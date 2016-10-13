Rocky’s Road

Thank goodness for Rocky.

A hulking male who’s one of the most dominant and entertaining brown bears to frequent Alaska’s McNeil River State Game Sanctuary in summer, Rocky was the main—and sometimes only—attraction at McNeil’s famed waterfalls in early August.

Normally, a visitor to McNeil Falls the first few days of August could expect to see a dozen or more bears fish the stepped series of rapids for chum salmon. But here, as throughout much of Alaska, the summer of 2016 was anything but normal. So instead of watching 10 to 20 bears come and go over the course of several hours, the 10 of us who’d won permits for the August 2 through 5 time-block saw only a few bears at the falls each day. More often than not, we watched only a single bear; sometimes there were none at all.

Even before we boarded the float plane that took us across Cook Inlet from Homer to McNeil, several permit holders heard rumors that bear numbers were down considerably this year; and those bears who’d been fishing the falls had begun dispersing earlier in the season than usual.

When we arrived at the sanctuary, the biologists who welcomed us did their best to lower our expectations. They reminded us the peak of the salmon run had passed. Even in the best of years, the bear viewing would be iffier than in July.

Still, those of us who’d studied the Department of Fish and Game’s McNeil River website and reviewed the historical averages knew that from 2008 through 2012—not so very long ago—people who visited the sanctuary during the same early August time period observed an average of 21 different bears daily, 17 of them at the falls (though not all at once). So this had to be unusual, right?

Yes, the staff agreed, it had been an unusual summer.

Among the lucky people who’ve visited multiple times, I can still recall the first breathless, heart-pounding moment one distant July morning when I stepped atop the grassy bench overlooking McNeil Falls. From our perch, I observed a crowd of two dozen or so bears. Some actively fishing; others watched and waited their turn, or the opportunity to snatch a salmon scrap. Few if any bears looked toward us humans, though I’m sure they sensed our arrival. That’s long been one of the keys to McNeil’s successful bear-viewing program: In the words of retired longtime manager Larry Aumiller, the bears largely treat people as “neutral objects, maybe as innocuous as a rock or tree.”

I’d heard the stories and seen many of the pictures that document this amazing concentration of brown bears, unmatched anywhere. And still what I saw taxed my imagination, stunned my senses. The gathering before me seemed beyond belief, a sensory overload that overturned the usual perception of bears as solitary creatures.

Returning to McNeil 10 years after my most recent visit, I was nearly as stunned this past August when I stepped onto that same grassy knoll and looked upon an empty river. Not one bear was visible for as far as we could see, though the calendar suggested several should be present, competing for the river’s remaining salmon.

Though the peak of the chum run had passed, scores of the fish, maybe hundreds, still swam in the stream. Dozens more dead and spawned-out salmon were scattered along the river and lagoon shores—easy pickings for a hungry animal. So why so few bears?

Sanctuary manager Tom Griffin had a few theories. Bears might have wandered off to feed on other high-calorie foods—especially berries—an important part of their diet as they bulk up for winter’s long dormancy. Plentiful on the sub-alpine hillsides bordering McNeil River, blueberries had ripened a month before they normally do, the earliest Griffin had observed in his 17 years here (the last seven as manager). That was just one of many strange circumstances he and his staff had noticed during their stay. “Everything has been out of whack,” Griffin observed.

The biologists got their first hint this would be unusual summer upon arrival at McNeil in late May. The coastal flats, hillside meadows and thickets bordering the campground, staff cabins and neighboring lagoon are normally a drab landscape of browns and grays—often still partly covered by patches of snow and ice. But this year the coastal meadows had already turned green.

The fields of coastal sedges (grass-like plants) that bears feed upon heavily in late spring and early summer had sprouted and matured weeks earlier than usual; early enough that by the time bears arrived at McNeil Lagoon, the sedges were well past their succulent prime. Staff and early June visitors saw far fewer bears grazing on the sedges than usual, a striking start to the season.

The June return of sockeye salmon to Mikfik Creek, a small stream that neighbors McNeil River, “was on the early side,” Griffin said, but neither the timing nor the size of the run seemed anomalous. The number of bears drawn to Mikfik was smaller than usual, but visitors got to see them fish, play, squabble, engage in courtship and watch mothers nurse their young. This is one of McNeil’s great attractions, the opportunity to watch “bears being bears,” sometimes at remarkably close distances.

Other early season peculiarities were the heat and biting bugs. One day the camp thermometer displayed an ambient air temperature of 78.5° Fahrenheit. Though he couldn’t be sure it was a record, “that’s really warm” for McNeil, Griffin noted. Sunny skies and hot days persisted for much of June and early July.

Accompanying the heat wave were hordes of small biting flies commonly called white sox. The flies became such a nuisance that McNeil staff ordered several head-nets for camp and sent out a special email to permit winners, advising them to bring their own—unprecedented actions where wind-driven rains and hypothermia are more typical visitor concerns.

While working as substitute staff in June, the retired Aumiller observed that he’d never experienced such conditions in his 30-year tenure as McNeil’s manager (or in the years since, when he’s helped out).

More June oddities: wild irises, which normally don’t bloom until July, flowered in mid-June; staff heard howling wolves, something no one could recall; and several hundred chums and three bears were spotted at McNeil Falls on the summer solstice, which staff noted is “extremely early.”

The curiosities extended into July. This year’s high count of brown bears at McNeil Falls occurred on July 9, when 33 were observed at one time, the earliest peak on record. And then the blueberries ripened a month sooner than normal.

Extreme heat and thick clouds of white sox had given way to more typical raw, wet and chilling Alaska Peninsula weather by the time August arrived, though we did get some welcome spells of sunshine and warmth.

Despite the surprisingly small number of bears, we also were treated (not surprisingly) to some memorable encounters.

Our first day we were entertained by the mature female, Queen Bee, and her 1½ -year-old cub, who ambled close to camp during their coastal wanderings. Their approach was closely monitored by staff, who also made certain that the newly arrived humans stayed quiet and still. While by long tradition (and state regulations) “the bears come first” throughout nearly all of the sanctuary, the camp is off limits to them, for the safety of both people and bears.

Queen Bee seemed to clearly understand the rules, but her curious cub appeared ready to sneak into camp and explore its wonders if not gently deterred by staff standing at its edge. Remaining on the gravel beach, the cub instead chomped on driftwood, tossed sticks, inspected stones and playfully pushed against his mother.

Most remarkable of all, perhaps, was the mom’s calm and patient demeanor. Queen Bee seemed perfectly at ease, in great contrast to what we normally are taught about female bears with cubs and a grand example of the trust—what else can you call it?—that develops between people and bears at McNeil. That’s possible largely because of the concerted effort, refined over decades, to make people highly predictable to the sanctuary’s bears in how we behave, including daily routines when leaving camp to spend time in their company. As first Aumiller and then his predecessors—now Griffin and his staff—have long emphasized, people are neither a threat nor a source of food.

The program’s success can be measured in many ways. One is this: since the state enacted McNeil’s permit system in the early 1970s, no humans have been attacked, nor have any bears had to be killed.

As delightful as Queen Bee and her cub were on their occasional walk-bys, the star of our early August stay was clearly Rocky. For most of two days, he was the main show at McNeil Falls. Not that Rocky was performing for our benefit. He seemed focused on three things: eating, napping and staying cool during the warmer hours of the day.

We first spotted Rocky lounging in a meadow pond, only his head, shoulder hump and upper back exposed. He barely acknowledged our presence when we came walking along the nearby trail on our way to the falls. And he demonstrated a Buddha-like meditative stillness while we watched from about 100 feet, until finally he decided it was time to go fishing.



Rocky fishing. Photo by Bill Sherwonit



Griffin used this initial encounter with Rocky to again discuss one of the sanctuary’s most basic tenets: the importance of human predictability when sharing the company of McNeil’s bears. Rocky, he explained, was highly habituated to people. We could probably get closer without disturbing his afternoon soak. But we would honor the system—and Rocky—by keeping a respectful distance and talking in hushed tones.

While Rocky casually pushed his way through dense alder thickets en route to the falls, we followed our own, more open path to the designated viewing pads. Once there, we watched him step out of the alders and then stride slowly and confidently through a grassy meadow toward the river, in a gait that might be best described as part strut and part waddle.

For the next few hours, we watched him fish, sleep and fish some more. And then nap again. He seemed the perfect image of contentment.

Admitting that Rocky was one of his personal favorites, Griffin shared some of the bear’s story, including the origin of his name. By tradition, McNeil’s regulars—those bears frequently observed throughout the season and who return year after year—are given names. There’s a practical reason for this: names are usually tied to a bear’s physical appearance, behavior and/or personality. The naming encourages staff to look for an individual’s distinctive traits; once named and repeatedly identified, it becomes easier to instinctively distinguish that individual from others and predict the animal’s behavior and act accordingly.

Queen Bee, for instance, is among McNeil’s most dominant and assertive sows. The adult male “Ears” has distinctive, easily recognizable ears. Another adult male, “Mask,” has facial features that suggest a mask. And so on.

Generally only adult bears are named, because younger bears are usually much harder to tell apart; plus their appearance may change substantially as they age. But Rocky was apparently distinctive enough in both behavior and appearance that he got named at an early age, along with his sibling, Ricky.

As the story goes, Rocky’s full name, bestowed by Aumiller, was Rocky Raccoon, because the young male had a dark, raccoon-like eye mask. The mask became less apparent as the bear aged and the name was eventually shortened to the simpler Rocky.

Now in his late teens, Rocky is “at the top of his game,” Griffin says. Weighing 1,200 pounds or thereabouts in late summer, he’s among McNeil’s biggest and most dominant bears. But he’s not the baddest. That title currently belongs to a male named Chops, who’s both huge and brash (and was named for facial hair that resembles “mutton chops” whiskers on a human).

If Rocky’s a heavyweight among bears, Chops is a super heavyweight. Griffin estimates he carries around 1,500 pounds, near the upper limit of what adult male brown bears weigh. Chops was a no-show during our visit, but Griffin assured us he’s McNeil’s reigning “alpha bear,” an aggressive sort who knows he’s the unchallenged boss. At least for now.

Rocky, meanwhile, has the temperament of “a laid-back dude,” one of the reasons Griffin likes him so much: “Rocky’s not a pushy bear; if anything he’s passive.” Another likeable attribute—at least if you’re a human bystander—is his playfulness. Despite his age and position near the top of McNeil’s ursine hierarchy, Rocky loves to play with other bears.

The problem, at least as other bears seem to view it, is that Rocky is intimidating simply because of his great bulk. When Rocky approaches, most other bears will back away.

One exception is Mask, another mature male who will occasionally engage in friendly wrestling matches with Rocky.



Despite his playful nature, it’s clear that Rocky has been in his share of serious fights. Scars mark his shoulder hump, rear upper back, neck and face. And though it may not have been lost in a fight, he’s also missing the “pinky claw” on his right front foot. Given his stature, it makes a person wonder how the other combatants fared.

While sharing Rocky’s story, Griffin described an early-season encounter that demonstrates the remarkable relationship—one might even say trust—that exists between humans and bears at McNeil. Rocky was among the first of the big males to show up this year. The first day he crossed paths with people, Rocky walked within two dozen feet of the group, appearing perfectly at ease. (The visitors, too, showed admirable calm, even if they felt anxiety within.) Griffin believes that reflects both Rocky’s affable personality and his acceptance of people, another mark of McNeil’s success.

Besides his easygoing nature, Rocky has a fishing style that makes him a staff and visitor favorite. Based on his long years of observation, Griffin has concluded that “Rocky plays all the angles. He tries every style imaginable and works every possible spot, sometimes on the near side of the river, sometimes the far side, sometimes from the center rock, sometimes in the pools.”

On the two days I watched Rocky, he clearly favored two styles. First and foremost, he employed a sort of belly-flop dive into the frothing rapids adjacent to the “center rock”—a large, flat outcropping of conglomeratic rock that divides the river into two main channels—almost immediately in front of the visitor viewing pads.

Front legs extended, Rocky would launch himself and plunge into the cascading water. Using teeth and claws to pin the fish, he would then lift it out of the water—firmly held inside his mouth—and carry it to the nearby rocky platform for a quick meal.

I didn’t track every attempt, but I’d guess Rocky grabbed a fish on more than half his floppy dives, at least when seriously fishing. Sometimes he seemed to simply enjoy making a big splash. Once he decided to catch a chum, it usually took him only a minute or two to do so. In his first 15 minutes—including rest breaks—Rocky caught and ate five salmon. Such fishing prowess helps to explain his enormous belly.

While his flops produced considerable laughter, Rocky’s second method had people shaking their heads in amazement. Wading into a large pool downstream of center rock, Rocky stood in neck-deep water. Then he slowly sank from sight, several bubbles rising to the surface after his full submersion. Seconds later he reappeared, clutching a salmon.



Rocky with chum caught while diving. Photo by Bill Sherwonit

When he wasn’t fishing, Rocky would usually climb onto center rock and do one of two things: sprawl across it on his side or belly; or sit, facing upstream. Spreading his back legs on the ground and propping himself up with his front legs, he would stay in this seated position for long stretches. I suppose sometimes he kept watch for salmon, but at times when I watched him through binoculars his eyes appeared closed, as if he were completely relaxed, in something of a meditative trance.

Rocky’s engaging behavior, like that of Queen Bee and her cub, demonstrated the truth of what McNeil’s staff had been telling us: the number of bears is often not as important to people’s enjoyment and appreciation of the animals, as what they’re doing. And certain individual bears are key to the McNeil experience and showing what’s possible when people act in predictable and respectful ways.

As one of our group commented upon returning to camp one night, “The bad news was that we saw only one bear at the falls. The good news was that the bear was Rocky.”

This summer’s early July peak of brown bears fishing McNeil Falls and their small numbers in early August were both notable occurrences, different from historic norms. But they didn’t seem especially odd to McNeil’s staff, certainly not in the way that the early greening of the coastal sedges, the oppressive June heat and swarming white sox or late July ripening of blueberries were strikingly anomalous.

The difference, Griffin explained, is that the bears’ earlier presence at the falls, and their dispersal, is part of a long-term shift rather than an abrupt change. In the late 1990s, the highest annual bear count at McNeil Falls occurred in time block M, July 25 through 28. By the end of this century’s first decade, the peak count had moved to mid-July. In recent years it’s tended to be even sooner in the month; this year’s July 9 high count tied 2014 for the earliest ever documented.

The reason for that shift is simple: McNeil’s run of chum salmon is arriving earlier in the season. Given their dependence on the fish, the bears’ presence—and abundance—largely parallels the salmon’s. Biologists can only guess why the chum return has shifted, but again what seems noteworthy is that the change has been gradual, not abrupt. Whether or not it will continue—or reverse itself—is of course anybody’s guess.

Another thing about this year’s gathering: at first glance, a peak of “only” 33 bears might seem worrisome. It’s a huge drop from 2011, when an all-time high of 75 bears were counted at one time; and as recently as last year, the tally reached 47. But Griffin points out that McNeil’s long-term record shows that high and low counts tend to be cyclical. State managers became worried in the early 2000s, when annual peak numbers dropped into the thirties and then, in 2005, fell to 24 bears, the lowest recorded since such counts were begun in 1993. Yet within two years the peak had risen back into the 40s; and, as noted above, in 2011 an all-time high was established (topping the previous record of 72 bears, set in 1997).

One other point to consider: despite the low peak count, by summer’s end McNeil’s staff had identified a seasonal total of 88 brown bears, not far off the long-term average of 94. So even if they didn’t gather in large numbers, plenty of bears passed through the sanctuary. And of the bears the biologists observed, nearly all seemed healthy.

If the well being of a brown bear in late summer can be measured by a big belly and contented demeanor, Rocky had to be among the sanctuary’s healthiest. The last time I saw him, he’d clambered onto center rock after catching and eating another couple of chums. And there he sat, looking upstream, his belly bulging and head drooping as if the big bear were about to fall asleep. All seemed well within his world in that moment and, it appeared, many moments to come.

Anchorage nature writer Bill Sherwonit is the author of more than a dozen books, including a newly revised and updated edition of Alaska’s Bears: Grizzlies, Black Bears and Polar Bears.