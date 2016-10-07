Five years of Valley suds

Arkose Brewery in Palmer is five years old. In the shadow of Alaskan Brewing Company turning 30, and Glacier Brewhouse and the Moose’s Tooth empire—including the Broken Tooth Brewing Company turning 20—this might not seem like a major milestone. Given the pioneering spirit of owners Stephen and June Gerteisen—who were instrumental in pushing craft beer deeper north out Anchorage and into the Matanuska Valley—there’s a lot to celebrate.



Arkose isn’t the Valley’s first brewery. Craft beer moved north when Great Bear Brewing Company opened in 1997.Pushing new beer into an uncertain community required educating tough-to-convince palates shaped by mass-produced swill to try something new and accept it. Today, most people have heard of craft beer and have probably tried it. Most like it and search it out wherever they go. Not back then. Great Bear lost the fight and closed its doors in 2008.



This isn’t because the beer wasn’t good; I found Great Bear’s beers consistent, tasty and unique in many ways. The food sucked and service was worse; no one tolerates that despite the beer and restaurant operations and poor management took the place down.



The brewery sat idle until it was reopened in the summer of 2010. It’s tough to keep craft beer away once there’s a subtle palate shift and people are getting it somewhere else. You don’t hear much about Last Frontier these days. It has a distinct local following in Wasilla, but I get the sense that owner Randall Martin and his brewer son Robby aren’t chasing global domination or even urban sprawl with their beer; they’re content to keep it in house and neighborly.



Bleeding Heart Brewing Company opened in Palmer this year, literally a stone’s throw away from Arkose. Bear Paw River Brewing Company joined the Valley brewing ranks in December of 2015. None of the four Valley breweries really compete; there’s plenty of room for breweries up here, even in small communities where each has a different target market.



Stephen grew up in Alaska and graduated from West Anchorage High School in 1989. Military trappings took him from Alaska to Germany where he acquired a profound taste for good beer. He ended up at Travis AFB in California and wanted to come home.



As a bio-analytical chemist working as a medical technologist, making homebrew became a natural offshoot. “Honey, can I get a homebrew kit?” Stephen asked June in 2005. “I want to brew beer; I want to know where this comes from.” With her unwavering support, the duo set out to open a brewery.



Stephen got a job washing kegs at Glacier in 2006. “June thought this would get it out of my system, but I loved it,” he says. The Gerteisens packed up and drove down the Alcan in the winter of 2006 and Stephen graduated from the prestigious Master Brewer’s program at UC Davis.



In 2008, back in Anchorage, the Gerteisens made the commercial move. “June and I sat down and came up with our business proposal, or ‘brewposal,’ as we like to call it. The couple quickly recognized the craft beer gap in the Valley. “Through our research, we discovered that the Matanuska/Susitna Valley was the fastest growing region in the state,” says Stephen.



“We drove around on the weekends and visited dozens and dozens of places,” Stephen tells me. “We were trying to take care of a craft beer geographical gap in the Valley.” The Arkose Ridge to the north—Stephen and June hike this ridge every year on Stephen’s birthday—inspired the perfect location in the Palmer industrial Center at 650 E. Steel Loop Road behind the Alaska State Fairgrounds. The Gerteisens signed lease in early 2011.



The brewery started pouring beer that October. With a modest beginning—but a steadfast community mindset—the brewery quickly became a local focus. Keg distribution started soon after. and bottling in 22-oz. bomber bottles began in December of last year. Arkose beer can now be found all over Alaska.



Arkose is growing. In early 2016, the brewery expanded, adding three 20-barrel fermenters. Production tripled. A larger taproom to accommodate visitors is in the works.



Assistant brewer and beer ambassador Anthony Origer came on board in January and Arkose is looking to add two more full-time positions by next summer.



Most of Arkose’s tasting events underscore the Gerteisen’s love for their community, art and craft beer. A monthly Beer Meets Canvas event at the brewery brings aspiring artists together to set up easels, break out brushes and paint and share their craft over beers.



Beer Meets Chocolate brings Palmer’s JB Chocolatier and the brewery together every month. JB’s world class chocolates are paired with Arkose beers for a delightful sensory experience. On Friday, October 21, a special anniversary event will feature a chocolate honoring Arkose’s fifth birthday. “This happens at 6 p.m. and is $25,” says June. “JB’s bringing a custom made pink grapefruit chocolate to go along with the brew debut of our new Mandarina Moose Double IPA brewed with German Mandarina hops and grapefruit. Humdinger’s Gourmet Pizza will be crafting up local pizza by the slice on their portable grill out front of the brewery. Attend for a chance to win a handcrafted logo mug. You’ve got to sign up in advance by calling 907 746-2337. Come on out early and have pizza first.”



The Community Drumming Workshop takes place on October 15, 22 and 29 with Percussion in the Valley, which is also celebrating a fifth anniversary this year.



Other small batch beer releases during this month-long celebration include the release of Pumpkin Spice Porter on the 6th, a Smoked Cherry Stout on the 13th, Peanut butter Porter on the 20th and Gingerbread Ale on October 27.



“We’re offering a customer appreciation special with a handcrafted logo hoodie, a handcrafted logo T-shirt, a handcrafted logo mug, a handcrafted logo growler or howler and a $25 beer card, all for $75,” says June. Add it all up, and this comes to a $125 value.



The Valley’s exploding in fall colors and the moose are wandering the Palmer Hay Flats. What a great time to head out and join in the celebration of the Valley’s most distinctive brewery.