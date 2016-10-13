Happy, Happy Happy!

With Anchorage short on happy-hour deals—we’re talking food here, discounted drinks are illegal in Anchorage—the sweet specials at Kinley’s Restaurant and Bar are something to smile about.

Located on the east end of Midtown beside the beloved Moose’s Tooth, Kinley’s has flourished for more than a decade, luring foodies with its creative and complex cuisine and an extensive wine cellar. While maintaining a pleasantly casual atmosphere, Kinley’s is classy and refined, and higher-end in terms of overall pricing and ambiance.

By delivering a killer happy hour, Kinley’s makes a handful of its delectable appetizers more accessible and affordable. The decadent lobster ravioli, for instance, is discounted from $12 to $8. That alone is worth showing up for. I swung by with friends on a recent late afternoon to sample the goods.

We found the bar quiet upon arrival, with guests streaming in at a consistent clip as the evening rolled on. The interior is light and refined. Honey-colored wood furnishings pair nicely with periwinkle walls, and cream-colored pendulum lights dangle above the bar. Artwork is simple and understated; seating options range from bar-height tables to cozy booths around the restaurant perimeter.

It’s notable that happy hour deals are good only in the bar area, which isn’t large—a dozen-or-so high-backed chairs surround the bar itself. The bar is backed by a lovely slate rock wall, and the centerpiece is a spiky fish sculpture that lends itself to Kinley’s logo.

We ordered one of everything off the happy hour menu, which sounds indulgent, but only comes to $38, which is something of a steal for three people at a restaurant as nice as Kinley’s. For good measure, we added on a side of the bacon-wrapped dates ($5), a Kinley’s staple that’s a must-order on any visit.

The first plates placed before us: A Caesar salad, the dates, and a gorgeous cut of pork belly.



Some restaurants skimp on happy-hour portions. Not Kinley’s.

The generously plated Caesar ($5) featured crisp tears of fresh romaine, fine ribbons of salty parmesan, and chunky croutons that delivered the perfect crunch—all evenly tossed in a bright, lemony dressing. There was enough for us to each enjoy a portion and have some left to bookend the meal later on.

The plentiful pork belly portion ($7) provided enough for the three of us to each savor a liberal slab. The inch-thick seared pork was glazed in a hoisin chili sauce, served over a colorful cabbage slaw and tossed in zippy watermelon vinaigrette.

The textures and flavors made for a swoony food experience. The crisped-up exterior of the meat delivered just a hint of heat from the chili, while encapsulating the succulent middle of the pork belly that melted in our mouths, all cradled in the sweet citrus tang of the dressed slaw.

While not on the happy hour menu, we couldn’t—and wouldn’t—resist the bacon-wrapped dates ($5). Skewered on toothpicks in a white mug, each gushy, warm date is gift-wrapped in a succulent piece of chewy maple bacon, then drizzled with a lemon garlic butter.

Fantastically flavorful, these tiny treats deliver a delightful balance of sweet, salty and savory—all in one perfect bite.

We sipped our wine and soon the second wave of food arrived: Fried polenta, lobster ravioli and an Oktoberfest special of banger and mash.

Against the other food we had that evening, the polenta ($6) was only just okay. Polenta—a cornmeal dish typically used in Italian cooking—is a pedestrian staple on its own. It can be a transformative ingredient for clever chefs who take advantage of its adaptability, both in shape and flavor.

Kinley’s served the polenta in cubic strips—fried and crisp on the outside, soft and warm on the inside—topped with a dollop of comforting sundried tomato marinara and tendrils of basil. Individually, the rustic flavors were pleasant.

The problem was the imbalance of scanty sauce to sizeable chunks of polenta. More sauce would have elevated and harmonized the appetizer. As it was, the polenta’s polite blandness dominated the dish and pushed the barely-there sauce to the background.

But any mild disappointment in the polenta was rapidly overshadowed by the unanimously agreed-upon star of the evening, the lobster ravioli ($8).

The pillowy pasta pockets contained buttery lobster, and came topped with a roasted shallot cream sauce with semi-crisp and colorful spinach leaves topped with browned, au gratin-style grated cheeses. This dish was at once elegant and comforting, with its regal, succulent protein and refined, creamy sauce—perfectly complimented by the sharp bite of the spinach and the subtle topping of cheese.



The final dish we enjoyed was October’s special, the Banger and Brau ($12). This in itself was a small dinner, or a perfectly portioned one if paired—for example—with the Caesar. It included a modest, juicy sausage in thick brown gravy, with a scoop of mashed potatoes and small sides of stone-ground mustard and sauerkraut.

The “brau” included alongside this classic German plate was a Hofbrau Oktoberfest brew that my male companion happily assumed ownership of and downed agreeably.

Kinley’s has six brews on tap but an impressive list of bottled varietals, from local classic to international brews from countries like Germany, Holland and Ireland.

From the cellar, Kinley’s impressive wine collection includes roughly two dozen available by the glass, with some 130 bottles of wine and champagne for purchase. It’s one of the most impressive offerings in town.



To leverage sampling opportunity, opt for a wine flight and try three smaller samples of compatible wines. Or take advantage of an all-day, everyday email where one red and one white wine are available for just $5 a glass, Kinley’s choice.



We left Kinley’s feeling broadly satisfied and vowing to return, inspired by the delicious food, emboldened by the relatively minor dent in our wallets, and—true to the spirit of the hour—feeling quite happy indeed.

Kinley’s Restaurant and Bar is located at 3230 Seward Highway. Happy hour menu is available in the bar area, 5 - 6 p.m. Monday and Saturday; 4 - 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 p.m. to close nightly. Regular hours are 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; 5 - 9 p.m. Monday and Saturday, closed Sunday. For more information call 644-8953 or go to kinleysrestaurant.com.