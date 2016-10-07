Raw Courage

Eliese Goldbach was raped by two men shortly after her 18th birthday. In the woods behind the Catholic college they attended, she drifted in and out of consciousness while two men took pieces of her soul that she would never get back again. After reporting the crime to her college, the jury of administrators concluded that it was a not a rape—but consensual sex—because she had been intoxicated and could not remember if she had explicitly said no to these men.

Goldbach and her rapists never received justice in the eyes of the law. In an unusual essay entitled “White Horse,” published in the Alaska Quarterly Review, Goldbach describes in raw and unhinged detail the horror she experienced, and the lack of closure. She hopes that sharing her story will encourage other women to do the same, and to unmask the silence that is so often accepted in our society.

Here, she talks with the Press about sharing her story:

What compelled you to write such a personal and raw essay for the world to see?

I think that it had to do with just the fact that I had been through this awful experience and I wanted to do something to redeem it—to make something out of it, something beautiful that could potentially help others to speak out. I had been compelled to be silent, I hope that people will tell their stories.

How do you think this essay has affected other young girls?

I think it’s two-fold. Obviously it’s very raw and doesn’t turn away from the experience. I imagine maybe by not glossing over things, maybe that helps people face their own reality, too. And maybe to raise awareness about these issues and that, you know, obviously it’s something that’s very prevalent in our country, especially campus rape. I had never really been warned about any of that when I was young. If I would have been more aware, I would have protected myself more.

What is your opinion on the current culture of rape in our society?

I think it’s sad and unfortunate; after they’re victimized they’re still revictimized. After the strides women have made in society, you’d think things would change the way women would be treated after a rape. There’s this culture of “did you ask for it?” “did you do something to provoke it?” It’s difficult because I don’t know how to change that. Raise awareness about the ways women are revictimized. We have to start changing our cultural view of things.

I think the more women that tell their stories, I do think that there is power in that. Rather than, the more you remain silent the more you’re complicit with that. Maybe it’s like a power in numbers things, the more people who tell their story the more awareness it brings; the more it shows we won’t go down without a fight.

How have you moved past this horrific experience?

I think it’s an experience you never really fully move on from. I think in some ways writing about it was cathartic for me. It helped give me distance from the experience, but it still affects my feelings of self worth, both within romantic relationships and in work or art and fighting this upward battle with yourself. [It’s helped me] redeem that self worth.

To read the full essay, visit aqreview.org. A panel discussion on “White Horse” will take place Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Anchorage Museum.