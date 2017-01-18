Paperback Heaven

She’s a little rusty on the exact date, but Kathy Cervantes remembers buying C&M Used Books with her longtime partner Bob MacArthur back in the mid 80s. The business itself has been around for 40 years or so, but when the subject of her own age comes up in conversation, she’s slightly less helpful.

“Don’t you dare put my age in the paper,” she laughs.

C&M has been at its current location for decades now. MacArthur passed away a few years ago from Alzheimers, and despite moving to a smaller space next door, the store and Cervantes have managed to persevere.

Like a well-loved book, the shop has it’s rough edges, but with the comforting coziness of a mom and pop store—something that’s increasingly harder to find these days. The shelves are packed and while it’s not the beautifully cluttered location that was next door, there is still plenty to explore.

A lot of different folks have walked through the doors over the years, including people who’ve been coming in as long as Cervantes can remember. It’s been so long that some of the regulars have passed on.

“That’s painful, because we know so many people,” she says.

Over a couple of hours a handful of customers come in, a few of which she’s known for years. Some stop to chat with Cervantes or take a closer look at Maya, her yellow canary perched in a cage on the front counter.



Kathy Cervantes

Cervantes says she’d be content to be alone and curl up with a good book, but a big part of owning the store is interacting with the customers. Never a shy one, she’s met all sorts who’ve come through the shop. And while some folks can be “nutty as fruitcakes,” she likes people and finds them interesting. Connecting with her customers even helps her own outlook on life.

“So many people have so many crappy things happen to them and, Lord, I understand it. But it also puts things into perspective,” she says.

Despite Anchorage being rough at times, the store hasn’t seen too many issues with crime over the years, Cervantes says. They’ve had some busted windows and somebody snatched cash out of the register once, but she loves the downtown location. Years ago, someone tried to rob the store, but they picked the wrong woman to mess with.

“Some idiot came in here, got behind the counter and pulled a knife on me,” she says.

The man demanded that Cervantes give him the cash in the register. Her son had recently died under especially tragic circumstances and she was in no mood to comply.

“My mind went into this gear and I said ‘Do I want to give him any money?’ and I thought ‘Hell no!’” Cervantes recalls.

She went after the would-be robber with her hands outstretched like claws.

“I must have looked like a crazy person,” she says. “I went after him full-blast.”

Cervantes spooked him enough that he ran out of the store. She and MacArthur locked up the shop and went looking for him, but they never found the guy.

Growing up, Cervantes was an avid reader and a good student. She was born in Alabama and grew up in Texas, where she went to college and earned a degree in English.

“When you graduate with an English major and you are finished with your ceremonies, you say ‘What do I do now,’” Cervantes says.

She went back to school for a nursing a degree and moved to Alaska with her late ex-husband and infant son in the early 70s. Her ex was transferred here by the Air Force and she eventually found herself working for the state doing patient care evaluations in rural communities all over Alaska.

Cervantes had always wanted to own a bookstore and says a friend approached her and asked if she’d be interested.

“I’m tired of it and I’m gonna dump it. You want it,” she remembers her friend asking.



An Anchorage Times article about C&M from January 1989

While she enjoyed nursing and would split her time between traveling across the state and working at the store, Cervantes had her priorities.

“Books have always been my first love,” she says.

The city has grown and changed over the years. Other stores have come and gone and technology has changed the way people consume books. Despite this, Cervantes says there are still plenty of people who would rather read the real thing.

“These are the people I deal with—people that have a genuine love for books,” she says. “And there’s a lot of us left. And people that feel that way, often it’s instilled in their children, so I think there’s a place for us. It may not be as fancy or as crowded, but there’s always people who love books.”