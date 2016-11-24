Got Tix 11/24

COMING SOON

PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL

Fri. Nov. 25 through Tue. Dec. 20/ Cyrano’s Off Center Playhouse/ $28 - $30/ centertix.net for tickets and showtime info.

See how she gets out of her pink predicament and pink indulgence of eating pink cupcakes, ending up with pinkatitis, which turns her pink from head to toe. Of course, there will be pink cupcakes, but warning: it’s best not to eat too many.

THE NUTCRACKER

Fri. Nov. 25, through Sun. Nov. 27/ $37 - $81.50/ centertix.net for tickets and showtimes.

The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without The Nutcracker. This extravaganza is a timeless tradition for the whole family. Clara’s dreams will transport you to the Snow Kingdom and the Land of the Sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Drift away into this beloved story as a 45-piece symphony orchestra sets the tone for magical sets and exquisite choreography. You’ll even see locally cast youth dancers. There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season with your family. It’s an experience that can be enjoyed by all ages. The Nutcracker will capture your heart and create holiday memories for years to come.

THE MOWGLIS

Sat. Nov. 26, 8 p.m./ Williwaw/ $25 - $28/ etix.com.

If you've been to a big music festival in the past few years you probably have heard of or seen The Mowglis, an alternative rock band that is taking over the nation. In 2012 iTunes named their single “San Francisco” Single of the Week. They performed on various late night shows including The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel Live and Conan.

RAZZLE DAZZLE NEW YEARS BALL WITH SLOW MAGIC

Sat. Dec. 31, 8 p.m/Anchorage Museum/ $55-$150/anchoragemuseum.org for tickets and information.

Ring in the new year and hit the dance floor with Slow Magic at the Anchorage Museum’s Razzle Dazzle Ball. Wear black and white and see how they’ve transformed the atrium into what promises to be the coolest backdrop for ringing in the new year. The event is 21 and up and will have a full bar and champagne toast.

FIRST TAP DECEMBER FEAT. WATSKY X INFINITY TOUR

Thur. Dec. 1, 8 p.m./ Bear Tooth Theatrepub/ $35 - $55/ beartooththeatre.tunestub.com.

George Watsky is a rapper, writer and performer from San Francisco now living in Los Angeles. A versatile lyricist who switches between silly and serious, technically complex and simply heartfelt, Watsky won the Brave New Voices National Poetry Slam in 2006. Immediately after, he appeared on the final season of Russell Simmons Presents Def Poetry in 2007 while a college Freshman and subsequently performed at over 150 universities across the country.

ANCHORAGE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Fri. Dec. 2 through Sun. Dec. 11/ anchoragefilmfestival.org for more information.

The Anchorage International Film Festival is a non-profit organization founded in 2001 and committed to independent filmmaking.

HEALTH

Fri. Dec. 2, 8 p.m./ Williwaw/ $26 - $56/ tixr.com.

It's been over half a decade since HEALTH released a studio album, and Death Magic is a bold—albeit occasionally jarring—step forward. The band finally embraces the pop impulses that seem to have always been lurking in their DNA.

360 ALLSTARS

Sat. Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m./ Atwood Concert Hall/ $26.75 - $35.25/ centertix.net for tickets.

360 Allstars is a phenomenal theatrical performance exploring all forms of rotation. A stellar cast of world class break-dancers, basketball freestylers, BMX flatlanders and cyr wheel artists connect the street with the elite and reinvent the traditional circus in a show like nothing you have seen before.

THE REVELERS

Fri. Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m./ TapRoot/ $25/ taprootalaska.com for tickets.

The Revelers, founding members of the Red Stick Ramblers and The Pine Leaf Boys … “unquestionably the two groups at the vanguard of the Louisiana cultural renaissance” have joined together to form a Louisiana Supergroup which combines swamp-pop, Cajun, country, blues and zydeco into a powerful tonic of roots music that could only come from Southwest Louisiana.

ANCHORAGE SYMPHONY: VIRTUOSITY

Sat. Jan. 28, 8 p.m./ Atwood Concert Hall/ $27 - $52/ centertix.net for tickets.

A night of the unexpected with three sensational works, including superstar Black Swan violinist, Tim Fain, playing Brahms' iconic “Concerto for Violin”—an Anchorage Symphony Orchestra premiere. Now regarded as a masterpiece of the 20th century, “Rite of Spring” so incensed concert-goers at its premiere that rioting broke out in the aisles of the concert hall over this jarring ballet.

BREAKING GROUND

Sat. Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m./ Alaska Dance Theatre/ $15/ momentumdance.org for tickets.

The 7th annual Breaking Ground event features new work by Alaskan choreographers.

MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

Sat. Feb. 25 & Sun. Feb. 26/ Sydney Laurence Theatre/ $26 - $38/ tickets and showtimes available at centertix.net.

Journey with Alaska Dance Theatre into the mystical forest as fairies and nymphs enchant you and quarrelsome lovers entertain you with Shakespeare’s classical story of A Midsummer Night’s Dream brought to life through ballet.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Tue. Apr. 25 through Sun. Apr. 30/ Atwood Concert Hall/ $49.25 - $91.75/ tickets and showtimes available at centertix.net.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is the classic story of Belle, a beautiful young woman in a provincial town, and her unlikely encounter with the Beast, who is in reality a young prince trapped in a spell. As their story unfolds, we’re introduced to an unforgettable cast of characters—Lumière, Mrs. Potts, Cogsworth and other familiar favorites. With songs by legendary composer Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Pocahontas), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is an international sensation that has played to over 35 million people worldwide.