1,000 and Counting

I'm struggling with this week's column because I don't want to be self-aggrandizing. This 1,000th beer column with the Anchorage Press is a milestone. But it's really not about me.



Credit goes the publishers and editors at the Press for tolerating my particular brand of drivel for the last 19 years. I feel lucky to have this foamy pulpit from which to preach about all the glory that is local craft beer. The Press obviously recognizes that beer is important in our state. This Press Brew Review column predates my authorship; two writers came before me. I'll leave the research to management, but it's quite possible that our beloved weekly's been celebrating suds for a quarter of a century. This is good news for the craft beer lover. I like being a community resource, of sorts.



My 20 or so different editors over the years have certainly made me a better writer. Every year when I celebrate another anniversary, I re-read my first column and marvel at what a piece of shit it was and how far I've come. I'm no Steinbeck or Fitzgerald, but I do know my craft, and people seem to be okay with what I write. I'm no beer expert; I'm just a beer drinker with a writing problem.



So, what have I learned through the last 1,100,000 or so words? Alaska's beer prowess is formidable. We're respected globally for what we brew here. The quality bar is high and keeps getting higher, making it tough for new entrants to the industry.



Alaska boasts 30 licensed brewing operations with at least seven more in various planning and build-out stages. There may be more; new beer’s happening so fast in Alaska that even a seasoned beer columnist like me can’t keep up with it.



Breweries don’t require big communities to be sustaining. Nenana’s Roughwoods Inn Café Brewery and Gakona Brewing Company are ample testimony that beer works wherever it’s brewed. It’s not size that matters. I interviewed the guys on site at the new Girdwood Brewing Company slated to open late this year or early next. The entire community’s overwhelmingly supportive of this new gathering place.



Breweries in Alaska quickly become community mainstays. Most don’t have global aspirations and just want to serve their neighbors.



Styles range from mainstream to eclectic and many of our breweries are world-renowned. More will come and more will go as the quality bar is high and getting higher. Survival in brewing means being world class at a minimum, or at least hugely distinctive in one way or another. We’ve got all of that up here.



Alaskan Brewing Company’s Smoked Porter has won more awards than any other beer at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival. Midnight Sun Brewing Company’s 1,000th beer, “M” commanded a record $1,540 on eBay when beer could be sold there. Anchorage Brewing Company beer is distributed internationally, and there’s a long line of world class breweries around the globe hoping to brew in collaboration with this local gem.



Alaskans love beer. We have a sophisticated palate. Surf the shelves at one of the larger liquor stores in Anchorage and marvel not just at the quantity, but the diversity of fermented wares sold here. Beer aficionados from outside visit regularly and marvel at what moves in such an unlikely place.



Our bar scene is lively with local beer. I give Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse credit for busting open the once forlorn downtown corridor to a vibrant lifestyle that today boasts Glacier Brewhouse and 49th State Brewing Company, brewpubs that perhaps saw the draw that Humpy’s helped create. Who hasn’t heard of Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria? Firetap Alehouse, Eagle River Alehouse and Palmer City Alehouse are beer-centric. Forty-ninth State Brewing Company became the first non-chain operation with two breweries and two brewpubs in the state.



Alaskan turned 30 this month. Glacier, Moose’s Tooth, Homer and Midnight Sun turned 20. I’ve poured a lot of Alaska craft beer down my throat. I’ve seen 41 breweries start and 11 close down. I’ve tried well over 1,000 locally-produced beers. There’s no turning back. Alaska craft beer won’t replace oil in the pipeline, but it’s quickly becoming a sustainable economic engine that produces one of our few exportable products.



What am I doing to celebrate my milestone? I’ll be researching beer, of course. There are worse jobs out there and I’m continuously reminded of that by fans, critics and friends. I love my work.



For sure I’ll be attending Bodega-Fest 2016 at the Lucy Cuddy Park between 1 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 24. Here’s another milestone: La Bodega, my favorite grog shop turns 10 years old and the fest is a birthday party that might boast the biggest cake Alaska’s ever seen.



Tickets are $39 available at brownpapertickets.com and will score you entrance, 12 sampling tickets, a commemorative glass and a slice of birthday cake, not to mention entertainment by DJ Alex the Lion, Orion Donicht and Big Fat Buddha. More sampling tickets are available for purchase as is food from The Potato, direct from McCarthy, Alaska. And the $59 tickets will score you all of the above along with entrance to the after-fest concert at TapRoot featuring Pamyua.



Zwanze Day, a celebration of Belgium’s legendary Cantillon Brewery takes place at Anchorage Brewing Company (ABC) on Saturday, October 1 from 2 to 8 p.m. I’ll be enjoying beer that we don’t get in Alaska and that Brasserie Cantillon of Brussels hand picked ABC to feature in this pay-as-you-go event.



Eagle River Brewfest—a benefit for the Eagle River Boys and Girls Club—is Saturday, October 7 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm at the Eagle River Lion’s Club. Nine of Alaska’s breweries are participating. Tickets are $50 in advance at eagleriverbrewfest.com (or call Tracy at 907 694-5437) or $60 at the door.



We’re waist deep in Oktoberfest celebrations. The German Club of Anchorage’s 50th Oktoberfest celebration takes place on Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8 at the Egan Center. If you want the most authentic O’Fest gig in town, this is the one. Tickets are $15 and doors open at 7 pm.



Alyeska’s annual Oktoberfest runs between Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24 this year. Package deals, including a room, can be found at alyeskaresort.com. HooDoo Brewing Company features O’Fest-themed beer and entertainment through September 24 if you happen to be in Fairbanks. The Alaska Railroad/HooDoo Brewing Company HooDoo Choo Choo rolls out on October 1. See alaskarailroad.com for event details and tickets.

Valdez’s annual Oktoberfest and Homebrew Competition is Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1 this year. Event details and ticket purchase options are at eventbrite.com. The Alaska Railroad/Glacier Brewhouse Great Alaska Beer Train rattles down the rails on October 8 this year. This is one of Fermento’s all-time favorite events. See alaskarailroad.com for details and tickets.



More fall beer events show up every day, so I’ll be a busy drinker.



By the time you’re reading this, I’ll have cracked one of my coveted bottles of Midnight Sun’s “M.” One Thousand is a good number in a lot of ways, so why not celebrate with something truly special? Alaskan Brewing Company’s 30 year anniversary beer, Perseverance, is on the shelves now and that’s on my list too.

As long as my liver doesn’t crap the bed and the Press will publish me, I’m going to share in celebrating Alaska craft beer with you for years to come.