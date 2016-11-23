A Helping Hand

It can be easy to write off homelessness as someone else’s problem, but there are ways that we as community members can contribute to the wellbeing of the less fortunate in our community. We at the Press wanted to know what, specifically, the average person could do to help, so we asked an expert on the subject.

Lisa Aquino is the executive director of Catholic Social Services (CSS) in Alaska. She said that CSS, the Municipality of Anchorage and other organizations have the goal of preventing and ending homelessness, but they can’t do it alone.

“If we’re going to do it, the public has to get involved,” Aquino said.

While it’s all well and good that people seem to come out in droves to volunteer around the holiday season, she said that CSS struggles to keep volunteers staffed the other months of the year. There are the usual ways to help out—like serving food—but another valuable resource is when people not only volunteer their time, but also their specific skill set. If you’re knowledgeable about something, you can teach a class. If you’re a musician, you can entertain folks at a shelter. Maybe you’re not comfortable getting up in front of a crowd, but you can do data entry. If you want to help. They’ll find a use for you.

“If you have something that you are good at and you want to bring—whatever that is—we could use that,” Aquino said.

Donations are always welcome and if you’re part of an organization that wants to help, clothing and food drives not only supply needed resources, but also increase awareness. Aquino thinks that one of the most important things we as community members can do is to keep a dialogue going about the issue. She said that while she has seen a great deal of support from the community, there is also a feeling of frustration and helplessness. A way to mitigate this is by continuing to talk about it so we can find solutions to various aspects of the issue.

“Even though I know this community so well, I’m constantly surprised at the creativity and the spirit that we have,” Aquino said. “People in Anchorage really want to help and they want to figure this out and work on it together.”

If you don’t have the time, but still want to contribute somehow, the CSS website has lists of specific items that their various programs need.

Essentially, if you want to know how you can help, just give them a call. There’s plenty do do.

According to Aquino, one thing that people can do to help those in need on a regular basis is just having empathy for their situation and never forgetting they’re human beings. She says that Brother Francis Shelter sees over 3,600 people a year from all sorts of backgrounds.

“They run the gamut in terms of who they are and what their needs are and where they’re coming from,” Aquino said.

While many people who are homeless struggle with substance abuse issues, untreated mental illness or a combination of both, some people just stumbled on tough times.

“For so many of them, this is an acute problem. This was bad luck. This was bad timing,” Aquino said. “This isn’t everything that they are.”

She told the story of a man she knows whose life fell apart after his wife died. They had been living off two incomes and had an apartment, but when her death caught him by surprise, he was devastated. Everything about his life changed. He became severely depressed and eventually lost his job and his home. Before becoming homeless, he had never even considered that as a possibility. He had always had a job and never thought that he would end up in a shelter.

Aquino said that it’s not uncommon for those experiencing homelessness to have had a medical issue that put them into debt and caused them to lose everything.

“When a life event like that sends you reeling, it’s really hard to cope and if you don’t have a lot of social supports that are really reaching out to you, it’s hard not to lose track,” Aquino said. “There’s a lot of people at Brother Francis Shelter that are like that and they really just need some support right now and if we can give that to them, they can get on track.”

While some of the most visible aspects of homelessness tend to be people like panhandlers, Aquino said that it’s important to remember the people who you don’t see. Many of the individuals that CSS works with are families or single mothers.

According to Aquino, the fastest growing population of people experiencing homelessness are children and seniors. She said that the amount of people using the Brother Francis Shelter who are 65 and older has increased by 250 percent over the last decade.

It’s easy to assume that people in need should just pull themselves up by their bootstraps and solve their own problems, but when someone is struggling to have even the most basic of needs met, it can be extremely difficult to climb out of an ever deepening pit of troubles.

“If you don’t have safe shelter, you can’t think about anything else,” Aquino said. “If you’re a mom and you have a baby, you’re maxed out.”

In the long run, preventing and ending homelessness will require a lot of work. According to Aquino we need more housing as well as different kinds of housing, staffed and funded shelters so those people experiencing homelessness can maintain a foothold and more case workers who can help those in need lift themselves up.

Her biggest piece of advice though is one that we can all use a little more work on in every aspect of our lives.

“We can just connect more,” she said.

For more information visit www.cssalaska.org