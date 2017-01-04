Are You A Beer Hunter?

Craft beer in Alaska is growing up. There’s plenty of evidence of this. Alaskan Brewing Company turned 30 this year. Midnight Sun came of age at 21 in May. Glacier Brewhouse and Broken Tooth Brewing Company–formerly Moose’s Tooth Brewing–both turned 20. Kassiks and Kenai River Brewing Company celebrated 10 years on the Kenai Peninsula this year.

It’s not just on the brewery side.

There’s hardly a liquor store in town without a growler bar. La Bodega, our fiercely independent darling liquor store–with a keen focus on local craft beer–expanded from one to three locations in a few short years.

Local beer is increasingly prevalent in restaurants in Alaska. Most of our independent local restaurants grew up with good local beer. Firetap on O’Malley, Rustic Goat, Red Chair, South and Spenard Roadhouse, among others, are good examples.

The corporate chains are the outliers. But that’s changing. TGI Fridays is a good case study.

Most major metropolitan areas have a TGIF chain restaurant in the dining mix and Anchorage is no exception. I've been to our version a couple of times as part of office functions or having been dragged there by someone else. All I could say, until recently, is "ho hum" in terms of the food and especially the beer.

Like most other chain restaurants, some corporate entity thousands of miles away dictates what pours at the bar. The selections don't usually capture the palates of the average craft beer lover. “We’re 4,000 miles away from the next nearest TGI. Operating here in Alaska is a different concept. We started looking around and tried different things, but it didn’t seem to work because we were viewed as a national chain,” TGIF district manager Mike Pulcifer says.

Chain restaurants in Alaska are at risk. Many are shutting down. The competition is stiff. You have to stand out with food, customer service and especially beer.

“There are 10 hotels within walking distance of our location on Tudor and C Street. More are blossoming around us,” says Pulcifer, alluding to the new Hilton Towers across Tudor to the north that broke ground this winter and the almost completed Hilton House on the northwest corner of International and C Street. “Tourists come up here for Alaska. Visitors want to experience the pace, the environment and the flavor and we want to deliver that,” he says. TGIF hasn’t been delivering that Alaska feeling.

While technically and legally they’re the same business in the same building, the bar area at TGIF to the left of the main entrance is being renamed the Beer Hunter's Pub. "We'll have our bar separated from the main restaurant," bar manager Dylan Griffith says. "We're re-emerging with new food, local beers and a new look."

Aside from the beer, sourcing local meats for a distinctly different menu with some unique offerings including upscale burgers, stone-fired pizzas and big juicy ribs will set the bar apart. “The ribs are going to be really popular,” owner Bruce Burnett says. “They’re completely customized and you won’t see anything like this anywhere else. They’re like Fred Flintstone ribs; I can’t eat a whole one myself.”

What excites me the most is the push toward local craft beer.

"The Alaska beer market is a local one," Griffith says. "We're a big craft market up here. I've noticed from a business standpoint that when you look at the most popular beer, it's local. We have a huge tourist market and everyone wants to drink Alaska.”

But it's not all about money. "I was born and raised in Alaska. Like everyone else up here, I go camping with friends. When I do, there might be one person drinking a Bud Lite, but the rest of us are drinking local. I'd rather support our state and show it off," Griffith says.

This doesn’t come without some effort. Getting corporate to smell the hops from thousands of miles away is a challenge. "I technically have to carry seven corporate mandated brands, but I wiggled it down to four," Griffith says. Look, when you're coming here, let's face it, you don't want to go to a TGI Fridays, you want something local. The new bar will be distinct and have much more local representation."

“We’re the only TGI that’s the way we are. We have to do what works and what delivers what locals and visitors want,” Burnett says. “The TGI chain isn’t doing this, we are. We’re building it ourselves. What we’re doing with the Beer Hunter’s Pub is showcasing beers from all over our state.”

TGI’s been in the same location for all of its 13 years. Burnett has seen visitors come and go. “Visitors from the hotels come to TGI because they recognize the name and it’s close. But they’ll always ask where the locals go. Beer Hunter’s is going to be distinctly local. Visitors can get that experience right here.”

Beer Hunter’s is not just for the tourists. Bringing locals in and keeping them coming back for unique food is another goal. Alaskans can experience an Alaska pub atmosphere and the same excellent service that TGIF is nationally known for.

“People come in here and relax, then head downtown between 10:30 and 11 every night. Most of the nearby hotel staff hangs out in here after their shift. They’ll stick around longer after we re-emerge as Beer Hunter’s,” Burnett says.

Griffith initially told me "the other side was going to be Alaska’s 11 or 13 craft breweries." I misinterpreted that to mean he didn't know we had 32 breweries up here. "Oh, no, I'm not after the little guys, they're tough to get and keep on. I'm going after Alaska's 10 or so big breweries.”

Beer Hunter's Pub will feature 20 local beers from King Street, Kassik's, Anchorage Brewing Company, Broken Tooth, 49th State, Glacier Brewhouse, Denali Brewing Company, Arkose and Midnight Sun. Anchorage's Double Shovel Cider Company claims a couple of taps too. More will follow.

Another great feature is Beer Hunters’ move to provide more than just a pint-sized beer. “Our guests can come in and do a flight of 4-ounce beers. They can explore more than one beer from a brewery, or compare styles across breweries this way. We’re also offering half pints and 22-ounce pours,” Pulcifer says. I like this. Not many other big national chains offer this.

There’s room to grow. “We can get more taps. We have room,” Burnett says. “We’re going to get every beer in the state that we can. If it really looks good, we’ve looked at it from an engineering standpoint and we can add many more taps. We’ll see what our beer connoisseurs say, and if it grows, we’ll expand on it.”

The trio at Beer Hunter's has the right anti-corporate attitude that works in Alaska. The new venue is within stumbling distance of my day job and it's right on the way home, so I’ll be hunting Alaska craft beer in there in the coming days.