Brussels Meets Alaska on Zwanze Day

For the second year in a row, Anchorage Brewing Company has been chosen as one of a select few U.S. establishments to serve a very special Cantillon beer as part of the global Zwanze Day celebration. Zwanze Day is October 1 and Anchorage Brewing’s Gabe Fletcher will ceremoniously tap a keg of this year’s edition; a Lambic blend of raspberry and blueberry. The beer’s 11 a.m. tapping will coincide with tappings at 31 overseas locations and 28 U.S. locations. Get in line behind me on Saturday to get your fill.



Brasserie Cantillon Brouwerij is an Anderlecht, Brussels brewery that's considered the classic producer of authentic, spontaneously fermented Lambic beers. The brewery was founded in 1900 and is respected globally for its unwavering dedication to what was almost a lost art until the craft beer movement focused new attention on the unique style. The brewery's a small producer and even the mainstream beers are tough to get. One-offs and other specialty beers are downright fought over on the market.



Zwanze in Brussels refers to a sarcastic style of humor. In Flemish, Zwanzen means to joke around or kid. In 2008, Cantillon took a huge departure from convention and brewed a rhubarb beer. The reaction of the style purists was “are they joking? Are they kidding around?” The first Zwanze Day—in its current format—was in 2011 with the creation of a lambic with Pineau D’Aunis grapes.



When the beer was mature, Cantillon hosted a world-wide release party. Between 2008 and 2011 when the Zwanze Day beer was released, it was being sucked up not by Lambic lovers, but profiteers that marked it up and pawned it off on eBay. A six euro bottle of Zwanze 2010 at the brewery would show up online the next day the next day for 80 euros. This pissed off Cantillon brewer Jean Van Roy—who didn’t want his beers becoming a commodity—and changed his approach to a simultaneous, worldwide release.



Cantillon's beers have been in Alaska on and off over the years, but only in bottles. “We used to get a little Cantillon up here on the shelves, but no one knew what it was. Now that sour beers are so prominent and popular, as soon as it hits the shelves, it disappears. On top of that, Cantillon only makes so much beer, which is next to nothing, and it’s even tougher to get,” says Anchorage Brewing’s Gabe Fletcher.



I had my very first shot of draft Cantillon in the winter of 2012 when Fletcher smuggled a keg of Fou' Foune—an apricot lambic named after a female body part—into the U.S. from one of his many visits to the brewery in Belgium. I was distinctly honored to be called in to share some of the beer. A couple of us aficionados sat around and slurped the sweet elixir like kids sneaking candy in a closet. It's incredible that Fletcher's serving draft Cantillon on Zwanze Day two years in a row.



Fletcher was actually asked to participate earlier than last year. “Shelton Brothers handles my beer and obviously they had something to do with recommending me. They also represent Cantillon in the U.S.,” says Fletcher. “It’s pretty neat that we got picked. We would have participated in earlier years, but I was downstairs under the Snow Goose Restaurant and Sleeping Lady Brewing Company back then and didn’t have a tasting room to serve it from.”



For the serious beer aficionado, this is a no-miss event. The announcement of the beer and the event causes sudsy mayhem elsewhere in the U.S.; many other establishments sell tickets to get in. Usually some of the proceeds go to charity. Beachwood BBQ in Seal Beach, California is holding two sessions on October 1. All of the $70 tickets sold out within hours of the announcement. St. Louis’s Side Project Brewing Company’s $75 tickets are all gone. Trillium Brewery’s tickets in Canton, Massachusetts sold for $100. You’ll be happy to know that Anchorage Brewing Company’s Zwanze Day celebration is pay as you go; there’s no cost to show up and jostle your way to the bar for a shot at this once in a lifetime legendary stuff.



“Last year there was a big line of people waiting to get in here if you remember,” says Fletcher. I stood in line for almost half an hour.



Fletcher’s free admission and casual atmosphere actually baits others from Outside. Even people from other U.S. establishments participating in the event forego their own and fly up to Alaska. “Usually, it’s like a surprise when others show up. They don’t always come pre-announced,” says Fletcher. “Guys from Holy Mountain Brewing, Slow Boat Tavern and the Masonry in Seattle showed up last year because they didn’t want to deal with the lines closer to home. It only cost them $100 to fly up here in three hours and our Cantillon was going for around $6 a glass and down there they were getting $15.”



“There’s not as much beer as last year, and I expect it to go faster, so if you want to try it, get down here early,” recommends Fletcher. Last year Fletcher served an astounding 10 different Cantillon beers including the Zwanze Day Stout, the first dark beer the brewery’s ever produced. This year Fletcher only got five beers, but this is no detractor in my opinion; I’ll just be able to drink through them all this year.



This year’s Zwanze is a nod to a classic Framboise brewed at Cantillon 30 years ago, a Lambic aged with raspberries. Real fruit was used and the beer quickly lost its color and clogged up the filtration system. Roy countered by tossing in some cherries for a rosier hue and to help set up the natural filter bed in the brewing process. A touch of vanilla was added to soften it up and round it out. A twist this year is substituting blueberries for cherries.



Other Cantillon beers served this year include the brewery’s traditional Gueuze, a 100-percent straight Lambic and the beer the brewery became famous for. Kreik, a cherry beer is in the lineup. Every year, Cantillon sources about 4,000 kg of fresh Kellery cherries and adds them to one-and-a-half year old Lambics in oak barrels for aging. The result is a sweet-tart explosion of fresh fruit flavor in a sparkly, rosy cheeked beer.



Mamouche actually started as the 2009 Zwanze Day Beer. It didn’t have any official release date, and Cantillon quietly meted it out to select locations around the world. This beer’s dosed with elderflowers and eventually became a regular addition to Cantillon’s lineup.



The fifth beer this year is Iris Grand Cru. This is a three-year-old, unblended version of the brewery’s core Iris, a nod to the namesake flower and the symbol of Brussels. There are no flowers in Iris, but it’s a departure from the brewery’s traditional regimen. Most Cantillon beers are brewed with 35 percent wheat. Only pale malt is used in Iris. Cantillon Lambic is made with 100-percent dried, aged hops. Aging hops reduces the bitterness but preserves some of the flavor; hops aren’t a big feature in lambics. Iris uses a mix of 50 percent aged and 50 percent fresh hops. After two years in the barrel, the beer is dry-hopped two weeks before bottling which adds more hop flavor and a touch more bitterness.



This year Anchorage Brewing’s Zwanze day will feature both bottle and draft Cantillon. To make up for the “deficit” of serving five instead of 10 beers. Fletcher’s busting out some additional world class leftovers from August’s The Culmination event at Anchorage Brewing Company. These are also beers you’ll get nowhere else except at their respective breweries.



Food will be offered by Delicious Dave’s Catering. Fletcher hasn’t figured out music yet, but he’s confident he’ll line something up.



Get in line this Saturday with a thirst for the rarest of beers. Don’t kid yourself. It’s no joke that Zwanze Day is an event you don’t want to miss.