Fermento’s Christmas Shopping Survival Guide

If you're a procrastinator like I am and still haven't found the perfect gift for your favorite craft beer lover, don't freak. I've got some ideas.

I'm a horrible Christmas shopper, although finding things for beer folks is a lot easier than others in my life. Beer lovers are easily pleased. I'll typically wait until a couple of days before Christmas and give myself an afternoon to get it all done at once.

I used to avoid the malls because they didn't feature much in the way of craft beer. In between bouts of shopping I love to divert to a bar stool to discuss my choices with the publican while I enjoy another beer. The mall scene is changing.

The Sears Mall hosts BurgerFi and they have a respectable tap line. The Dimond Mall's got a Chili's and Olive Garden, both of which offer beer, but I'm particularly excited about Round Table Pizza recently moving upstairs and adding a nice tapline to augment pies I grew up with as a kid in California. Although beer won’t be served for a couple of weeks yet, the owner tells me Alaska beer will be the primary focus.

Forget about the Northway Mall, it's a toilet and there's not much there. But if you must hit it for something you just can't get anywhere else, there's ample beer right across the highway at the Glenn Square Mall. First, there's Resolution Brewing Company, above the shopping mecca on Mountain View Drive and it doesn't get much better than that. To the north of the Bass Pro Shop is the Baked Alaska Alehouse which boasts 28 taps, 18 of which were local selections last week. I'm a big fan. One of my favorite burger joints is Kriner's in the Glenn, but alas, no adult, malt-based fermented beverages there.

So what if the Sixth Avenue Mall doesn't have frothy beer? There are so many fine watering holes in the downtown corridor–the parking garage makes a convenient launching point for a veritable pub crawl as part of your shopping extravaganza. I often end up here just before the big day to cross stuff off my list.

This year I'll do a warm-up pint at 49th State Brewing Company, maybe grab another or a bottle of something good at Darwin's, drag through Glacier on my way to Humpy's, all before hitting the mall.

A few other options that feature local beer include the White Spot–another of my all-time favorite comfort food cafes–Fat Ptarmigan, Crush Wine Bistro & Cellar, the Slippery Salmon Bar and Grill and the Red Chair. There's more. If you are a bit more upscale, there's the Hotel Captain Cook which includes Fletcher's, the Whale's Tail and there's always a bottle of something probably pretty pedestrian up in the Crow's Nest at the Hotel Captain Cook. Choices, choices. I wonder how much shopping I'll actually get done?

Forget about gift cards, they’re impersonal and boring. They’re okay for a last minute grab, but I don’t know how many times I’ve handed over a card with a beer gift certificate in it just to be handed one in return, sometimes for the same amount.

Instead of a gift card, how about a membership to La Bodega’s Beer of the Month Club? La Bodega is Alaska’s darling liquor store with three locations–the Metro Mall on Benson, next to REI in Spenard and Girdwood–each with a keen focus on high-end craft beer. The growler bar’s no crap on tap, no rice and no lite approach is appreciated. The Beer of the Month Club features a couple of new selections that await your recipient after they are announced. Your card is automatically charged $25 a month, so it’s a no hassle gift option in my opinion. Many of the beers I feature in the Press originate here.

Another fun option is a Big Swig Tour. This little tour outfit offers a variety of beer-centric trips in a nicely appointed van with local breweries as a destination. The Anchorage Brews tours are frequent and provide a 3.5 hour adventure in foam. The Big Swig “Hoperator” will whisk your gift recipient to a couple of Anchorage’s breweries and tell you all about them along the way. Each stop features a brewery tour and samples. The $99 per person tickets (minimum of three, but your recipient can ride along with others on a tour) affords 12 beer tastings and appetizers at the breweries.

Big Swig also offers Hops on the Rail Beer Tour, an Alaska Railroad adventure north to Talkeetna where the Swig Bus will wind you back down the highway through four of Alaska’s breweries north of Anchorage. The $259 per person ticket gets you a minimum of 16 beer tastings, a big box lunch, round trip guided transportation and plenty of fun along the way.

The trips happen on Saturdays and plenty of bookings are available to afford maximum flexibility for your recipient. There’s good value in this trip; it’s a full day with a 7:30 am departure and a return to Anchorage by 7 pm. Hops on the Rail is the most hassle free way to experience Valley beers without having to drive.There are other tour options including single brewery tours, a Bike and Brew tour and of course, if you’re really lavish, you can work with Big Swig for your own custom tour. Get details and gift certificates at bigswigtours.com or by calling (907) 268-0872.

Another great option is the gift of homebrewing. There is no richer immersion in beer than making it yourself. Learning to brew beer provides the greatest appreciation for the science and alchemy of beer and the deepest understanding of the beverage you love so much. If you want a “big box” gift for your favorite beer fiend, head to Arctic Brewing Supply and pick out a homebrewing kit. An economy beer making kit is $99.99 and the Ultra Beer Making Kit goes for $259.99.

Not only will your recipient gain a great new hobby, new friends are always made where beer is brewed. Brewing is as much social as it is scientific. Poke around at arcticbrewingsupply.com, call the store at (907) 561-5771 or visit them behind the Long Branch Saloon in south Anchorage at 8401 Sandlewood Place.

The only thing holding you back from being the best beer lover’s gift giver this year is time and imagination. Take a day to shop and make it an adventure for yourself. With a little pre-planning, Christmas shopping can be a blast.