Come Hell or Tidewater

A couple of weeks ago I was in Girdwood for breakfast, standing in a skeleton of a new brewery and enjoyed seven beers. It was homebrew, but it’s a part of dream that started five years ago.



Breweries in Alaska show up in the most unassuming places, but one in Girdwood is long overdue.



Girdwood’s demographics exactly match those of the average American craft beer lover in income, age and lifestyle, so what’s so tough about plopping a brewery down in one of the most popular places in the state?

“That’s one of the most common questions we’ve been asked on this journey,” says brew engineer and one of the three principals, Brett Marenco.



“First off, it’s the cost of development in Girdwood. Take a look around. In Anchorage you’ll see a lot of breweries in industrial areas. A lot of them are in existing buildings that have been remodeled. There aren’t a lot of vacant buildings. We had to build from the ground up, Brett says “That’s expensive in Anchorage and it’s really, really expensive here.”



It’s more than that. According to the municipality, a brewery has to be located in an industrial zone. Good luck finding one of those in Girdwood: There aren’t any.



“It took us two years to realize it wasn’t physically possible to put a brewery in without a change in the approval process. We’re on a piece of commercial property and it took the planning and zoning committee’s granting us a special use permit to be able to make beer here” says Brett.



The brewery sits on a south-facing hill three-quarters of the way up to the Alyeska ski area. Sweeping views of the nearby mountains and those across the Inlet are visible from the tap room.



“We had to really think of where we wanted to be,” says Marenco’s brother Rory, another brew engineer. “Old Girdwood down by the Tesoro station is closer to the highway, but a lot of that area is zoned commercial and residential. This is the ultimate property. We’ve been trying to do this for five years,” he says of the struggle to make beer in Girdwood.



Girdwood Brewing Company’s social drinking advocate, Josh Hegna, agrees. “The beer garden is going to be so sweet out there,” he says, gesturing through the windowless holes in the building. “This sun exposure is something you just don’t get here in Girdwood.”



Seeing the hurdles ahead, Brett and Rory launched a preemptive strike. “One of the things needed to get the brewery allowed was to distribute letters to your 50 closest property owners,” says Rory. “We got ahead of it and went door-to-door and got approval before we had to. Most everyone was overwhelmingly positive about a brewery nearby.”



“Including the church right over there,” says Brett.



“There’s a new socio-economic benefit to adding a brewery here. It has appeal year-round, not just during ski season. It helps the state, too; oil’s not going to contribute and support us forever,” says Rory.



Food won’t be made on premise and the group is looking for the support of local vendors to provide eats on an occasional basis. Oso Loco is a local food truck, and perhaps others could come from Anchorage. Even the Turnagain Arm Pit has expressed interest.





The seven beers I sampled that morning included a saison, ESB, session extra pale, a sour brown, a pumpkin porter a single malt-single hop beer and an ESB with ginger, not all of which are destined for the flagship lineup. IP-AK, an IPA and Down the Chute Kolsch will pour on opening day, which is optimistically sometime early next year.



The brewery isn’t looking at being 100 percent disciplined and style specific. “Some of our beers are to style, but we skewed that loosely; we brew more to feel. We’re definitely not by-the-book brewers,” says Brett.



“We take a culinary influence with beer. We use a dash of this and a dash of that to get the character that we want; style isn’t as important as the overall beer in the end,” says Rory. “I think we’re somewhere between King Street and Midnight Sun Brewing; we’re not as radical as Midnight Sun, but maybe more experimental than King Street.”



“We’ll run a couple of standard taps and the others will be rotating,” says Josh of the intent to keep things fresh, mixed up always exciting.



“We’ll have 12 taps. Two will be non-alcoholic. We’ll have the two main beers and the others will be our rotating seasonal selections. It’s whatever we want, but constantly changing and evolving,” says Rory.



Don’t look for Girdwood Brewing’s beers in Anchorage any time soon; the business plan points to canned, distributed product in three or four years. “At year one, the focus is to sell beer entirely out of the taproom to see what kind of business we attract, then branch out to local pubs and restaurants, but the main goal is to serve fresh, quality beer right here in our tap room,” Rory says. We want to supply our local community first; that’s why we’re here.”



“We have young people in this town. We want this place to be the community gathering place. There won’t be any TVs to distract people,” Rory affirms.“We’ll be deeply involved in our community. All three of us our mountain guys; we all hike, ski and bike. That’s who we are and that’s what our beers will represent.”