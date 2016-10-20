A Violent Year: Part Two

When 26-year-old Ryan O’Connor goes to work, he straps on a bulletproof vest, clipping handcuffs and a taser to his belt. In the last year-and-a-half he’s nearly been sliced open, almost took a bullet on two occasions and was stuck with a drug user’s syringe.

He’s a supervisor with Nana Management Services (NMS) Security and it’s his team’s job to look after the EasyPark properties, which include four large parking garages and the infamous downtown transit center. It’s not usually life or death, but it can get rough for $11.50 an hour.

There have been over 40 assaults on his officers just this year, and 6,000 more reported incidents—a 90 percent increase. O’Connor says he’s heard street criminals have put a price on his head—a small one—but he takes it as an indication that he’s doing something right.

During his tenure at EasyPark, O’Connor has seen transit center security improve drastically and attributes much of that progress to improved management and a proactive approach.

While the majority of the issues O’Connor and his crew of nine officers handle tend to be things like trespassing or alcohol violations, but they deal with violent crimes as well. They’re trained for a hands-on approach, so things can get physical if the situation requires it, and sometimes things get downright grim. Suicide attempts are not uncommon.

Multiple NMS security reports from 2015 and 2016 involve self-inflicted lacerations to individuals’ arms, which required the guards to take life-saving measures. None of the reports give the status of the people beyond emergency services taking over, so their ultimate fates are unknown.

Over the 18 months O’Connor has been on the job, there have been four fatal jumps from the top of EasyPark garages and around a dozen attempts or situations that required intervention from security. The parking garages are tall for Anchorage standards and only have short walls surrounding them. One officer barely managed to grab ahold of an individual just as they jumped off the ledge, almost falling over the side himself.

While EasyPark locations are equipped with an abundance of security cameras, O’Connor says that most of those successful interventions were just being in the right place at the right time. They typically make contact, assess the situation and try to buy time until the police can take over. “They do this with little to no training,” says O’Connor.

It can be difficult for a few officers to cover all of EasyPark’s 20 or so locations, which have public access 24-hours a day.

“The biggest issue is it’s an open building. No matter who you call, it’s going to take a little bit of time, so if they have a plan and they’re going to go through with it, they’re going to do it before we get there,” says O’Connor.

Seeing people attempt to kill themselves can take its toll on these officers. O’Connor says that he’s had people quit after witnessing a suicide. While employees have access to counseling if they need it, it’s probably difficult to stay motivated coping with these situations while working long shifts for low pay.

The Press contacted Anchorage Community Development Authority (ACDA)—which runs EasyPark—to set up an interview regarding suicides and suicide attempts on their properties. In their emailed response ACDA claims that safety is their number one focus and lists the training their staff has undergone which includes: CPR, first aid and mental health first aid training.

They go on to say “Thru [sic] this training, we have empowered our staff to be proactive on prevention, awareness of mental health issues, and more importantly those that need a helping hand and guidance to social services.”

The email also included a link to a story on their website about two employees getting recognized at an ACDA board meeting for assisting a person in distress back in 2014.

“Besides the training staff have received, our facilities are equipped with video cameras (which are viewed 24/7), signage has been installed regarding “Safety First,” and our Security number “297-4471” has been posted throughout our facilities,” writes ACDA public relations contact Melinda Gant. “We are extremely sensitive to those that have mental health challenges and are working with our downtown partners. We have no other comment on this topic.”

In a previous interview, ACDA parking director Brian Borguno, touched on the issue of suicides on EasyPark property and the difficulties they face in trying to find a solution to the problem.

“It’s not a fun topic,” Borguno says. “It’s an issue in every parking operation because we have public access on high buildings.”

He says that staff members have done a good job at being aware of their surroundings while on patrol and have managed to prevent incidents, but “we’re not free of those issues and the attempts tend to be higher in Alaska than what I’ve previously experienced in other parking communities,” says Borguno, who has also worked in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Borguno says that when looking at what other parking operations have done, there isn’t much that they can do other than completely restricting access. He says that many times it’s an issue with the initial design of the garage and that the newest EasyPark structure was built in the ‘80s. “We’re working against what was thought to be a good design then,” he says.

Borguno says that the more staff he has in the field, the more they’re able to check on the well-being of of someone who might be considering taking their own life. “That stops things more often than anything else you could do,” he says.

While there’s no denying that there isn’t an easy solution to the issue, Borguno seems to suffer from a common misconception that regardless of what you do, suicidal individuals will kill themselves anyway, no matter what obstacles are in their way.

“I find that even when you put [up] fencing and netting, people that are in that state of mind will find a way,” says Borguno.

“That supports the idea of we need to train people, because that’s one of the myths out there about suicide risks is that people will just go off and do something else to kill themselves,” says James Gallanos, coordinator for the Alaska Division of Behavioral Health’s suicide prevention program. “Even though there might be some incidents where that is true, it doesn’t really promote the idea that we can prevent suicide. Suicide can be prevented.”

According to a Harvard suicide prevention campaign called Means Matters, many attempts happen within a short time between making the decision and carrying out the act. It also says that restricting lethal means can have a major impact on preventing suicides—whether that’s guns, pharmaceuticals or deadly heights.

According to Gallanos, studies show that barriers around problem areas can save lives and won’t cause increases in other locations. “We’re seeing that often times when they have a plan, they’re stuck on that plan,” he says. “And if you disrupt that plan, it gets them out of the thinking mode of following through with that plan and puts them back into a place where maybe they’re—even though they not in a good place—at least they can maybe consider other options [than suicide].”

Executive director of the Statewide Suicide Prevention Council, J. Kate Burkhart says that when confronted with a problem area, the response should be based on where and when the issues are happening. “It’s a very tailored and data-driven response rather than just throwing up a barrier,” she says.

That being said, parking director Borguno admits that suicide is an issue. While putting up fences to prevent people from jumping may not remedy every aspect of the problem, it can prevent attempts or allow for more time to respond, which could increase the likelihood of successful interventions.

Suicide prevention needs to be proactive and not just reactive. “When you look at suicide as a public health issue and you address the variety of factors that can influence the risk of suicides, then you have to have strategies that are far upstream,” says Burkhart

While EasyPark has taken many measures to help individuals in crisis, they need to ask themselves, is it enough?

It’s true that suicide prevention can be a difficult battle, especially in Alaska where we have one of the highest rates of suicide in the country. Studies also show that in 90 percent of suicides substance abuse, mental disorders or a combination of both were present—also major issues in the state.

The Statewide Suicide Prevention Council’s number one goal is to make Alaskans understand that suicide is preventable and that the foundation of suicide prevention is relationship-based, with every Alaskan playing a role—not just doctors or professionals. “It’s really all of us that can do something,” Gallanos says.

The state has initiated several initiatives to prevent suicides and increase outreach, but making a difference requires a concerted effort from government, individuals and community. Both Burkhart and Gallanos say that suicide needs to be looked at as a public health issue and one that concerns all of us.

Not talking about suicide or assuming that it is inevitable only makes the problem worse. “That kind of thinking doesn’t really help us very much, so it’s really about how we can get together, use research that we know is supportive of strategies that can make a difference,” says Gallanos.

While the issue goes far beyond downtown Anchorage or EasyPark, taking an active role in prevention can be the first step to allowing someone to get help.

O’Connor says he’s personally had to intervene in six suicide attempts and responded to three of the fatalities while on patrol. He gets through his day by compartmentalizing, but says that part of being proactive is knowing what people are going through.

He’s been there, too.

As a teen he struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts, but was able to get counseling. He says that lots of people approach his staff asking for help, many of them youth. Despite all the drama some of those on the streets experience, every voice needs to be heard.

“You can’t dismiss it,” O’Connor says. “You can’t dismiss someone asking for help.”

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or would like more information on how to help yourself or others please contact the Alaska Careline at 1-877-266-4357.