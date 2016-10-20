Someone Knows What Kirk Weeks Did to Women

In July 1995, right about the time the US Department of Justice was finalizing its domestic violence survey—concluding that “the most dangerous time for a woman who is being abused is when she tries to leave”—Dawn Hill was hatching her own escape plan in Tustin, California. She had to get away from her controlling, unstable, manipulative and scary boyfriend. She, too, had to be careful not to let him know about her plans. On the day she was to leave he fell into a rage, shot and killed her. He then tried to commit suicide by shooting himself in the mouth, but he botched it. When arrested and charged with Dawn’s murder, he blamed her. He said Dawn put the gun in his mouth and pulled the trigger. He said he had to defend himself.

At his trial, Jackie and three other women testified that the man Alaskans knew as Kirk Weeks, now going by the name Kirkland O’Hara, was violent and unstable. Jackie was on the stand for four hours; she had to sit in the same courtroom as O’Hara, and had to look at those pictures he had taken of her and identify images of herself in which she was beaten beyond recognition.

One of the women testified that she dated O’Hara in Orlando, Florida, when she was 21 and he was about 18. She told the court, “I specifically remember being on the floor with his hands around my throat, screaming.”

This account made the front page of the Tustin, California, newspaper on Valentine’s Day, 1997. While the rest of us celebrated all things heart-shaped, warm and fuzzy, O’Hara’s victims recounted the horrific reality of how Kirkland O’Hara professed his insane and violent feelings to the women in his life.

Despite the pictures, despite four women taking the stand and telling the court what O’Hara did to them, he was convicted of what amounts to a crime of passion.

There’s a phrase that should give us pause. An enlightened society should say, hey, wait a minute. “Crime of passion” sounds like something the good ol’ boys came up with. Aren’t we past this? It almost feels like an excuse. He couldn’t control himself and, ooops, he killed her. And that somehow makes it okay, or less heinous than, say, walking up the stairs and shooting a woman as she dried her hair, with her eight-year-old son downstairs watching TV. Which is what O’Hara did. Oops.

It took less than two days for a California jury to find him guilty of murder in the second degree. Later, a juror—who asked to remain anonymous—told a local reporter that they convicted him because of the testimony of the four women he’d assaulted. It was his pattern of behavior that convinced them beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Kirkland O’Hara aka Kirk Weeks was sentenced to 25 years to life.

End of story, right?

Actually, it’s just beginning.

An online search led me to find Dawn Hill, the woman Kirkland O’Hara murdered. Her grieving family talked about what a gentle and kind person she was. Had I not known who it was they were talking about, I would have sworn they were describing my friend Jackie.

Both women are described as kind and gentle. Dawn Hill’s photo shows her to be a beauty, like Jackie, with an open and radiant smile.

Both women felt an endearing obligation to care for strays. My friend Jackie rescues horses, dogs, and cats—and sometimes—people. She sees the good in people, always.

Dawn Hill’s sister described how Dawn rescued ferrets, rabbits and dogs. This pattern found its way into her relationships, said the sister, including her relationship with O’Hara.

Dawn was a personal trainer. Jackie worked as a personal trainer and was a fitness buff. Both had nothing in their backgrounds that prepared them for dealing with someone who was not what he appeared to be.

Kirk moved in with both women, uninvited. In each instance, they had not been dating that long. Kirk moved in with Jackie while she was at work, and moved in with Dawn while she was out of town visiting family. Dawn’s sister said that, actually, O’Hara had moved their brother out and moved himself in.

In both relationships, Kirkland O’Hara quickly became jealous, paranoid and controlling. As each woman realized the ugly and escalating nature of his behavior, each had to make secretive plans to escape. Jackie barely made it out. Dawn did not.

Kirk Weeks/Kirkland O’Hara is up for parole next month. The authorities have notified Dawn’s relatives and they’ve contacted Jackie, encouraging them to prepare victim impact statements and urge the California Board of Parole to deny O’Hara his release.

The California Department of Corrections only allows only one individual to testify in person, and Jackie has stepped forward despite her belief that—if released—Kirk Weeks will one day find her and kill her. For a year she has tried to write her statement, and she melts down each time. “I’m already in it, so I have to do this,” she says.

Her pain breaks my heart and that’s why I’m writing this article. Enough is enough.

There are other women in Anchorage who were brutalized by Kirk Weeks.

There are folks in our community who remember Weeks and know what he was doing. They saw videotapes he made. They know the names of his victims.

And they’re not talking. Some are afraid of Weeks. Some are afraid of the law.

I’ve talk to one of them, a local musician. He denied knowing Weeks. And then said, “Wait—wasn’t he a bartender … ?” If this guy knows anything about this, if he saw those videotapes Weeks made, and if he’s lying to protect himself, I personally believe he’s forever doomed to live within the confines of his fear. I personally believe those violent images of battered women will come back, again and again, and haunt him. Some call this “placing a curse.” Others call it “karma.”

I find it hard to believe that the State of California doesn’t know that O’Hara is a serial offender. Do they really need further proof that his is a deliberate pattern of behavior? Does the California Board of Parole really need to be somehow convinced that his violence against Dawn Hill was more than a one-time crime of passion? When is enough enough?!

Contrary to popular belief, physical abuse is not simply a mal-adjusted person’s occasional expression of frustration or anger, nor is it typically an isolated incident.

Physical abuse is a tool of control and oppression and is a choice made by one person in a relationship to control another.

The detective who worked this case has been trying to track down the women who testified against O’Hara so they can present victim impact statements to the Parole Board. Dawn Hill’s family has been asked to find and convince other women to come forward with their own statements. Jackie’s been asked to track down the Anchorage women who were abused by Kirk Weeks and convince them to write statements, too.

That same detective has told Jackie that he thinks O’Hara is going to be released—California is, after all, trying to reduce its prison population—and he’s warning her not to testify in person. He told her she should instead set up restraining orders because O’Hara is just that vindictive and dangerous.

So let me ask you this.

Why is it not enough that the jury saw for themselves O’Hara’s extreme violence as a pattern of behavior?

Why is it somehow not enough, those piles of shocking photographs and the brutal testimony of four women and the ashes of a dead woman, to convince the California Parole Board that Kirkland O’Hara represents an extreme and ongoing danger to women?

Why is it not enough that the Tustin, CA police department—where Dawn Hill lived—is recommending that O’Hara stay behind bars to protect the community?

Why is O’Hara’s clear and convincing pattern of brutal, explosive violence—by itself—not enough evidence that he presents the very worst kind of danger to women?

Why is it that his victims are being saddled with the burden of trying to find the others?

Why must Dawn Hill’s family—and my friend Jackie—relive the horror of their tragedies in order to prove what the State of California, the Tustin police department and all the domestic violence agencies on the planet already know?

Hell, by now even you know that if O’Hara is released on parole, he’s likely to continue his brutal and deadly rampage. We all know that. Personal stories, written on headstones, tell it. Statistics tell us. My girlfriends know it. Every woman you know knows it. Everybody knows it.

I guess that, in this culture—in this war on women—evidence isn’t enough. The truth isn’t enough. The system doesn’t believe one dead woman. The system doesn’t even believe one dead woman plus four battered women. The system probably won’t believe a dozen women all telling the same stories about Kirkland O’Hara.

The system has a habit of not listening when a woman says she’s been abused. Until recently, nobody believed anything women said about the mistreatment they face, every day, in our culture. This recent protest—sparked by a presidential candidate’s shocking words and behavior—is raising millions of angry voices, and in our “he said / she said” culture, where solid evidence is somehow not enough, I’m hopeful that, just maybe, a million voices will finally be enough proof required by a deaf, dumb and blind system.

And so we persevere. As my courageous friend Jackie said, we’re in it.



So roadblocks be damned, let’s do this. Let’s find the other women who knew Kirk Weeks and suffered his chaotic and brutal abuse.

If you are that woman, you are not alone. If you know about Kirk Weeks’ rampage while he was working at Koot’s or Rock U, I hope you will contact me and together we can tell your story. Your identity will be protected. Together we can write a statement that will be read at his parole hearing on November 2 by a caseworker from the ICAN Foundation. No one will know your name or where you live. And my brave friend Jackie will be right there with you, staring that son-of-a-bitch in the face. She’s doing that for you and for Dawn Hill and for all the women he brutalized. Together, we can do this.

If you are in a dangerous situation and need help, contact AWAIC 24/7 at 272-0100 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

If you know anything about Kirk Weeks, please contact Patti Greene ℅ editor@anchoragepress.com

Should you wish to write directly to the California Board of Parole, direct your statement to the address below.

Board of Parole Hearings

Attention: Pre-Hearing Correspondence

Inmate Name: O’Hara, Kirkland

CDCR# K78114

PO Box 4036

Sacramento, CA 95812-4036