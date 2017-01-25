I Don’t March

Fluorescent light reflects harsh off walls the color of green toothpaste. I’m almost squinting as I leave the darkness outside for the waiting area of East Side Physical Therapy. It’s late on a Sunday night. I have work in the morning. I’m tired. Though not as tired, I imagine, as the women gathered around the massage table draped in a sheet—a makeshift conference table scattered with papers.

They’ve been there for several hours before me, meeting to organize the Women’s March on Anchorage, less than a week away. Just several weeks prior, the group—who stated they barely knew each other before this process—set their goal of march participants at 500. Post-march they estimate they surpassed that goal by almost 3,000 people. And, despite early setbacks in the planning process, the group exceeded their original fundraising goal by over $4,000 which—according their donation web page—will be distributed to additional march costs and nonprofits supporting women.

Celeste Godfrey, Jeanna Duryee, Ashley Arnett Muth, Susan Soule, Rashika Rakibullah, Kati Ward and Samantha McNelly sit with me inside discussing the march, the planning process and why they’re choosing to participate.

“My mother is no longer with us,” Celeste says “but she protested for the Civil Rights Movement when she was in college and I do it for her.”

“I march because my family’s Muslim. My parents are both immigrants from Bangladesh… I march so that we can remain this country that is open and inclusive,” Rashika says. The other women in the room echo similar sentiments. Some are sure-footed in their answers while others struggle to characterize their sense of unrest. It’s these women—the unsure ones, still positive that it feels right—that seem most familiar in that moment.

“Funny,” says Susan, breaking the silence, “my middle name is ‘B’ after Susan B. Anthony. But [my mom] didn’t know what the ‘B’ stood for. So, it’s just ‘B.’” The small group surrounding her, some with fiery tears in their eyes, laugh softly. Snowfall outside punctuates the darkness, a harbinger of weather to come later that week.

The “B” in Susan B. Anthony is for “Bromwell” for those who don’t know. I didn’t until I looked it up on Wikipedia. I’m new to this feminist thing. Regarding social activism, I’m a practiced cynic who holds the patent on the eye roll. And I certainly don’t march. But less than a week after my interview with the organizers, there I was on Anchorage’s Delaney Park Strip, holding a rolled-up poster, unsure of my place in the crowd.

Snow pelted the men, women and children crowded together on the Park Strip as disembodied voices rang out from a megaphone and cheering erupted. Cold stung my face as I trudged through the snow, looking up to cheer when it felt appropriate. I shot off a text trying to find a friend in the mass.

“In the front left with a pink Planned Parenthood sign,” my friend replied.

Looking up from my phone to the sea of pink rectangles, I realized I wasn’t going to find her. Other signs in the throng ranged in declaration from lamentations of climate change to the more amusing “This Pussy Grabs Back.” I couldn’t hold back a chuckle and a couple of chants as the march snaked around snow-laden streets and ended less than a mile away.

There, sandwiched in the alley between two bars, the cluster of protestors made impromptu speeches, waved flags and waited in line, like 20-something club goers, to get in. Inside, clips from other women’s marches played silently on a giant screen as community members spoke from the stage. Fired-up, eloquent and, at times, contradictory, it seemed everyone had their reason for being there.

Mine felt less clear. That’s the thing about this time in our history. It feels clear and muddled at the same time. There are layers. Not unlike the crowd and mixed ideologies of signage, this collective sense of unease spans across genders, political parties and philosophies. It’s there for many, without a place to direct it.

“I have never marched before… I’ve been involved in lots of different things throughout my life, but in a very different way. I hope there are a lot of people like me there who feel like they can find a place,” Samantha McNelly said less than a week before. I don’t march. But on Jan. 21, 2017 I marched—cheering, crying and laughing—still unsure of my place in all of this, but positive that it felt right.

Sarah Zerkel is a freelance writer and columnist at Alaska Coast Magazine. She lives in Anchorage with her husband and two husky mix puppies. She can be reached at sezerkel@gmail.com.