Getting iced in Texas

The last time I drank beer in Texas was in 2013. I recently returned to San Antonio on a business trip and not much has changed. With few exceptions, the beer’s still uninspiring; there’s just more of it now.

During my weeklong stay I drank a lot of mediocre beer in too many bars while looking for an epiphany. Despite doing my homework before I left Alaska. I found weak beer, poor service—in the form of uninformed servers with little knowledge or passion for the brewer’s product—and consistently greasy bar tops, even in the best of places.

I have some tolerance for regional palate differences. Climatically, lighter beers are in order due to the Texas heat, but it doesn’t come at the expense of flavor. In particular, pale ales and IPAs lack our signature Pacific Northwest hop zing. Instead of the full-on alluring aromatics and flavors, the beers I discovered were less dimensional with coarseness as a defining feature. Some of the golden ales, lagers and pilsners were pretty decent, and saisons are finding a lot of favor these days. The region hasn’t fully discovered sour or Brett beer yet. Worse yet, bigger establishments with nice bars don’t feature local craft beer, but Shiner Bock and Lone Star are the inevitable staples in.

I glossed over responses to my Facebook post asking for recommendations on places to visit, but it wasn’t until one of our corporate lawyers offhandedly said “if you want some real selection in an incredible setting, walk about 30 blocks up to the Friendly Spot. It’s an ice house in a neighborhood. It’s dog friendly, kid friendly and beer-centric; you’ll feel right at home,” he advised.

I took the hike a block back off a main thoroughfare and into a heavily-treed neighborhood. Up ahead, I saw what looked like a combination of a park and a day care center.

Parents with strollers moved about and a dozen or so kids were climbing around on a park-sized, enclosed play ensemble. Black birds hopped among the branches of the large trees. Dogs pattered around on hardpan dirt between the multi-colored retro tables and chairs where most of the adults were whiling away the afternoondrinking pints of beer with kids running around and playing at their feet. In the background were two bars, both under low-slug overhangs attached to weathered, non-descript shed-like buildings. Here, I discovered 72 beers on tap and another 250 in the bottle. Texas does care about craft beer after all; you just need to know where to find it.

I bellied up to the back bar where most of the local craft beer was featured. Ross Diaz—a self-described “neighborhood denizen”—says “bring your kids. Kick back and have a beer while they play. Let the dogs run around. It’s all about feeling like you’re hanging out with your neighbors.”

And that’s by design. “All over Texas, the ice house was like the town hall of the neighborhood. You’d stop in there to get your block of ice. They offered snacks, beer and soda and sometimes people would enjoy it right there. It became communal,” says owner Jody Bailey Newman who opened The Friendly Spot in 2009 with her husband Ryan.

“We really liked the concept. We thought it aligned with what we thought of this neighborhood. It was something we were thinking about doing at retirement, but when my husband lost his job, we got into this because we were broke. It’s definitely not a retirement job,” she says with a sweeping gesture to the expansive, casual, well-maintained grounds surrounding the two bars.

The Friendly Spot is another success story in the slow gentrification of the Southtown area in San Antonio. Think Spenard and you’ll know what I mean. Increasingly upscale venues are moving in and pushing out urban blight a block at a time. I really got this feeling when visiting the Spot.

Along the avenues and roads in the area is a juxtaposition of the decrepit and renewed. A melange of revitalized and razed structures compete for space with new construction. Nicer establishments in what might be considered seedier areas are filled with a mix of suit-and-tie and street grunge; friendlier places are definitely popular here.

The Friendly Spot isn’t the first ice house in Texas—not by a long shot. The concept goes back to the 1920s when ice houses supplied block ice to ice boxes before electricity and refrigerators. The concept grew popular again in the ‘70s when the gasoline price crisis had people walking to the ice houses to get ice instead of driving to filling stations to get it where both block and cubed ice were offered, according to Ross. San Antonio has at least five of the new concept venues and there are dozens more around Texas.

It was tough finding a decent variety of local craft beer at the city’s larger venues. San Antonio’s River Walk beer venues are mostly a joke. The big chain, Hard Rock Café had a scant three local beers on tap during my brief visit. The BierGarten tries really hard to impart an authentic German feel and is well appointed, but service misses the mark there. My buxom dirndl-dressed waitress improperly identified one beer and couldn’t even tell me what beer from St. Arnold—a long standing craft beer legend in Texas—they had on tap. A number of local beers accented the tap line, but no one could tell me much of anything about them.

The folks that frequent the Friendly Spot know more about craft beer than the average patron elsewhere. At least a quarter of the draft line at the Spot is devoted to Texas craft beer, so the opportunity for a palate changing experience is greater. Beers from Karbach, Freetail, Guns and Oil, Pedernales, Busted Sandal, Real Ale, Southern Star, Ranger Creek and Branchline were a few of the many temptations there. I did my best to drink through most of them but didn’t get too far, which is a good predicament to be in for a serious craft beer drinker in a foreign land trying for local saturation.

Still, the Spot isn’t 100 percent about craft beer. “Sure, we like to keep a lot of beer, but it takes management,” says Newman. Jody and Ryan didn’t know a lot about craft beer and learned as they went. Jody doesn’t drink the stuff. Ryan quickly became a draft system expert and craft beer manager by default. Craft beer has its place, but not always at the head of the table. Texas isn’t ready for that yet. “We aren’t a craft beer bar. Everyone that buys a Bud Light is a beer supporter, too. You have to support all beer. The average person doesn’t come out of the womb drinking Lagunitas,” quipped Newman.

My new friends at the Spot directed me to other foamy destinations that further reinforced my notion that although the craft beer scene isn’t as vocal or visible as it is in Alaska, a strong undercurrent exists and once you’re on the inside, craft beer’s easy to find and plentiful in Texas. In a week, I managed to plow through 45 local beers in three breweries and countless venues and came away with the feeling that I need more time. Sometimes, I guess you just have to go somewhere to find the local vibe. I won’t consider Texas a beer badland anymore; I’ll be back with an open mind and great expectations.