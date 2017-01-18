Game Changer

Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a passion so great that it consumes them. A lot of unfortunate souls go their entire life with no real purpose, passion or ambition and if you are one of those individuals, my condolences. For those who have a passion for a particular subject– be it sports, politics, travel, art, whatever–there was a moment in time where that passion was recognized and life changed forever.

Before hip hop, there weren't many things that sparked my interest to such extremes. I was really into martial arts and spent most of my childhood and late teens practicing and competing in Taekwondo. There was also a period of time when I was into skateboarding, even though I was never really good at it.

Then I discovered hip hop.

I was always quite the dancer. Even as a child. I liked to dance and, at one point, considered myself pretty good at it. Looking back, I'm not so sure. I used to enter dance battles at school events like prom and random socials. I had a cousin move to Alaska from Korea and through him I was introduced to breakdancing and the entire b-boy culture. Shortly after that, I started writing and performing raps at home. That eventually gave me the confidence I needed to enter rap ciphers at school and parties.

After impressing some friends and spectators at school, two other high school classmates who were also into freestyling introduced me to a KSUA college radio disc jockey and hip-hop purist named DJ Chris Roc. And, along with Fairbanks producer/MC Tim Dawg (R.I.P), I was shown that I was able to take my talent for rhyming and record it onto cassette tape. In 1998, at the age of 17, I put out my first rap tape, passed it around my school and eventually my hometown and I haven't looked back since. I never felt anything so fulfilling up until that point and I realized then that I had found my purpose and happiness in life. As a young, lost, troubled teen, I finally found my way.

Hip-hop literally saved my life. And that's my story. Well, at least the beginning of it.

I wanted to see how other stories compare to mine, so I decided to reach out to several local, established rap artists who I know are just as passionate about their craft as I am.

STARBUKS



Photo by Brent Rodenberger

"I think I recorded my first rap around 2001. I was always into writing short stories and stuff, but never took rapping seriously. I was too busy doing other things that I probably shouldn't have been doing, but I would write raps in my notebook. I would just never rap to anybody because I thought my shit was wack, but I would spit my raps in the bathroom at home. My cousin Bucket would hear me in the bathroom, rapping my stuff. And, at first, he thought my crazy ass was talking to myself, but one day he placed his ear to the door and realized I was rapping. From then on he was always trying to get me to keep with it.

“Fast forward a little bit and I'm living in Oregon, doing the college baseball thing. [I] had gotten into some trouble and the police were looking for me. I had a dollar to my name and nowhere to go. I got to a pay phone and called Bucket and told him I needed to get away and he offered to get me a Greyhound bus ticket to where he was at in Eugene, Oregon. The only catch was, I had to agree that when I got out there, I would link up with his friends, who were already doing their thing out there on the music tip, and take the rap thing seriously."

Starbuks reluctantly agreed, got on that bus to Eugene, linked up with his cousin's friends and eventually formed a well-known rap group out of Oregon called The Option. He’s been one of the most driven rappers out of Alaska ever since.

ALASKA REDD



Photo by Brent Rodenberger

"When I was a kid, I saw movies like Breakin' and Beat Street and was immediately intrigued by breakdancing. That led to beatboxing. After that I started getting into writing raps with my older brother. I was pretty young, like first grade. Never took it real serious, just playing around having fun. As I got older, I started freestyling at house parties and stuff. I would end up freestyling for 20-minutes. I just wouldn't stop. I still never took it serious, I wasn't writing rhymes really, I was just a freestyler."

At 16, a young Redd linked up with the first rap record label out of Fairbanks, 50 Belo Records, and that's when he realized that this rap shit was more than just something fun to do.

"[50 Belo Records] were the ones that exposed me to the record label thing–recording, traveling, doing shows, going to places, doing something with our craft. When I stepped into that environment, as a young kid, I was like, 'this is what I want to do!' The comradery, the brotherhood, I just loved it."

Shortly after, 50 Belo dismantled when various members moved out of Alaska, but Redd wasn't going to let that stop him.

"When everyone left, I had to figure out how to do everything on my own. I had to ask myself, ‘was I going to just stop and let things go to the wayside all because 50 Belo was no more?’ I couldn't. I loved it too much to stop. And now here we are."

MADD ANGLER



Photo by Randy Adams

"Hip-hop's always been a part of my life, since I was a kid. I didn't rap for a long time. I was just a fan since the early 90's, with the East Coast/West Coast beef–Tupac and Biggie. I was really caught up in that shit. I was never a thug, but I always loved that gangster rap music. I gotta give a shout out to my mom [because] she wasn't into hip-hop, but she never cut me off of it. So, that was cool. At 12-years-old, I started freestyling. I had just started chiefin' for the first time and for years, almost a decade, all I did was freestyle."

After years of random freestyling, Angler finally realized his destiny in the unlikeliest of places.

"When I first realized that hip-hop was for me, I was working up on the Slope. I met Trinity [a well-respected local producer out of Fairbanks] and there was a night where I was freestyling for like 5 minutes and the emotion that I put into it … there were almost tears coming out of me and not from being sad, but just the raw emotion. The next morning I woke up and asked myself what I’m doing. I knew I had to start making music."

Now, it’s several years later and Madd Angler has a full functioning recording/production room with producer Trinity Beats. That’s where he’s recorded most of his recent work–over 80 songs– according to Angler. All from Deadhorse, AK. Now, that's gangster!

KEEZY (of The Sky Division)



Photo by Brent Rodenberger

"My first time really hearing myself was at OG Studios [in Anchorage]. Everything, recording wise, kind of started there. I must have been 14 or 15-years-old. Me and Tayy [Tarantino] weren't in a group, but we ran together. He was already recording there and he started taking me there. I still remember the song, it's probably still on our Myspace page. But it wasn't until having surgery for my torn ACL that I was like, 'okay, this is it.' Because of my musical background and meeting people like Big Body, like Josh Boots and even with Sky Div, everything just happened naturally. Shout out to OG Entertainment because that's where I learned the process of recording. I didn't even think of music on that level until I went there."

DARIUS



Photo by Brent Rodenberger

"The first time I ever rapped was in second grade. This was a time when Jay Z was always on TV, everywhere, so me and my boys were into that flossy shit. We wanted to be that rapper. A couple months later, we got comfortable and started rapping at the playground at school and people would crowd around and think it was cool because no one was doing that then."

Darius started recording his own music, as well as others, at a young age.

"I originally used a small, skinny microphone for online gaming to record. I had the old, big-back computer monitors and I used this free recording program, Audacity, and just started recording songs. I would download instrumentals off LimeWire. I remember I found T.I's 'Top Back' and recorded over that. This was 7th grade. By 8th grade, I was making beats, telling everyone I was going to be a super producer. By 10th grade, I had my first Pro Tools bundle, I had an official mic and started trying to take this shit serious. That's when I really started recording myself a lot. At the end of 10th grade, I had to go to summer school and I met [Sky Div affiliate] Hagood and started recording him."

Not long after that, Hagood and Darius had a run in at a movie theater with Hagood's friend, Keezy, who happened to be with Tayy Tarantino. That’s when they all met for the first time (A little local hip-hop history gem for ya. Thank me later.)

"Keezy and I were kind of put there to have a battle, but we didn't really know each other or have any real issues with each other. I don't even battle rap, bro. Long story short, we both just rapped verses, we shook hands and like a week or two later we were in the lab. With someone like Keezy, who's that dedicated, he brought that out of me. He was the first person I met that matched my hustle. He wasn't doing this rap shit for ulterior motives. Some of my friends do this to get girls or they think of money, but Keezy was always down to work and it was similar for me. I just love to do it. From there, we just linked up. Before [I] joined Sky Div, I was starting to realize that this is what I wanted to do, for life."

Five different artists. All from five different walks of life, all at various ages and yet there's one common denominator. For each individual, it started off as something to do for fun. An escape. To make something out of nothing. That's what it's all about. That's art. That's hip-hop.