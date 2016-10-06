COMING SOON

REDUCED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY

Thur. Oct. 6 through Sat. Oct. 8/ Discovery Theatre/ $40.25 - $54.75/ centertix.net for tickets and showtimes.

Who will be our next President, a Democrat? A Republican? A Kardashian? The Complete History of America—Abridged: Election Edition will provide the historical context that is guaranteed to confuse any American voter. Just in time for the November election, the Reduced Shakespeare Company returns with 600 years of history in 6,000 seconds. The "bad boys of abridgment" will take you on a ninety-minute rollercoaster ride through the glorious quagmire that is American history, and answer important questions such as: Who really discovered America? How old was John McCain at the beginning of the Civil War? How many Democrats does it take to screw in a light bulb? History is normally written by the winners, now it's the RSC's turn.

ANCHORAGE SYMPHONY’S: DISNEY IN CONCERT: A SILLY SYMPHONY CELEBRATION

Sat. Oct. 8, 2 and 7:30 p.m./ Atwood Concert Hall/ $34.75 - $59.25/ centertix.net for tickets.

A tuneful and colorful celebration of groundbreaking cartoons produced by Walt Disney Studios between 1929 and 1939, accompanied for the first time ever by their original musical scores performed live by a full orchestra. Walt Disney's filmed introductions to each cartoon provide a nostalgic backdrop for those who recall gathering with family on Sunday evenings to watch "The Wonderful World of Disney.”

GRIEVES

Sat. Oct. 8, 9 p.m./ Williwaw/ $20 in advance/ showdownalaska.com.

Seattle rapper Grieves returns to deliver his fourth studio album, Winter & The Wolves, on Rhymesayers Entertainment. The insatiable, devil-may-care MC is well known for his meticulous exploration of life, love and loss, through a unique medley of hip-hop and soulful music. Together with B. Lewis, Grieves created 14 new tracks, combining organic pianos and guitars with boisterous synthesizers, to paint a colorful backdrop for his unique blend of rapping and singing.

LAVOY

Sat. Oct. 8, 8 p.m./ Koot’s/ $15/ koots.com.

Blending and layering hints of modern alt-pop and ‘80s nostalgia, Lavoy is alternative’s answer to Ellie Goulding. Since their polished synth-laden take on dance party rhetoric hit the airwaves in early 2014, the charismatic collective have brought new meaning to the term “entertainment," while the unassuming audience finds themselves persuaded into letting the movement take over and soon realize they’ve given way to the alluring sound.

BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY

Thur. Oct 13, 8 p.m./ Discovery Theatre/ $36 - $125/ centertix.net.

Don't miss Bone Thugs-N-Harmony performing their classic album E. 1999 Eternal in its entirety for the first time ever in Alaska. All tickets for the July 5th concert will be honored at the new concert. No new tickets needed. Ticket holders who purchased tickets before July 6th can pick up an autographed poster at the concert.

ATMOSPHERE: FRESHWATER FLY FISHERMEN TOUR

Sat. Oct. 15, 8 p.m./ Williwaw/ $38 - $43/ etix.com.

Williwaw presents Rhymesayers Entertainment artist Atmosphere: Freshwater Fly Fishermen Tour with special guests Brother Ali, Dem Atlas, Plain Ole Bill & Last Word.

GREASE

Mon. Oct. 17, through Sun. Oct. 23/ Atwood Concert Hall/ $49.25 - $83.50/ centertix.net.

Grease is most definitely the word. It’s the world’s #1 high school musical. Watch Danny, Sandy, the T-Birds, the Pink Ladies and the whole Rydell High gang as they sing, dance and take you back to a time when fast cars and rock and roll ruled. Grease premiered on Broadway in 1972 and has been setting box office records ever since.

RIGOLETTO

Fri. Oct 28 through Sun. Oct 30/ Discovery Theatre/ $30 - $130/ centertix.net for tickets and showtimes.

Rigoletto, the court jester, is cursed by a father whose daughter has been seduced by the Duke. When Gilda, Rigoletto’s daughter, is also seduced by the Duke, Rigoletto contracts with an assassin to take revenge against the Duke. Gilda, who has fallen in love with the Duke, sacrifices herself for him. Verdi’s score overflows with tunes you’ll be humming for weeks and the drama will pull at your heartstrings. Not seen in Anchorage since 1999, this brand new production, starring returning fan favorite Guido LeBrón of Rigoletto is a must see.

THE OFFSPRING

Sat. Oct. 29, 8 p.m./ Alaska Airlines Center/ $45 - $80/ alaskaairlinescenter.com.

One of rock’s most exciting and enduring bands is on tour in support of their latest album, Days Go By, and newest release “Coming for You” as well as hit songs from their entire catalog.

THE NUTCRACKER

Fri. Nov. 25, through Sun. Nov. 27/ $37 - $81.50/ centertix.net for tickets and showtimes.

The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without The Nutcracker. This extravaganza is a timeless tradition for the whole family. Clara’s dreams will transport you to the Snow Kingdom and the Land of the Sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Drift away into this beloved story as a 45-piece symphony orchestra sets the tone for magical sets and exquisite choreography. You’ll even see locally cast youth dancers. There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season with your family. It’s an experience that can be enjoyed by all ages. The Nutcracker will capture your heart and create holiday memories for years to come.

HEALTH

Fri. Dec. 2, 8 p.m./ Williwaw/ $26 - $56/ tixr.com.

It's been over half a decade since HEALTH released a studio album, and Death Magic is a bold—albeit occasionally jarring—step forward. The band finally embraces the pop impulses that seem to have always been lurking in their DNA.

ANCHORAGE SYMPHONY: VIRTUOSITY

Sat. Jan. 28, 8 p.m./ Atwood Concert Hall/ $27 - $52/ centertix.net for tickets.

A night of the unexpected with three sensational works, including superstar Black Swan violinist, Tim Fain, playing Brahms' iconic “Concerto for Violin”—an Anchorage Symphony Orchestra premiere. Now regarded as a masterpiece of the 20th century, “Rite of Spring” so incensed concert-goers at its premiere that rioting broke out in the aisles of the concert hall over this jarring ballet.