Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Providence Health and Services, Alaska donated $975,000 divided among 10 agencies battling homelessness. Providence is the single point of entry in Anchorage for the evaluation of individuals in crisis who may come in contact with the police, including psychiatric evaluation. Thousands of individuals come through the emergency doors at Providence Psychiatric ER annually at up to $1,500 a day.

The state provides direct funding for Providence to evaluate individuals in crisis with very few specific standards. Two years ago the Legislative Legal Department stated that the state’s broad delegation of authority to a private facility to care for the disabled without the state setting specific standards may be unconstitutional.

The legalities of the state sending the disabled to locked private facilities with very few specific standards have not been settled in court but patient advocates are concerned.

For over 60 years the state of Alaska has wrestled with the issue of sending the disabled to a private, locked institution whose main goal is to make money. And as long as only the bureaucrats and for-profit hospitals are discussing the quality of patient care and leaving out the disabled and patient advocates, nothing is going to be satisfactorily resolved.

Faith Myers and Dorrance Collins

Mental Health Advocates

Anchorage

Dear Editor and Astute Readers of the Anchorage Press:

Yikes! What the heck is going on with Alaska's fiscal problems? What are our options? What will our future be like? Economic collapse or a stable economy? What are the values that we share and can we find common ground toward solutions? How can you be a part of the solution? Well, Alaska Common Ground can help.

On October 1, 2016 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium at UAA, Alaska Common Ground will present a free public forum to discuss these very topics. There will be improvisational comedy by Urban Yeti, door prizes ranging from $50 to $200 (must be present to win), and $15 boxed lunches available for pre-purchase. This free public forum is generously co-sponsored by Northrim Bank, KLEF, UAA College of Business and Public Policy, Anchorage League of Women Voters and the Anchorage Public Library. I hope to see you there, after all, it really is a matter of your fiscal future as well.

For more information, please go to akcommonground.org

Sincerely,

Theresa Philbrick

Anchorage