

You can smell the stench as the fabric burns

The world is so ignorant it never learns:

Look at the character; find the soul

With Trump there’s no doughnut, not even a hole.

Toby Widdicombe

Anchorage

Dear Editor,

President Obama is taking a break from the Trump transition to pardon two turkeys. Every one of us can exercise that presidential pardon power on Thanksgiving by giving thanks for health and happiness while skipping gratuitous violence.

The 235 million turkeys killed in the U.S. this year have nothing to be thankful for. They are raised in crowded sheds filled with toxic fumes. At 16 weeks, slaughterhouse workers cut their throats and dump them in boiling water to remove their feathers.

Consumers pay a heavy price, too. Turkey flesh is laced with cholesterol and saturated fats that elevate risk of chronic killer diseases. Package labels warn of food poisoning potential.

But, there is good news. Annual per capita consumption of turkeys is down by a whopping 35 percent from a 1996 high. A third of our population is reducing meat consumption. Food manufacturers are developing a great variety of healthful, delicious plant-based meat products.

My Thanksgiving dinner will include a “tofurky” (soy-based roast), mashed potatoes, stuffed squash, chestnut soup, candied yams, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and carrot cake. An internet search on vegan Thanksgiving and a visit to my local grocery store will provide me with heaps of recipes and delightful plant-based turkey alternatives.

Sincerely,

Alexander Durbin

Anchorage