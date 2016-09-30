Ecstatic Taste Buds

I imagine Helen Howarth, the proprietor of Fromagio’s Artisan Cheese, riding her bicycle through Holland, and encountering the cows of L’Amuse, sitting on their haunches and dining on hazelnuts beneath an ancient shade tree. A couple days’ bicycle ride away, Howarth drops the kickstand, hops in a pram and rows across to the farmstead on a small island where Wilde Weide gouda is produced. A bicycle basket will hold several rounds of cheese and their accoutrements, wherever you are.

In Anchorage, these and several dozen other hand-crafted cheeses are available in Spenard. Their explosive, ecstatic, wondrous tastes are surreal and baffling in contrast to the plastic that more often passes for food in this town. Consider the improbable origins—and I would argue—perfection of the aforementioned cheeses: Wilde Weide Gouda is an organic farmstead cheese produced on the island farm of Jan and Roos van Schie in South Holland. “Farmstead” cheese means that it is produced on site, from a single group of cows, without blending of outside milk. The cheese must be produced on site, and any cheese coming from a single group of cows on a single farm is by nature limited in volume. Since the milk is not blended, a given type of cheese may have slightly different flavors across seasons, as a result of the cows eating different plants.

The difference in quality between a single origin cheese and a blended cheese is analogous to the difference between actual wine and Franzia. Fromagio’s prices should not induce paralysis: Yes, per pound prices ranging from $22 to $51 seem atmospheric, but ⅛ of a pound for most cheeses works out to about $5, and that small quantity has more taste than the pound of factory cheese that $5 would procure at the supermarket.

If you have not tasted artisanal cheeses before, Fromagio’s will be as shocking as traveling to taste the food of another continent. Pantaleo is a pasteurized goat’s milk cheese from Sardinia. Its flavor is not comparable to any of the shrink-wrapped commodity cheeses at supermarkets. Advertised as a dry cheese, it has a just-crystaline texture, like a savory, dairy cousin of its regional neighbor, the date. If you want to retire to these islands, next try Mahon Riserva, from Menorca. A cow’s cheese, it tastes like citrus blooms flecked with three grains of sea salt that were brought in by the wind. It is creamy upon contact with your tongue, liquefying and exuding a succession of flavors that break like gentle waves across the palate. Of course, these extraordinary flavors are not limited to the islands. Challerhocker is a raw cow milk cheese from Switzerland. Translated, it means “sitting in the cellar,” and the cheese is aged for nearly a year. It imparts a resonant earthiness, with a long release of flavors that nearly compels you not to swallow it at all.

Fromagio’s has a range of fine cheese from this continent as well. The blue cheddar demonstrates how a little craftsmanship can shatter flavor boundaries normally imposed by that “cheddar” label, with its implications of oleaginous mass production and orange dye. Mount Tam is a rich triple cream from California. Truffle Tremor is a chevre from California, though it is much richer and more complex than industrial varieties. Its earthy colors conceal a rambunctious arcade of flavors. The rind looks like that of brie, while between the rind and drier interior is an earthy, slightly sour transition zone the texture of velvet. Fromagio’s also has a reasonable selection of charcuterie, including a delightful subtle, “The Vecchio” salami. You can try an unlimited number of cheeses and meats, which is a necessity given the almost overwhelming number of choices.

In addition to cheeses, Fromagio’s serves lunch. Unlike some restaurants in town, Howarth and her staff take the time to do it right. The menu is very simple: Sandwiches (hot and cold selections), soup and salad. The bread is fresh, and nothing appears to have been dumped out of a container and rearranged on a plate. The Cubano ($11) is the best I’ve had in Anchorage, as it uses quality prosciutto and coppa salami. These meats envelope cornichons, a small and intensely flavored variety of cucumber. These meats, pickles and dijonaise are melted in a slightly crusty square roll. Such a sandwich challenges you to eat it slowly enough for proper appreciation. The ham and cheese ($11) is gorgeous, with prosciutto lolling amidst spring greens.

All sandwiches come with either a salad, soup, or, for $1 extra, french onion soup. Tomato basil soup is the standard, and tastes fresher than any of the ghost-pale tomatoes you’d find on Anchorage supermarket shelves. I also enjoy the mozzarella/pesto/grilled pepper sandwich, a classic vegetarian lunch, whose pesto clearly is made in house. Fromagio’s dessert, panforte, appears retiring with its earth tones ($28/pound or approximately $3-$5 per serving). Yet the combination of cinnamon, dark chocolate, walnut, almond, and fig has the savory/sweet contrast of sea salt chocolate, but with many more layers of flavor and texture.

Of course, it would be madness to eat lunch at Fromagio’s without sampling some cheeses first. Looking at it this way, it is the best and cheapest 10 course lunch in Anchorage, in which the first eight or so are single nibbles from distant islands and farmsteads. If you feel beaten down and numbed by industrial produce and plasticized food, stop by Fromagio’s, where tastes from distant corners of the earth manifest themselves in tidy wheels and blocks of cheese.

Fromagio’s Artisan Cheese

3555 Arctic Blvd.

Open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tues. - Sat.; noon - 5 p.m. Sun.