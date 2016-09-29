I Saw You 9/29

At the Dive - m4m (Girdwood)

You were clean cut and as tall as I was, we shared close to the same profession and both had an interest in what my plans were concerning careers. I was dancing when you left. Our eyes met multiple times and I had hoped for some more conversation. If I am wrong then that's that, if not seek me out. The person we sat with can find me.

You Caught My Eye... - w4m (New Sagaya-Midtown)

...right as I walked in the door by the salad bar yesterday. You were in the line for hot food and I breezed right by you to the sushi rack. I was wearing a gray shirt that said Pacman, jeans, black converse, and a black fleece. You were the tall, cute teddy bear. I never looked at you again, but you definitely stuck in my mind.

Swimming lessons at The Alaska Club in Eagle River - m4w (Eagle River)

You're there tuesdays and Thursday's with your kids. I try not to look at you but I can't help it. I have such dirty thoughts about you. I'm there with my wife and kids also. Just wanted you to know, and how much I'd love to meet up sometime.

chenny lake - m4w (anchorage)

you were wearing a long tan coat and were walking your pup and I was walking mine. It was about 3pm I would like to actually meet you instead of walking by trying not to get our pups to exited. I am there around the same time every day. I hope to meet you.

ms. studious - m4w (barnes/noble)

hi there... i did see you peak at me a couple times. you were studying pretty hard there.... if you were looking back please tell me something that you noticed :-) and yes, i did notice your ring. bye for now

You were lovin' on my dog.... - m4w (Flattop)

You were lovin on my dog on the trail and in the parking lot. I was jealous...lol. I wish I was the one on the leash. Would love to meet again

Blame yourself......fool - w4m (Valley)

You were abusive to me every year we were together, in every way it got worse and worse. If your mouth was moving, you were lying, cheating, hitting me, raging at me while I was faithful and raised our kids alone because you couldn't be bothered to drag yourself away from the bottle. Now that you realize what you've lost, you're trying desperately to get me back. Too fucking bad asshole. No one treats me like that. Not ever again. Go to hell. I'm long gone, broken heart, broken bones and broken life but I will rebuild while no one will be there to pull you up anymore. No one will help or constantly save you. I was your last Ally.

ND couple at Alex hotel (Anchorage)

Long shot but you are a North Dakota couple staying at the Alex hotel in Anchorage. If you read this then I am the guy that was there and used to live in North Dakota. Drop me an email if you do read this

2 black men walking last night - w4m (downtown)

Last night I saw 2 black men walking downtown around 2am. One was wearing a red top and the other was wearing a tan hat. The 2 of you were last seen listening 2 a man playing drum sounds he was sitting on a box. You got into a dark colored (Blue)? 4 door sedan with a bear on the license plate. I was getting out of my truck to come over and talk to you when you jetted away to catch the green light. The driver is the individual who I am interested in getting to know. There was something with the way you carried yourself that drew my interest. I am actaully leaving Anchorage heading to another town in Alaska. Hope we can meet…

Two Peas in a Pod(Poem) (AK)

Hey stupid!!! Aw made you look. You a Slave and your face smells like dried nut.You a bit slutty, lame girl your mind's stuck. I'm a prankster, you a slime trap.