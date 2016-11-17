Just a Big Small Town

In a comfortable east side house, in a hospital bed occupying space between the living room and dining room, a friend lies dying. It began in early August when a doctor advised that cancer was back. Three years ago, treatment in Texas had resurrected my young friend, slowly and steadily returning her to Anchorage and life as a teacher at East High, her alma mater.

Meg made it easy to believe in miracles, and so we did. Temporary hairlessness, the several-inch scar on her head, a feeling of always being cold—each insult to body and selfhood was met, considered, discussed, resolved. Life goes on, she seemed to be telling us. Just you watch.

As it turns out, three years are very short—too short for me to keep working at matchmaking between Meg and my son. Trust me, they are perfect for each other. My last effort was dinner in mid-July. Meg arrived with a homemade almond cake and the purple sweater that she is knitting for a colleague’s baby; both cake and sweater require dedication to detail—a determination to do things right.

My son arrived for dinner on time. He’s an engineer in Florida. He’d spent that sunny Saturday catching Pokémon with a couple of best friends from kindergarten. The boys were hungry. They were interested in Meg’s cake. In my kitchen, when it was just the two of us, I thanked her for not leaving. She laughed. “Oh, they’re just nascent adults,” she said. Not condescending, not annoyed. Just true.

Three years are too short. But for Meg they were long enough to travel in December to Barcelona, where she attended Christmas Mass at the Basilica del Santa Maria del Mar. That night’s misallette, handed to churchgoers and containing readings and prayers, has a bright blue cover. “I thought of you,” Meg said when she returned home and handed the pamphlet to me. It’s here, framed by my desk.

These days, she mostly sleeps in a bed deliberately parked so that life surrounds her. The dog barks. The kitchen produces dinner. Night after night, friends gather at the big table. Except for occasional spoonfulls of food, sips of liquid, hoists from the bed to the commode, my friend sleeps on, head tilted to the right.

Sometimes when I sit beside her I have my knitting along. I believe that she’ll hear the needles working, faint but unmistakable, and know that a friend is present, praying a little, crying a little and believing that love goes on.

Just you watch.