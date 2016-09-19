Letters 9/15

Dear Editor,

Senate Bill 91, signed into law by Governor Walker on July 15, 2016, included unprecedented protections for Alaskans in the sex trade. Although sex workers have a proud place in the founding and funding of Alaska, they have had difficulties accessing police protection in recent years, enabling serial killers like Robert Hansen and other violent criminals like Jerry Starr to have long careers victimizing sex workers.

For sex workers, the bill does two things, and we want to explain them here for sex workers who may be reading:

If you are a seller (not a buyer, sorry guys) of sexual services you can NOT be charged with prostitution under Alaska state law anymore if the evidence against you was discovered while you were reporting “in good faith” that you were the victim OR witness of: murder, manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, sexual assault, assault, sexual abuse of a minor, robbery, extortion, coercion, distribution or possession of child pornography, or sex trafficking. If you are in the Municipality of Anchorage there is a possibility that you could still be charged with practicing prostitution under Anchorage’s Municipal law, but lawmakers are working to correct this and at least one recent victim reporting to Anchorage PD was not charged.

If you are (a) engaged in prostitution in violation of Alaska state law and (b) have not induced anyone into prostitution, you can no longer be charged with trafficking of yourself in the third or fourth degree. Essentially, you cannot be charged with aiding or facilitating prostitution or having a place of prostitution anymore. If you were to force someone into prostitution, facilitate travel for the purpose of prostitution, book a call for another worker, or have a prostitution enterprise you could still be charged with sex trafficking in the first or second degree.

It is essential for public safety that all victims of violent crime—especially those who are the most marginalized—be able and encouraged to report violent criminals to the police. In order to improve public safety, police must be made aware of and make an investigative priority of repeat violent criminals.

This legislation was passed with bipartisan support from lawmakers who prioritize public safety, and were lobbied for by the Community United for Safety and Protection (CUSP), a group of current and former Alaskan sex workers, sex trafficking victims and allies working toward safety and protection for everyone in Alaska’s sex trades.

CUSP would like to cordially invite everyone to join us on December 17—the International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers—to celebrate this new public treasure, commemorate those who have been killed on their job with a candlelight memorial and hold a community discussion. For more information, please visit SexTraffickingAlaska.com.

All Alaskans for all Alaskans,

Terra Burns

Maxine Doogan

Kat McElroy

Community United for Safety and Protection

Dear Editor:

Questions as to whether a woman should be President of the Unied States are sailing around our nation. No doubt many of your readers are wrestling with the question. Most of those readers don’t have what the Bible says so they do not have enough information to make a decision. America is a Christian nation.

Enclosed with this note is a circular which gives the Bible answer to the question as to whether a woman should be President.

I respectfully request you publish this circular as an insert in your publication. Then your readers will have the information they need to make their decision. They will appreciate and be thankful that you give them this information.

Sincerely,

Rev. Edmond Locklear, Jr. of Pembroke, NC

P.S.

You are an editor. It’s your job to inform your readers. If you don’t tell them the Bible says ‘no’ to women as presidents, you will not be treating your readers fairly and faithfully. See the enclosed circular.

Why a woman should not be President

Usurp means to take or assume and hold in possession by force or without right; said of seizures of power, positions, rights, functions, etc. Usurp appears in the Bible only one time. This is at First Timothy 2:12 where God says HE WILL NOT suffer a women to teach nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence.

What more can be said. God Almighty has spoken.

President Obama in ignorance has endorsed a woman to be President. He should be rebuked for doing that because he could have looked back to when that woman was Secretary of State. She failed in that position. How much more would she have to be to hold the larger job of President.

America is as great as it is because it has never had a woman President to bring down upon the nation the sin so clearly stated at First Timothy 2:12 in the Holy Bible. Now, woe unto the woman and her voters who are campaigning to try to be President when they are wraped up in the sin as stated by God Almighty in His Word, the Holy Bible.

Please must be told the Bible says ‘NO’ to women as Presidents.

Take a stand. Send a $20 donation to PO BOX 3177, Pembroke, NC 28372. Don’t let a woman put a heavy sin on America. Copy this circular. Hand it out wherever you go. Put a copy on your church bulletinboard.