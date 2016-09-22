Got Tix 9/22/16

ANCHORAGE SYMPHONY: OPENING NIGHT

Sat. Sept. 24, 8 p.m./ Atwood Concert Hall/ $27 - $52/ centertix.net.

A new season and new perspectives as three composers set out on uncharted paths to redefine the music of their time. Featuring Van Cliburn Piano Competition Finalist, Fei Fei Dong.

ANDREW W.K PARTY PARTY SPEAKING TOUR

Sat. Oct. 1, 8:30 to 11 p.m./ TapRoot/ $20/ taprootalaska.com.

Andrew W.K. is pleased to announce The Power of Partying—his first nationwide speaking tour—spanning the entire country with stops in all 50 U.S. states. Presented by The Party Party, each evening will be an intimate celebration of discussion, a pep rally for the inner spirit, and an optimistic look at the overwhelming intensity of life.

GRIEVES

Sat. Oct. 8, 9 p.m./ Williwaw/ $20 in advance/ showdownalaska.com.

Seattle rapper Grieves returns to deliver his fourth studio album, Winter & The Wolves, on Rhymesayers Entertainment. The insatiable, devil-may-care MC is well known for his meticulous exploration of life, love and loss, through a unique medley of hip-hop and soulful music. Together with B. Lewis, Grieves created 14 new tracks, combining organic pianos and guitars with boisterous synthesizers, to paint a colorful backdrop for his unique blend of rapping and singing.

LAVOY

Sat. Oct. 8, 8 p.m./ Koot’s/ $15/ koots.com.

Blending and layering hints of modern Alt-Pop and ‘80s nostalgia, Lavoy is Alternative’s answer to Ellie Goulding. Since their polished synth-laden take on dance party rhetoric hit the airwaves in early 2014, the charismatic collective have brought new meaning to the term "entertainment," while the unassuming audience finds themselves persuaded into letting the movement take over and soon realize they’ve given way to the alluring sound.

BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY

Thur. Oct 13, 8 p.m./ Discovery Theatre/ $36 - $125/ centertix.net.

Don't miss Bone Thugs-N-Harmony performing their classic album E. 1999 Eternal in its entirety for the first time ever in Alaska. All tickets for the July 5th concert will be honored at the new concert. No new tickets needed. Ticket holders who purchased tickets before July 6th can pick up an autographed poster at the concert.

ATMOSPHERE: FRESHWATER FLY FISHERMEN TOUR

Sat. Oct. 15, 8 p.m./ Williwaw/ $38 - $43/ etix.com.

Williwaw presents Rhymesayers Entertainment artist Atmosphere: Freshwater Fly Fishermen Tour with special guests Brother Ali, Dem Atlas, Plain Ole Bill & Last Word.

GREASE

Mon. Oct. 17, through Sun. Oct. 23/ Atwood Concert Hall/ $49.25 - $83.50/ centertix.net.

Grease is most definitely the word. It’s the world’s #1 high school musical. Watch Danny, Sandy, the T-Birds, the Pink Ladies and the whole Rydell High gang as they sing, dance, and take you back to a time when fast cars and rock and roll ruled. Grease premiered on Broadway in 1972 and has been setting box office records ever since.

THE OFFSPRING

Sat. Oct. 29, 8 p.m./ Alaska Airlines Center/ $45 - $80/ alaskaairlinescenter.com.

One of rock’s most exciting and enduring bands is on tour in support of their latest album, Days Go By, and newest release “Coming for You” as well as hit songs from their entire catalog.

THE NUTCRACKER

Fri. Nov. 25, through Sun. Nov. 27/ $37 - $81.50/ centertix.net for tickets and showtimes.

The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without The Nutcracker. This extravaganza is a timeless tradition for the whole family. Clara’s dreams will transport you to the Snow Kingdom and the Land of the Sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Drift away into this beloved story as a 45-piece symphony orchestra sets the tone for magical sets and exquisite choreography. You’ll even see locally cast youth dancers. There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season with your family. It’s an experience that can be enjoyed by all ages. The Nutcracker will capture your heart and create holiday memories for years to come.

HEALTH

Fri. Dec. 2, 8 p.m./ Williwaw/ $26 - $56/ tixr.com.

It's been over half a decade since HEALTH released a studio album, and Death Magic is a bold—albeit occasionally jarring—step forward. The band finally embraces the pop impulses that seem to have always been lurking in their DNA.