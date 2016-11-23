Fast Food at the Movies

Gone are the days of heading off to the movies to simply stuff $15 worth of popcorn down your gullet chased by a handful of M&Ms and soda. Movie theaters now offer myriad ways to spend at least $50, wipe excess grease on your pants and discover more than just bits of popcorn stuck to the fibers of your shirt as you emerge from the darkness.

I checked out the food options at two Anchorage theaters—Century 16 and Regal Tikahtnu Stadium 16—to see how to do it best.

Tikahtnu without question has the most variety. Besides the standard popcorn and candy, the theater offers a cheeseburger or a spicy chicken sandwich with fries, corn dog bites, chicken tenders, fiesta poppers, cheese sticks, onion rings and churros. While the prices for popcorn are still high ($7.95 for a medium), the other options are only slightly more expensive than what you would shell out at a fast food restaurant. Both the burger and chicken sandwich with fries cost $7.99, without a drink of course. You’re still shelling out more than five bucks for a small soda.

Tikahtnu also lists how many calories are packed into each item. And when I say packed, I mean calories are stuffed into a kernel of popcorn like the singularity of the Big Bang.

Here’s a fun fact: Let’s assume, conservatively, you consume a medium popcorn, small drink and small candy. That old-fashioned combo consists of 1,780 calories. A large popcorn alone is 980 calories. Add a burger or chicken sandwich and fries; toss another 850 plus calories into the mix.

At Tikahtnu my girlfriend and I ordered a medium popcorn, chicken sandwich, M&Ms, water and corn dog bites for a grand total of $30.55. Shame and regret weigh down each finger as they type these greasy words, and I’ll spare myself the calorie count. Before you judge, know it was my job to inform you, dear reader, of what is available to you! Of course it all tasted salty and fatty and good like fast food is supposed to taste. So there you go. I hope you’re happy. Do with this information what you like.

Century 16, while it did expand past the basics, didn’t have as many meal options or list the calorie counts. The concession stand offered basic snacks such as pizza, bratwurst, hot dogs, a pickle in a bag, nachos, apple chips and pretzel bites. The prices were all reasonable compared to the inflated cost of popcorn, candy and drinks. The quarter pound Black Angus hotdog is $5.50, a small personal-sized pizza is $6.65 and the pickle is $2.50.

Century 16 has the advantage of a Starbucks café along with a Dreyer’s ice cream stand. Most of the lattes cost between $4 and $5 and a single scoop or cup of ice cream cost $4. It also has a bulk candy stand where you can choose the volume of sugar to consume.

In total, we spent $23.25 for package of M&Ms, medium popcorn, the Black Angus hot dog and nachos. Because of timing issues, we had to go to each theater on consecutive nights—meaning we ate complete shit for dinner two nights in a row and spent several more nights suffering the consequences.

My assignment for this story was to compare food options between the two theaters; but let’s be honest, there’s really no difference. If you and a partner plan to eat a meal and go to the movies, plan on spending in excess of $50 (not including the price for the Pepto Bismol or the unquantifiable cost of mental and physical anguish) and receiving your entire daily caloric intake requirement in the space of less than two hours.

While it’s convenient to have expanded dinner or lunch options when you go to the movies, be prepared for your wallet and nutritional well being to take a hit. On the other hand that’s what a trip to the movies is all about. There’s something satisfying and comforting about shoveling handfuls of delicious popcorn, not French fries, in your mouth as the theater darkens and the previews play. But if food enters the equation of theatergoing decision-making, just go to Bear Tooth.

I’ll continue to eat popcorn when I go to the movies and dispense with the corn dog bites and chicken sandwiches. In short, I’ll let the movie not the food options dictate the theater I attend.



Century 16

301 E. 36th Ave.

770-2602

Tikahtnu 19

1102 N. Muldoon Rd.

844-462-7342 ext. 1778