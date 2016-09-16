Open Cellar

Are you a country music fan? No, more than fan; do you love country music? If you are, then you almost surely have heard this countless times from the general seething masses: “Oh, I like all types of music … except country.” OUCH, right? This unfortunate person, of course, has no idea that the Whitney Houston song they looooved growing up was in fact written and performed first by Dolly Parton (look it up) … or that George Jones started singing so his father wouldn’t beat him, and by God you can hear it in every quivering syllable in his hundred-plus hit songs ... well, anyhow, don’t get me started.

Of course, this sort of massive swipe at whole fields of art is not limited to country music. We live in a culture with lots of information coming at us all the time, and perhaps the only way to absorb what is important and necessary is to put on blinders to the vast majority of it. And thus the value of enthusiasts, those people for whom life is intimately intertwined with a particular obsession. Whether their subject is butterfly conservation, the zen of Powerpoint presentations or pre-Shania Twain country music, these people can offer the rest of us deep insights into worlds we have never explored, and in some cases, never even knew existed.

As y’all regular readers are aware, my obsession (one of them at least) is wine. One of the things I love about wine is that, as obsessions go, it is fairly shareable. After all, you don’t have to just sit there politely nodding while I rant on and on about it; no, you can go out and taste the stuff for yourself as well. Well, this week I’d like to highlight one of the areas of wine that can offer some of the deepest pleasure, the most transformative experiences, the most life re-orienting tastes imaginable. We are talking here of aged wine.



The problem is that aged wine can be hard to come by, and it’s typically quite pricey. As I see it, there seem to be two basic ways to go about about tasting older bottles of wine without outlaying hundreds of dollars per bottle. One, you buy a bunch of wine and age it yourself, which of course means waiting a decade or more. Two, you try and find the values in old wine that are already out there. I’m not talking about the big Napa Cabs with the famous names or super-premium bottles from French estates here; the values in old wine lie in the realms that are not at the top of the ladder of consumer demand, but in the wines that quietly go about being brilliant and vivacious and dynamic while most of the world ignores them.

So this week, consider some of the following types of wine as gateways to the pleasures of maturity, offering testament to the effects of time, speaking liquid lessons on what it means to be in the world and live through it. If I sound a little obsessive, you’re right, but after trying some of these wines, you might start a sounding a bit that way yourself. Enjoy, and don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Riesling

Often, one of the better deals on aged wine is white wine, as many people don’t realize that white wine can evolve quite beautifully given a few extra years. While most won’t age quite as long as reds, certain grape varieties can produce remarkably long-lived wines, and riesling is one of the best at this. A riesling with some sweetness is even better, as the grape sugars essentially form another protective layer against oxygen intruding into the wine and producing off flavors. Because riesling is often thought of “just a sweet wine,” there are remarkable deals out there in the world to be had.

One supernally example is Dr. Loosen’s 2002 Ürziger Würzgarten Riesling Auslese. A mouthful, I know, but so is the wine, in all the right ways: sweet, yes, but the sweetness is not the point. What does that mean? With a Pepsi, the sweetness is the point; it would be horrendously foul and obviously nothing but chemicals without its sugary mask. Here, the sweetness is merely a vessel, a train you ride into a fantasy world filled with aromatic suggestions and celestial clouds of flavor. Peaches and sea salt-smoked pecans; a bouquet of lilies and a handful of ginger cookies … and on and on, for only $28. Hard to find, but so worth poking around for.

Tawny Port

Some wine nerds out there (hello friends!) may scoff a bit at including tawny port in this column, and there is certainly some reason to do so: most of the time the wine is a blend of many different years, some very old, some a little old, but a good percentage on the more youthful side. However, that older wine in the blend adds important savory, nutty, caramelized qualities to the whole package, thus justifying it’s inclusion here. So there!



10-Year tawny port is often around $25 or so, while 20-Year tawny can be more around $40 to $50. Still a ridiculously awesome value as far as older wine goes, but start with the 10-Year version and see how you like it. One added bonus: these wines have a fairly long shelf life once opened, two or three weeks on the shelf or longer if you keep them in the fridge, so you can have a little tipple every day and not worry about it going bad on you. There are a number of bottles available out there; I’m a fan of Ramos-Pinto’s 10 Year for its cinnamon-nutmeg-allspice notes, but if you like something more straightforwardly sweet and velvety then Grahams’ 10-Year is a great introduction.

Nebbiolo

Nebbiolo, a grape grown almost exclusively in the Northwestern part of Italy—and even then, only on hillsides with the right soils and solar exposure—is hardly a forgotten member of the wine elite, as it has its die-hard devotees the world over, and plenty of bottles command premium prices. But even so, there are lower-priced versions available, and some of them age almost as well as the bottles ten times their price. The Produttori del Barbaresco, a co-operative in Italy’s Piedmont region, makes an entry-level Barbaresco that knocks the wind out of many other bottles, and will do the same to you if you’re not careful, as its fierce tannins need either some years’ time or a couple hours of aeration in a decanter to soften and reveal its supple, tender side. Their bottle costs around $30, and there are a variety of different vintages I’ve seen around town, so look closely or ask your local wine merchant which one they might recommend.