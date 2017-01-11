ULTRAMAN X THE MOVIE 2016, and ULTRAMAN GINGAS THE MOVIE 2014: An ULTRAMAN for Everyone

Viewers who don’t know ULTRAMAN, and there are many in the U.S., will have a chance to get acquainted with the benevolent and powerful manga giant characterized by his shinny costume, large eyes and codependent relationship with his human sidekick during screenings of the 50 Year Anniversary Double Feature Celebration of Tsuburaya Productions’ ULTRAMAN X THE MOVIE 2016, and ULTRAMAN GINGA S THE MOVIE 2014.

ULTRAMAN is an interesting development in the evolution of manga. The genre can be dated back to ancient Japanese scrolls from the 12th century and is still going strong. The ULTRAMAN series, written in the late 1960s by Eiichi Shimizu and illustrated by Tomohiro Shimoguchi, bridges generations and illustrates a global paradigm shift between a post-WWII reality and today’s technology-driven reality. Global political and military dynamics changed forever after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and so did the balance between nature and man. Many of the Japanese films that came out after this era reflect the angst and state of panic that persisted after the unprecedented destruction and dawn of the Cold War. Many of the films that preceded ULTRAMAN use as a premise the unfortunate side effects of the coercing of nature through radiation, chemicals, or other means, which results in dire metamorphoses that give rise to monsters and threats that leave human beings scrambling. With ULTRAMAN, the dynamics change so that humans are not alone in a losing battle, but instead find their compliment in an intergalactic hero. Together, they are able to create a powerful champion and build a spirit of collaboration. Interestingly, the 50th anniversary celebration of ULTRAMAN is just on the heels of another manga giant release, Ghost in the Shell, starring Scarlett Johansson and scheduled to hit theaters at the end of March 2017. The latter was written in the late 80s and represents a different generation of manga angst and moral dilemma.

By today’s cinematic standards, ULTRAMAN movies, whether from decades past or the current double feature event, are not great movies, they’re not even good movies—but that’s not the point of them. ULTRAMAN’s staying power is due to a number of other reasons, including the vast market that was seeded by the Japanese movie and television industries for decades when Japanese programming was dubbed to Spanish and widely distributed, creating generations and millions of faithful viewers across the globe. ULTRAMAN likely also benefits from the staying power of the genre itself across multimedia platforms, from comic books and anime, to books, movies and action figures. Another reason for ULTRAMAN’s resilience may be that there’s something noble at the heart of the human-ULTRAMAN relationship with which everyone can identify, there is goodness and team-building.

Are the plots of ULTRAMAN movies believable? Absolutely not. And thus, viewers are released from the confines of structure and continuity and are given the freedom to just ride the imagination wave of the action-packed eye candy. Despite thin plots, transparent character development and shoddy effects, once the fighting sequences start, they’re pretty engaging and even delightful, especially the main battle scene in ULTRAMAN X THE MOVIE 2016. Another characteristic of the ULTRAMAN franchise is that there isn’t just one ULTRAMAN and his singular person; there are many variations on ULTRAMAN (over 30) and therefore many opportunities for humans to be paired with them. No two ULTRAMAN are alike and therefore they can have different powers. As demonstrated in ULTRAMAN GINGA S THE MOVIE 2014, teamwork is at the heart of ULTRAMAN–between alien and human and between ULTRAMAN and ULTRAMAN–with the ability to combine powers and become even stronger. And in the latter film of the double feature, it’s very much needed.

Go ULTRAMAN, GO!

Showtimes: Mon 1/16 5:30 PM

Run time: 2:20 h