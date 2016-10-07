Bourbon Bubbles and Bacon

I first walked into The Bubbly Mermaid Oyster Bar last June during a 24-hour layover from Petersburg on my way to Dillingham. Not unlike many commercial fishing deckhands at the dawn of the summer salmon season, my bank account gathered a not so thin layer of dust over the winter.

The temptation of one last taste of high-class civilization before spending a month on an aluminum gillnetter in Bristol Bay proved too strong. Taking a cue from our state legislators, I blew the filth off my few remaining dollars, expecting to spend a significant portion of my dwindling budget on a bit of the bubbly. Walking into the place, I was surprised to see a meager $3 price tag per oyster. Oh, what a feast.

The meal was my first food experience in Anchorage, the city I would move to a few months later to look for a writing job. What a beautiful twist of fate that my first food review assignment for this publication would be none other than The Bubbly Mermaid.

Overjoyed, I went straight back the minute I got the assignment. My girlfriend and I arrived a little after 6 p.m. and there were around 11 people including us in the Mermaid. We had planned to eat a few oysters and then head to Cyrano’s next door to see a play, but time slipped away. Ten minutes before the show was to start we decided to simply keep eating.

The atmosphere alone is worth the trip. Wood stools surround the bar shaped like a ship’s bow. The handful of people—20 by the time I paid my tab around 8 p.m.—sat in close quarters but were comfortable. I sensed if we all had one or two more glasses of champagne, the entire group would have swayed, arms around shoulders, to the French accordion music coming out of the speakers.

Warm light illuminates bottles of champagne, which line the back walls behind glass displays. Owner Apollo Naff says at last count he’s stocked around 104 brands of champagne, one of the largest offerings in the Pacific Northwest. Glasses of champagne range from $12 to $50 with a two-glass minimum to open a new bottle. Tasters are $5.

The oyster options—which currently come from Simpson Bay in Cordova, Canoe Lagoon in Coffman Cove and Kumamoto from Humboldt Bay—are plentiful. You can get them fresh on the half-shell with three flavors of mignonette. With a wide range of flavor profiles, the menu also offers 11 cold shooters and 15 hot choices, all $3 each.

In most restaurants, if I saw a long list of Mexican, French, Thai and good ol’ fashioned American BBQ food options on a menu, I’d get the hell out. But at the Mermaid, it’s like having the 124 Crayola crayon pack.

How many shades of blue do you need? Blue and cerulean is the Mermaid’s Le Dragon Vert and Saigon, both Asian-inspired but wildly different flavor profiles. The Vert—a cold shooter—pairs anise and mint along with a little pop of jalapeño while the Saigon offers a refreshing citrus lemongrass tang along with Thai chili.

Crayola’s Red and Madder Lake is the Mermaid’s American style—BBQ and blackened—the latter being one of my favorites. The blackened is simple and brings out the natural flavor of the oyster with a smothering of herbed oil and a sprinkle of Cajun seasoning. It’s presentation—a fiery charred oyster in a shell—is beautiful.

Another favorite is the Rusky. Senator Joseph McCarthy would go commie after trying this rich, creamy cloud of an oyster topped with salmon roe, crème fraîche and vodka.

There are Spanish and Mexican inspired dishes as well, layered with ingredients such as chorizo, shrimp, chipotle, Tabasco, mornay sauce and Parmesan.

Several menu options can be shared such as the Poke, although you won’t want to. Two can stick their forks into a shell stuffed with smoked minced oyster, ponzu, sesame, wakame and onion. Did I know what several of those ingredients were? No. Did I lick my hand after my girlfriend stabbed it away with her Poke covered fork? Damn right I did.

There’s even a dessert oyster. The ($10) Bacon Bourbon Oyster Flambé comes with two oysters filled with sweet, spicy, salty, bacony, bourbony greatness. Naff even lights it on fire for you when he’s not busy slicing open fresh champagne bottles with a gleaming sabre.

Speaking of fire, if you like spice you might as well try the Diablo, a cold shooter with ghost chili, tequila and lime. This isn’t just spice for spice’s sake. While there’s definitely some heat, it’s packed full of flavor and you get a nice dose of lime to mellow the heat out.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are two-for-one oysters and the Mermaid offers a Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where they serve crab cake and oyster cake benedicts ($10). If you’re lucky, there will be some already opened bottles of more expensive champagne from the night before, normally not available by the glass.

It’s no surprise that msn.com placed The Bubbly Mermaid in the top 6 oyster bars in the U.S. The Mermaid’s food, atmosphere and service is unlike anything I’ve experienced before; and I won’t hesitate to make this a regular spot to eat, socialize and eat certain ingredients I can’t pronounce the name of for so little money.

The Bubbly Mermaid Oyster Bar

417 D St.

Open daily 11a.m.- 2 a.m.

(619) 665-2852