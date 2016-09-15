Third Canyon of Six Mile

There’s a carefree joy in paddling effervescent rapids that are mostly free of danger, with their fun waves and frothy holes. These are the equivalent of skiing 30-degree hillsides or hiking up a broad ridge: Plenty of wilderness isn’t particularly difficult or dangerous. Yet there’s also a distinct type of gratification in paddling harder rapids with consequences, just as there is in skiing steeper couloirs or completing climbs with complexity and exposure. Humans have been failing for a long time to articulate why we do such things, from the era of Powell’s Grand Canyon descent to present-day ski films profiling powder-struck brohs.

Regardless of the reason, which almost every wilderness traveler understands viscerally, we frequently aspire to and find ourselves at the precipice of some new and frightening descent. At that moment, it seems no less thrilling or miraculous as a result of other humans having been there before. Those other humans are not there at the moment when you’re staring down into a gorge you haven’t paddled before, with its cataclysm of whitewater crashing against cliff walls and boulders, folding into itself in frenzied lateral waves and holes.

Actually, it would be a good idea to be with someone who had paddled there before, when you’re descending Six Mile’s third canyon for the first time. Six Mile has three canyons, each of which is significantly more difficult than the last. The first canyon is Class III+ and the second is Class IV at low to medium levels (10 feet and below on the US Geological Survey gauge). While challenging and enjoyable, the first two canyons are relatively safe to paddle. I have seen people swim every rapid in them, and sometimes multiple rapids in a row, without consequence. While nothing related to whitewater is risk free, the first and second canyons are ideal places for intermediate paddlers to practice paddling in constricted, powerful rapids. In contrast, the third canyon’s rapids have much more significant consequences, from sieves to retentive holes. Its rapids are also more intense and complex.

It is possible to put in at the second canyon takeout, but preferable to put in at the roadside put in above the second canyon (near mile marker 4 on the Hope Road) and run it as a third canyon warm up. Do not paddle the third canyon until you are very comfortable on the second at multiple water levels. The third canyon takeout is not marked from the road: Turn right on the first gravel road after mile marker 7, and meander downhill to the river. This pull out also is a popular fishing location in late summer and an access to hike Alpenglow.

The first significant rapid in Six Mile’s third canyon is Staircase. It is marked by a large boulder in the middle of the river and short cliff walls on either side, and it follows several Class II-III rapids. Pull out using one of several tiny eddies on river left to scout the rapid. Scouting is essential for safety, as the entire rapid is not visible from the top and it has had trees in it from time to time. There is a frayed rope along the left shoreline marking the scouting, and possible portage route. This path will be well out of the water at lower levels (9.3 - 9.4 feet), and near water line at medium levels (10 feet). Lower water levels are preferable for a first attempt at Staircase and other third canyon rapids.

From the portage route, the first drop is visible where the water divides around a large boulder, pouring two feet into a short pool before rushing into a massive, congested wave train next to a ragged cliff wall. The far-right line will be unappealing. Instead, run the primary slot, which has a folding wave that drops over the pourover. The preferred line is to be on top of the shoulder of that wave, which will propel you past the hole below and keep you out of the seam in that wave. After making it through this drop, paddle hard to ensure you’re not being sucked back into the hole and work to the center of the ensuing wave train. The left side of the wave train is shallower, with crashing waves, and would be a nasty place to be out of your boat. The right side is violent as well, where the whitewater bounces off cliff walls. Stay just to the right of center, with slight left angle, to reduce the odds of flipping. Following Staircase, there is a short stretch of fast, flat water with a couple eddies that offer a fleeting chance to rescue lost boats, paddles and people.

Following a couple of unnamed Class III rapids, Suckhole is the next major drop. Its horizon line may make it apparent, along with a large boulder in the center of the river. At 10 feet, blast across this drop just to the right of the boulder while maintaining left angle, propelling yourself beyond the retentive hole that spans most of the river. At low levels (9.4 and below) there is a slot to the right of the hole that offers easy passage. This slot becomes consumed in the larger hydraulic when more water is in the river. The rapids Zig Zag, Merry Go Round and Jaws come in quick succession below Suckhole, along with some minor rapids in between. Start Zig Zag on river left, working hard right, then left, then back right to dodge large holes. Merry Go Round is a larger rapid formed where the river arcs around some large boulders and rides up on a bedrock ledge, turning from left to right. The preferred line is the same at all low to medium water levels: From an eddy on river right above the rapid, weave past small waves and holes at the top to surmount the large, powerful ridge of water jetting to the ride. Ride as high up on this shoulder as possible and it will send you past the hole on the right. Then immediately work hard left to avoid large holes and shallow rocks below, which are in the center right portion of the creek.

Along with Staircase, Jaws is one of the two hardest rapids in Six Mile. It is a two-stage drop separated by a short pool. The shallow, sieve-like rocks on the left side of the second drop mean that swimming the top boulder garden could be extremely dangerous. To avoid swimming in that top boulder garden, the best line is to launch off a rock in the middle of the river that has water pouring over it. This line provides an aerial route past the cacophony of holes around it, but isn’t easy to hit because of the turbulent water above it. In the event you do flip, swim to the right side of the river to avoid the sieve immediately downstream. There are several easier rapids and some flatter water downstream before the last named rapid, Junkyard. Though shallow with significant pinning potential in its left and center channels, Junkyard is easy at low to medium levels by taking the right channel, a chute that passes through fluffy waves. After that, it is a mellow float for a half mile or so through riffles and between cliff walls to the takeout.

Having made it this far, ideally with your boat and paddle, euphoria ensues as your death grip eases off the paddle and you pay attention to third canyon’s scenery for the first time.