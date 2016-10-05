I Saw You 10/6

to the guy in his 20 s that came and played with the nurse - m4m (kgb)

hey it's the nurse here u came by and we had fun a few days ago I liked ur cock and u seemed to enjoy my tight ass. I'm down for a replay lost ur. number hit me back asap

Dentist - m4w (Anchorage)

You fish-hooked my kid. I thought you were cute and fun. We had a chat about my teeth, I think I'll keep them!!! I didn't see a ring.

Holiday omalley station short Milf gray spandex so hot!!!

I was fueling up at the holiday off old Seward and omalley when I went inside and was shocked to to see quite possibly the sexiest woman ever. We glanced a few times at Eachother even as we drove by Eachother. If you see this message me what I was driving I would love to hear from you!!!!!

Pub Crawl - m4m (Downtown ANC)

We hooked up after the pub crawl. We spent the entire night lost in a carnal-bliss. You were so kind, sweet, funny, handsome, and smart. I miss you and I'm counting the days till you're back. I really want to see you again.

Thank you for Passing It On

I was the woman trying to shop with her four year old son with Sensory Processing Disorder/mild Autism. As soon as my son spotted balloons galore down the shopping aisles, he panicked and I was left chasing him while he screamed and ran through the store as if I were a stranger trying to kidnap him. Everybody looked at me like I was crazy, rolled their eyes, and made their faces as they whispered to each other. But you -- approached my son and I. You helped. You explained you just returned from Amsterdam and you experienced a similar situation with your young son on your flight back. You watched my son for me while I quickly checked out. I wanted to burst into tears but in that moment I also felt extremely grateful you were there and why add to the drama and chaos? You told me you had others helping you in your son's breakdown and crisis moment and you just wanted to pass it on. Thank you for being there for us! I didn't get your name but you are a wonderful soul for helping and I wish many blessings and happiness upon you. It is nice to know there are still helpful and courageous people in this world who aren't afraid to step up and do the right thing, with care and empathy. Always grateful!

Dog park

I was playing around at University Lake yesterday when I caught sight of you. My curiosity was piqued as you came closer, kind of moseying, down the path by the second bridge near ANMC. Your walk was incredibly unique and watching you sway from side to side the way you do was intriguing. I started chattering to you and you seemed excited by it (I caught your attention for a little while at least). Your friend (I hope she was just a friend) started yelling at you to be quiet. I felt she was out of line, but I don't know the relationship between you two and I didn't want to be too forward. Later my own friend said that I was a tease and if I had wanted to have a sincere interaction with you I should have come out of the tree. If you happen to see this, put the color of your collar in the subject line. I hope to see you around the park again sometime!

Black Dude in stall Mens Room NW Mall by the fabric Store - m4m (Northway Mall Anchorage)

To the black dude in the stall by the urinals you were on the phone when I walked in NICE COCK BTW :-) not sure if you were there for some fun? If you are or were HMU would love to play, couldn't really see much other than I nice cock you looked like you were tall slim black, hope to hear back if you were there or want to hookup let me know

Pink and purple hair - m4w (Alac)

I went to the alac for the first time and saw you there is wish I could have talked to you. If you think your the girl please tell me what I was wearing.