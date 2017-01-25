Pour Big Beer and People Will Come

I'm not going to say I'm tired of winter because we're just now getting one for the first time in a couple of years. We got spoiled.

I was at the Great Alaska Beer and Barley Wine Festival last weekend and I did my civic duty by getting up on stage to announce the winners of the Winter Beer and the Barley Wine competitions. I prefaced the awards presentation during the Saturday Connoisseur's Session by explaining how, over a number of years, I'd been up there apologizing for icky, un-Alaska-like winters that included everything from 50 degrees above and rain to minus 22, earthquakes and volcano eruptions. This was the first year I was able to say, "well, we asked for it; winter's here." This earned a rousing applause in the not-so-packed house.

In years past, most visitors from out-of-state complained because Alaska didn't look like they thought it should. Instead of billowy, beautiful white snow and shimmering northern lights, slush and rivers of chocolate milk between filthy, garbage encrusted rotting snowbanks greeted people that wanted a true Alaska experience, along with the great beer the festival is famous for. I was embarrassed to field comments like "this sucks" and "we have worse weather in Chicago." I'm fiercely proud of our state and love showing it off, but I can't argue with Mother Nature.

The unusual snowy weather took its toll on attendance. Rather than the shoulder to shoulder crowds I've grown accustomed to, there was plenty of room to roam around the usually packed festival floor. It took a little bit for it to sink in. The Alaska section is usually the most crowded and I thought the extra breathing room had to do with late arrivals. Halfway through the Friday night 6-10 p.m. session, my beer-swilling accomplices started to notice that the festival just wasn't getting full. "A little sparse in here this year, eh," one asked.

Others asked, "Hey, what's going on, it's not very crowded tonight?" "Look outside, silly; it's a mess out there," I replied. Maybe they didn't notice it as much as those that didn't show up because of the weather, but I did. It took me 45 minutes to get from work on Friday to the Egan Center where the festival's held, then another 45 minutes to get from Muldoon to the downtown corridor for Saturday's festival sessions. Parking was a mess too and I was almost late for both sessions.

I love getting to announce the winners of the two beer competitions when I'm bestowed the honor of doing so. Although I judge the same beers I announce, the competition is very strict, double-blinded and when I stand there onstage I literally have no idea who's winning until an official hands me the gold pan with the brewery's name on it. I think I get more excited than the eagerly anticipating crowd that gathers around the stage in rapt attention waiting for my call.

Kassik's Brewery in Kenai took the gold pan for the Winter Seasonal Beer Competition. I judged the first round for that competition and can tell you that the win was noteworthy. Most of the beers that entered were clear standouts. Kassik’s Statney Statney Barrel Aged took the honors.

Statney Statney is a Russian imperial stout that pours almost inky black in the glass with a beautiful dark tan topper. The aroma is rich in roast, chocolate, licorice and leather notes. Oak aging is obvious, but not overdone, something I appreciate in barrel aged beer.

If it’s the one I sampled first in the best of show round, I knew it was a winner from first sniff and first sip. This beer’s been around for a couple of years and likely it’s been entered before, but this year’s version bubbled to the top in the winter beer category.

There's not a second or third place award in the winter beer face off.

Third place in this year's Barley Wine competition went to 49th State Brewing Company for the brewery's Outlander Barleywine, a whiskey barrel aged brew. This distinction is a nice nod to the brewery with roots in Healy and a new location here in Anchorage. I judged best of show in this competition and recall this one as dark and portent with a solid sweet center and plenty of complexity. The 12.8 percent alcohol is indeed warming, but shows up more in the oily sheen in the glass, not on the palate or down the throat. It’s almost lost in this delicious winter warmer that's on tap at 49th State Brewing Company in Anchorage until it runs out.

Second place went to Ballast Point Three Sheets Barleywine. This barrel aged wonder stands out because it's not as dark as most might expect from a deep barley wine, although the style ranges from light to dark. Rich roasted caramel notes, a tangy fruitiness and decided hop flavor and bitterness contrast with the deeper, dark fruit essence in Outlander, and it's certainly not as sweet. The 10 percent alcohol by volume leans into the palate, but like with Outlander, it's not hot or solventy. Three sheets is a draft only beer, so unless there are some "festovers"–Humpy's Great Alaskan Alehouse is your best shot–you might have to travel toward the brewery's home in San Diego if you didn't get a shot of it at the fest.

I was extremely jazzed to have to recall Kassik's back to the stage to accept the best of show honor at this year's fest. Buffalo Head Barley Wine weighs in at a hefty 13 percent alcohol by volume, but the booze in this big beer is as lost as it is in the other two. Inky dark in the glass, this one’s big in caramel, dark, vinous fruit, leather and treacle, in both nose and flavor. Buffalo Head is widely available here in Anchorage and around the state in 22-ounce bomber bottles.

For the first time in the festival’s history, Kassik’s Brewery took both top honors in the Barley Wine competition and the Winter Beer competition. There’s no doubt our Kenai Peninsula brewery represents our state well in big winter beers.

Enough of the pleasantries about big beer, I’ve got to get handy with a snow shovel and reward myself with something lighter and quenching when I’m done. My liver’s got a full year to rest up for next year’s Great Alaska Beer and Barley Wine Festival and hopefully more great weather.