Political Animals

Trump vs. Clinton? That’s for humans.

True political wonks know where to find the real action this campaign season: the Alaska Zoo, where three candidates are battling tooth and claw to be elected Animal President.

The candidates are Aphun the Polar Bear, Denali the Wolf and George the Magpie. Who will be the next leader of the free world (well, not “free;” the zoo secures its animals for everybody’s safety)?

You decide.

Aphun the Polar Bear

Aphun the Polar Bear, or—as her supporters affectionately call her—APB, is arguably this election’s most polarizing figure (she does originally hail from the North Pole, after all).

Elected Alaska Zoo president in 2012, Aphun seeks a second term as carnivore-in-chief, and, as incumbent, may prove difficult to unseat—you try unseating a fully-grown adult polar bear.

In many ways, Aphun is a sow trying to succeed in a boar’s world. First arriving at the zoo as a three-month-old orphan from Point Lay, APB went on to graduate Ursus maritimus from its prestigious arctic megafauna program, where she was named top predator of her class.

Now 18, Aphun’s career spans nearly two decades, making her the most experienced candidate, while simultaneously branding her a “zoo insider.” Her age has also caused speculation about her stamina, to which she recently responded “as soon as you paddle 100 miles of open ocean from ice floe to ice floe, then you can talk to me about stamina!”

Politically, Aphun favors universal veterinary care and combating climate change (or at least getting a water slide in her habitat, like they have at H2Oasis). She is also a staunch supporter of the animal second amendment: the right to arm bears.

Denali the Wolf

There’s one word on everyone’s lips this election season: Denali.

Perhaps the most famous wolf to emerge from Alaska’s lupine community, the name “Denali” is ubiquitous throughout the state: of course, there’s Denali the mountain and Denali the national park, but let’s not forget the countless streets, businesses, menu items, family dogs and human children all bearing the Denali name. Denali even has his own scent, which he spray-marks on as much territory as possible.

Relatively new to politics, Denali’s main experience comes as alpha male of his family group (as well as chairman and CEO of its international conglomerate). Indeed, Denali brands himself entirely on his success as pack leader, detailed in his best-selling memoir “The Art of the Howl.”

Denali is known for keeping up a very energetic campaign schedule, with frequent appearances all over the zoo—curious for a wolf who evaded military service with supposed bone spurs in his tail.

Of course, Denali is most famous for his magnificently coiffed coat (although, out of public view, his appearance is far more mottled; it’s really one big fur comb-over).

As far as positions go, Denali forwards a typically “neo-canine” agenda (e.g. extended full-moon leave; reinstating trade sanctions with the coyotes). Most noteworthy, Denali plans to construct a wall along the wolf enclosure’s southern border—and he says he’s going to get the zookeepers to pay for it.

While critics wonder how well Denali’s “dog-eat-dog” attitude will ultimately play, so far, he’s built a substantial following. All the animals love him. He’s very popular. And there’s no problem with the size of his paws. He can assure you his paws are huge.

HUGE!

George the Magpie

With everyone tuning in to the big “bear-wolf” showdown, an unlikely third candidate has flown in under the radar: George “Dubya” Magpie.

With a campaign relying heavily on social media—especially Twitter—George presents herself as the quintessential American magpie, although she also polls favorably with crows, ravens and scissor-tailed flycatchers.

Hallmark initiatives include: affordable perching, free public cuttlebones and legalization of recreational birdseed.

Most notably, George loves talking. And squawking. And chirping. And going “yak-yak-yak-yak-yak” over and over again. However, this propensity for unintelligible vocal outbursts is the whole source of George’s charm.

If nothing else, George presents a viable alternative to voters looking for something other than the usual “big mammal” candidates.

“Not everyone gives birth to live young,” she’s been quoted as saying (although it sounded more like “mag-mag-mag-mag-mag”). “I grew up in a small nest made of branches, twigs and mud. And look at me now!”

As such, George enjoys both right wing and left wing support (especially while flying).

Whether or not George the Magpie succeeds in becoming the Alaska Zoo’s first black-billed president, surely, 2016 will still go down in history as the year everyone started to “Feel the Bird.”

Note: obviously the Animal Presidential Election is all in good fun; but it’s also an important fundraiser. Each vote represents a $1 donation to the Alaska Zoo’s general fund, which covers animal care and feeding. Vote in person or online at alaskazoo.org.