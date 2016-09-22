I Saw You 9/22/16

Hot guy with a blue triangle tattoo on elbow - w4m (Costco on Dimond)

I was waiting for pizzas, you we're getting food as well. We looked at each other a few times.... I wanted to wink at you. I was wearing a pink and grey stripped shirt.

Kind-hearted park ranger--thank you! - w4m (Katmai national park)

You helped push my mother's wheelchair on Friday (September 9) evening, and I was very touched by your kind gesture. I enjoyed chatting with you and I was hoping I'd get to see you again before our departure, which unfortunately didn't happen.

hey...lady in the fish car! - m4w (Fred's on Northern Lights)

We were getting gas at Fred's on Northern Lights...You were in a car painted with fish by an artist out of Homer. You met my dog and I regret not asking your name. Tell me my dogs name and I'll buy you a coffee...?

Happy hour (Military guys) - m4m (Anchorage)

You are always Drinking Double Jim Beam no ice. And you pour your own Dr. Pepper. I have a crush on you. Hopefully you see this and respond if you interested. Tell me where we first met and I will know it's you.

elevator - w4m

We were both on the elevator today 9.12 at about 5pm..you make me all giddy/nervous..yes, I have a crush..lol..not so funny tho..nothing will come of it, I'm sure. Just putting it out there..

Dianne at yyy cafe - call me - m4w (Anchorage)

Dianne, we never exchanged phone numbers last year because you were in a situation where you were getting out of some relationship/marriage. I didn't want to ask too many personal question back then. I wish we were real friends because I thought you were pretty cool lady. You may or may not remember me because you told me that you used watch other men either over some web chat site or in person, or maybe that was just in the past, I don't clearly remember. Dianne It was perfectly fine with me that I served only one purpose for you back in your time of need. It was both dirty and exciting and to be honest with you, looking at a beautiful face and doing it to you was a pleasure for me as well. By the way, I was the one who came in with the loose black adidas shorts during your break, we sat at one corner away from everybody. I used to let you pull it out and would do it while you and I discretely talked. The one thing we had in common is that we both used to live in the same hometown down in the lower 48 - remember me? I always wondered what happened to you. I came in a couple times hoping to see you but I found out that you had quit your job. I hope you are doing well and hope that you are still somewhere in Alaska. I'm in the mood to do it for you again. After that time, I used to do it for my other female friends but for me, you were special. I loved your exuberance towards that special act and that was a big turn on. Even if you're not in a place that you want to watch, I'd love to even go out and maybe grab a bit together. I wouldn't want to loose you as a friend.

Moose's Tooth, Thursday Sept 8th - m4w (Moose's Tooth)

You came in to meet a man friend about 9pm and sat down next to me while I was quietly chatting with a friend at the bar. Your chatted with your friend and I with mine and we didn't speak. As we were leaving for a table you started to kid around with me, but it also seemed that we spoke through our eyes. I am a lot older than you and didn't introduce myself, but in reflection I regret that. I think you probably drive a Honda, maybe teach or practice yoga, dark hair, slim, about 5'5", no ring. If you want to reconnect tell me what you kidded me about.

Cash America beautiful red head - m4w (gambel)

Gambel location Friday after lunch. 9/9. You were at the display CX as with an older guy. We kept glancing at each other and you lipped "Hi" to me. You are so sexy and beautiful. I was there buying 2 handguns and you left before me. I would love to chat and take you out. You freaking turned me on in many ways!!! Oh.......you also asked to look at a knife hanging up. I have details of it......just to make sure it's you responding. Hope you see this. :)