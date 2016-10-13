I Saw You 10/13

Shelby *** - m4w (Anchorage)

Met this flat out amazing gal the other day! She's fun, bubbly, smart, sexy little thing and my favorite, a little sadistic. With her short red died hair and sexy scrubs on, man if I was single I'd be trying to get her to let me take her out!! Some guy is going to score landing this gal. Lucky bastard.

You drive a blue car with a game of thrones sticker on it - m4w (Anchorage) You were getting gas at the Fred Meyers on northern lights I was waiting behind you for gas. It was maybe around 4 pm. I noticed the sun hitting your blonde hair, your gorgeous. Email me what the other stickers on your car was if you ever read this

im just to shy - m4w (anchorage) i kno that ur not single but damn ur to HOT i wanted to talk more with you in ur fast ass ride but im to damn shy lol i was gonna ask u out that one night u drop me off at my place but i have feeling that u might hate me lol u have my number anyways if u do read this n u kno who i am pls go easy on me! oh n by way your so damn #HOT #SEXY & SPICY

Mcdonals walmart - m4w (Wasilla)

I stopped by to get some breakfast i only got one thing, when seeing you with those tight ass jeans above your waist and perfect size to dtf i would love to hear from you when you get off if you see this hit me up if you remember me

Wonderful - m4w

I'm a working man that's looking to move. I hope to get a cabin in Alaska next month. I have my own car and an awesome hound dog. I like to cook, hunt, fish, boat, drive, work and enjoy the quiet times with the ones I care about. I would like to be with a wonderful woman that's interested in building a home and a life together. I hope that's you!

Extremely Tall Man at the Mall - m4m (Anchorage)

Were you at the 5th avenue mall today? What were you wearing? You are extremely tall.

Still miss you - m4w (Eagle river)

You probably won't see this but worth the try. You grabbed by butt several times in a bar last summer, wrote your number on a napkin and told me "you want some of this". That summer was a mess and my life has never been the same. But I still love you and miss you. Even though I know your long gone.

You bought me a shot of paron at Fst station. - m4w (Downtown)

You bought me a shot of patron at Fst on sunday oct 2. I just want to say I've never received the "a stranger bought you a drink" and I am super stoked on it. I wanted to say hi, and maybe flirt face to face, but that didnt happen. Msg me how I was dressed so I know it was you, and maybe we can get to know each other better.

FYI - w4m

Hi guys, I'm going to speak on behalf of all women tonight. If we don't specifically ask you for a dick pic, WE DON'T WANT ONE. For one, they're usually a bit of a disappointment. Just the truth. Don't send us a pic of your chode and expect us to get all wet. Not gonna happen. Also, if we get a pic and we're not feelin ya we're just gonna get totally turned off by it. I mean don't get me wrong, there are exceptions to every rule, but, this one is pretty universal. Just don't send them, especially right away. Take my word for it. I just did you a huge favor...you're welcome;)

gorgeous big-mouthed fab beauty queen - w4w (my dreams)

Wow. One look at you and I was transfixed. I was instantly transported to a dreamland where you and I were angels flying around in some kind of tropical paradise. Let's bang.

Jesse J - w4m (anchorage)

You are my long time friends husband. You deserve so much better. If you were with me I would pay your bills, clean, cook, and keep you satisfied. She is a low life, meth junky, prostitute that is only destroying you and your kids.