Open Cellar

Countless times this summer—just like last summer and the one before that—I would start a conversation with some tourists who just got into town. Sooner or later, we’d get around to the subject of hiking, and they would ask for a good day hike recommendation. “We heard about Flattop,” they’d say, “but is that the best place to go?” And you know what I did? Four out of five times, I said, “Yes, Flattop’s great. That’s where to go.”

Why? For one, because Flattop truly is great. It’s not that hard a hike, it’s easy to access, it’s got shuttle service in the summer, and damn if that name just doesn’t have a certain marketing genius to it. But I also responded that way because, well, I have my favorite hikes, and maybe I just don’t feel like sharing them with every single person on the street. Just like with picking berries or gathering mushrooms, I like my little secret spots, I like them little-trod, without big neon signs pointing the way and overrun parking lots. And don’t even pretend that you don’t feel the same way, maybe not about hikes, but about something or other.

Italy is much the same with its white wines, and their Flattop is pinot grigio. Italy bottles roughly nine million cases of the stuff each year … and then promptly exports almost every last drop, especially to Britain and the US, where it seems we can’t get enough of the stuff.

And look, there’s nothing wrong with pinot grigio. It’s delicious, accessible, and it has a name that is very easy for Americans to pronounce. But meanwhile, back in Italy, the locals are drinking a whole slew of white wines, and every corner of the country has their own favored variety. Minus a trip to Italy, how can you find out about these? It just so happens that our little northern outpost has quite a number of these ‘other’ Italian white wines. Here this week are three of them.

Suave and supple: Inama Soava

If you’re over 50 and reading this column, I have two things to say: first, hi mom! And second, you might remember the days before pinot grigio, when Soave was The Big Thing in Italian white wine. Named after the Soave region in northeastern Italy, the wine is made from the garganega and trebbiano grapes—you can see why those names didn’t catch on quite as much, yes? But what the Soave people were drinking in the 1970s was cheap, sweet, fairly innocuous stuff, and eventually it fell out of favor with the masses … which perhaps was a good thing, overall. Producers in the last few decades have turned back toward preserving the good name of Soave, aiming for quality instead of commercialism.

They aren’t easy to find in town, but there are a few different bottlings out there, all casting variations on the wildflowers-and-almond-oil theme that the wine typically manifests. Inama’s version is superb: crisp and easy-drinking but present, with a supple finish that is richer than you might expect at first, a little pluck of cello concluding the soprano solo. Have it with a salad, have with flaky white fish, have with grandma’s famous Velveeta baked ziti. Costs about $18.

Worth pining over: Argiolas Vermentino di Sardegna

If you’re looking for local specialties, Sardinia has you covered. The island pretty much grows all local grape varieties, some of which are still fairly obscure and hard to find even in these hyper-connected times. But luckily, a few of their wines have made it to our far shores. The oustandingly herbaceous vermentino from the Argiolas family is a great introduction to what Sardinia can offer to wine lovers. The nose on this one is just fricking cool: citrusy and minty, and something a bit like the fresh spruce tips in spring (seriously, if you haven’t stuck your nose up close to fresh spruce tips you’re missing one of Alaska’s local specialties). This is a wine that wants to cuddle up with some seafood, and it’s no mistake that Sardinian wine goes well with sardines, as the island gave its name to the fish some centuries back. If you feel like getting fancy—and I know you do—a nice homemade batch of sardelosalata (sardine spread) spread on thin-cut rye toast, with a splash of this wine to wash it down, makes a pretty dang tasty appetizer to a Mediterranean feast. Costs about $18.

Delicate delight: Banfi “Principessa Gavia,” Gavi

Italy’s northwestern Piedmont region, is best known for two polar opposite wines: On the one hand, the muscled, brooding reds of Barolo and Barbaresco; and on the other, the sweet spritzy little flirt of a drink that is Moscato d’Asti. But there is a whole world of flavor and personality from the wines of Piedmont aside from those two camps, and while there’s no time to get into them all today, let’s take Banfi’s delicious wine from Gavi as a good middle ground. The grape variety grown in Gavi is called cortese, and you find it all over the region, a good bit as well in neighboring Lombardy, a teensy bit further east in Italy … and that’s about it. There is maybe seven or eight thousand acres of the grape total in the world. And maybe that’s fair, because it doesn’t always grow very well outside of its native region. It seems to be a grape that really wants to stay a local favorite, a b-side in a region of number one hits.

Well, I’ve always liked a good b-side (“Back Up” by Beyoncé, amiright??), and Gavi is a wine that I delight in every time I get a chance. “Principessa Gavia” is cool and high-flying, with yellow plum and grapefruit notes front and center and a thirst-quenching acidity that comes alive on the tongue-tingling finish. Not a bad deal for $19 or so.

… And that’s my last column for a little while, folks. I will be out of state for the next month or so, biking through France, and drinking up as much of the local culture as I can, to share it with you all sometime down the road. But I’ve got roughly a thousand miles, about as many croissants, and an absentee ballot to get through first. So I’ll see you all sometime in November!