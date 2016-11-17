Hungry Vampires Take Note

If there’s one thing a person awake during the witching hours can appreciate, it’s the availability of pizza delivery.

Whether you’re a pagan practicing the dark arts, writing a paper for school, coming home from a wild night, suffering from insomnia or for some other devilish reason, Ski & Benny Pizza is here for you and open until 5 a.m.

The menu is loaded with typical pizzeria options. From oven-toasted subs to baked ziti, stromboli and calzones, there’s sure to be something on the menu to whet your appetite.

If you’re planning to try this place for the first time I definitely recommend going with their sandwiches. All the oven-toasted subs are $5.99 for a six-inch, and $9.99 for a 12-inch. The stout sub buns come out of the oven warm and crisp and I recommend their sandwiches. I ordered the 12-inch chicken hero parm which was too much for me to finish in one sitting. It’s loaded with melted mozzarella cheese, marinara and sprinkled parmesan.

I also tried their chef’s mistake pizza ($15.99 for a 12-inch pie). Extra cheese smothers piles of Canadian bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and fresh tomatoes. Toppings spilled off each pizza slice as I hoisted them to my mouth.

Their crust is a little bland and tastes more like spongy bread but the heap of toppings makes up for it. The dough actually tasted a little better and crisped up the next day after I heated up in my own oven.

There are salad, entrées and other pasta options as well, such as antipasto salad, veal parmesan and spaghetti and meatballs all for under $12.

There’s plenty of parking and it’s easy to miss the small restaurant on Bilbo Street in Government Hill. The interior is clean and orderly. Waist-high red brick panels about and green walls give off the pizzeria vibe. Several coolers are stocked with a wide variety of sodas and juices. They also serve pizza by the slice.

The next time you have the 3 a.m. munches, with reasonable prices and good portion sizes, you should definitely consider ordering up some Ski and Benny’s.

According to their website, their delivery range includes Airport Heights, Alaska Pacific University, Fairview, Government Hill, Mountain View, Russian Jack Park, South Addition, Tudor area and the University of Alaska area.

Ski & Benny Pizza

820 Bilbo St.

11 a.m. to 5 a.m., daily

274-1114

skiandbennypizza.com