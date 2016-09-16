A Glacial Pace

Glacier Brewhouse’s 20th Anniversary & Oktoberfest Celebration is on Saturday, September 17 from 6 - 10 p.m. I remember when Glacier opened; I was in line wanting to be one of the first. I’ve created a lot of memories there since then, and this fits the brewhouse’s long-standing business model.

“It’s a way to say thank you,” says owner Chris Anderson. “I want to have people come down and reminisce with me. We have people that came with their parents when they were 16 and say ‘now I’m 36 and now I’m bringing my kids.’”

Brewmaster Kevin Burton started working part time at Glacier in July 0f 1996.

“I was practicing law. That didn’t last,” he admits.” Neither did his part time status. Burton did a stint at Midnight Sun Brewing Company and went back to California to spend time with his ailing mother, but came back.

“We were only making four styles of beer,” he says. Today Burton cranks out a lot more.

“We couldn’t keep up and we still can’t keep up.” Not that Burton’s complaining. Glacier’s one of the top 20 brewpubs in terms of capacity. “We’re at about 4,500 batches right now. We were in the top 10 in the United States, but there were a lot fewer breweries. There are five times as many today, but we just keep doing what we do best which is focusing on quality, consistent beer.”

The pilot system is mostly used in the winter; it’s too busy just keeping up with demand in the summer. “It drives the bartenders crazy because there are so many different beers on in the winter,” says Burton.

It’s more than just flooding the bar with beer. Burton insists that every server and every barkeep knows what they’re serving.

This is in sync with Anderson’s set of core values.

“It was a great time back then. There was so much entrepreneurial spirit in town. It was Gary Klopfer over at the Snow Goose, us and the Moose’s Tooth all thinking the same thing at the same time. Anchorage was ready for a great food and a great brewery experience,” he recalls.

“The Brewhouse is a dinner house meeting a brewpub. We really targeted for a dining experience with the benefit of a beer experience. We were trying to make the dinner house theory more approachable for the typical Anchorage diner. That’s what they wanted. How could we build a better and more dynamic experience for the guests and our crew?” Anderson credits Burton for a lot of this.

“On the beer side, it’s really been Kevin Burton who took us to where we are. He has an exceptional palate and an ability to combine flavors and do it technically correctly and maintain our focus and core values,” says Anderson.

“It’s a good, solid company with standards in place and core values I'm held to,” says Burton, mirroring Anderson’s approach.

Anderson’s people are important to him. Many of his crew members have gone on to be very successful as nurses and legislative aides and other callings across the community and state.

“That’s how I rate my success. If we haven’t made a contribution to the community or people that work for us, then we’re just not right. “Tell me what you want to become and we’ll help you make it happen. The Brewhouse isn’t the end for anyone; it’s a start for most,” says Anderson.

Burton’s best recognized for his artful mastery of the barley wine beer style. “The barley wine is Kevin’s escape to do something different; he’s always experimenting with something new,” says Anderson.

Before Burton became Brewmaster, he and assistant brewer, Jason Wood worked for Shawn Wendling, who ran the brewhouse, when he got the idea to dabble in barley wine. “Me and Jason asked Shawn to get us an oak barrel. We filled it up with Big Woody Barleywine and went from that one barrel to over 50 downstairs today,” says Burton.

Although I’ve never been able to verify it, I’m confident that if pressed, Burton would be able to pour more barley wines than any other brewery in the world. His famous Wall O’ Wood is gloriously featured during the Brewhouse’s annual 12 Days of Barley Wine every year in December when at least 40 different barley wines are served.

There are no big changes planned at the Brewhouse. “Twenty years from now? I’m 62 and that gets me to 82; let’s just look at the next couple of years,” replied Anderson to my question about the future. “I think every year we’re going to try to get better and better and what we’re all about, which is a positive dining experience that includes consistent world class beer.”

Burton agrees. “We’re at the right quality size; it’s manageable. If we had aspirations of building something bigger, it would have happened 10 years ago.”

Glacier’s not getting any bigger; it’s getting better. Combine rock solid focus on the core, and expect the same excellent food and beer experience you’ve enjoyed since the beginning.

Tickets to Glacier’s 20th Anniversary and Oktoberfest celebration on September 17 are $20 at the door. $5 from each ticket goes to the Alaska Healing Hearts Foundation. Food and beer will be provided and live music by Agents of Karma will rock the Brewhouse. Bring a memory; Glacier’s always been here and isn’t going anywhere soon.